Gorey hockey women end tough season with draw

Gorey Hockey

GOREY LADIES took on Railway Union in the final hockey match of the season. Both teams were evenly matched and had equal chances, but great defence on both sides kept the scores at 0-0 until the final quarter.

Gorey were the first to break the deadlock as Odile Evans powered the ball into the back of the goal.

Gorey’s lead was shortlived, however, as just before the final whistle Railway struck from outside the circle and the goal, while at first disallowed, was awarded.

It was a draw to end what has been a tough season, but Gorey hold their place in Division 6 and will be back next season fitter and stronger than ever. Thank you to everyone who committed to their team and their club throughout the season.

It was a nervous Minor girls’ team who took to the pitch for their league final against Carlow on Sunday. The last time these teams met, they were evenly matched, and the game ended in a draw.

As the starting whistle went nerves were set aside and determination took over. Every player knew her role and followed the gameplan.

Great passing, skill and speed gave Gorey the lead, but this was quickly followed by a Carlow equaliser from a short corner.

The pace continued in what was definitely the most exciting game of the season. Gorey dug deep and pressed hard, finally getting their rewards with not just one goal but two screamers into the back of the net.

The atmosphere was electric throughout and there were tears when the final whistle went and Gorey had secured their winners’ medals.

A huge thank you to Carlow Hockey Club for a great game, and to everyone who made it a day to remember.

It was a late match for our Under-12 boys as the league toppers took on a new-look Three Rock Rovers in their final.

Our boys took an early lead but TRR fought back and it wasn’t to be for our boys. As always, they gave it their all and left nothing behind.

A great season of victories and new friendships gives the boys so much to be proud of as two great clubs work towards the future of boys’ hockey in Wexford.