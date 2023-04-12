Gorey Gymnastic Club successes in Blanchardstown

GOREY GYMNASTICS Club had a highly successful weekend at the national series competition in the National Sports Centre, Blanchardstown, recently.

Over the two-day event, 44 gymnasts represented the club in the women’s artistic team, apparatus and all-around finals.

At introductory level, all six teams from the club appeared on the podium, winning three team gold, two team silver and one team bronze.

Several individual gymnasts received medals for combined scores on floor and vault in the all-around competition.

At levels three and four, in the apparatus and all-around competitions, many of the gymnasts placed in the top three and we had great success on the bars, beam and floor.

Gymnasts from the Gorey club also entered the GymSTART floor and vault competition for the first time recently. Twenty-four gymnasts in total participated, winning seven medals for the club.

Gorey Gymnastics Club would like to acknowledge the hours of preparation by the gymnasts and coaches for both events, and the support of the parents, guardians and families of the gymnasts.