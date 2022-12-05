Gorey seconds back to winning ways against Seapoint

Gorey 15 Seapoint 10

THE GOREY J2 team got back to winning ways after a hard-fought victory over visitors Seapoint on Saturday.

Gorey had to show a lot of resolve as Seapoint battled right to the end, but the hosts hung on for a 15-10 win.

Seapoint took the game to Gorey, with some good carries creating the odd opening, and the visitors opened the scoring with a try out wide.

It was to be the only score of the half as both teams huffed and puffed, with lots of pressure from both defences keeping the score to the one try.

The second-half saw Gorey up the intensity, with Jack Ryan and Shay Guilfoyle carrying hard to create openings in the Seapoint defence. It was not long until they were rewarded when Cameron Reynolds went over for a try.

All square on the scoreboard was very much the position on the pitch too, with both sides working hard.

But the home team were to break the deadlock, when the Seapoint defence ran out of numbers for Adam Cleary to go over for a try, and Finlay Nolan added the conversion.

Seapoint responded with a try but missed the conversion to ensure a tense final quarter. A Finlay Nolan penalty settled Gorey as they held on for a win after a very close contest between two evenly-matched teams.

Gorey’s South-East league final against Wexford Wanderers will be played in Park Lane, Wexford under lights on Saturday, January 7, at 7 p.m.

Gorey: J. Ryan, D. Fitzpatrick, S. Egan, R. Slator, S. Guilfoyle, A. Cleary, P. Lee, C. Reynolds, S. Tomkins, R. Gibney, A. Cushin, S. Byrne, H. Kennedy, F. Nolan, C. Power, H. Kennedy, J. Willoughby, C. Tomkins, E. Byrne, D. Byrne, P. Byrne, L. Willoughby, C. Browne, T. Martin, M. Byrne, P. Byrne, H. Stacey, M. Donoghue.