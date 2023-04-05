Gorey Cricket Club celebrate T20 success

PREPARATIONS FOR this year’s Cricket Leinster campaign began earnestly on a wet drab Sunday morning for the Gorey club.

Foul weather always looks worse through a window, but despite that seven hardy souls led by Vincent Murphy transported fine grit in wheelbarrows to put under the mat on the crease.

Muscle sinews were arched, stretched and ached as the sodden carpet was rolled back, and nails were hammered into the timbers beneath as grit was raked and levelled.

Simultaneously, the training cage received a mechanical make-over at the behest of Allen Holman.

Few, if any, will acknowledge the amount of work involved, not that it matters. Ongoing preservation is imperative to sustain any club with successful ambition. Thankless jobs are sometimes the most important!

Gorey Cricket Club recently celebrated their CL T20 success by hosting a banquet in the Ministry of Flavours, Gorey.

It was attended by some local politicians, Cllr. Malcolm Byrne and Council Chairperson Donal Kenny, who commended the club on their accomplishments and looked forward to seeing Gorey Cricket Club achieving their ultimate ambition shortly.

The MC was Rob Millard, who introduced speakers and engaged in his inimitable way with the audience, holding the guests’ attention and keeping the event entertaining.

Our main sponsors, Dominic Smith Electrical Store and businessman Thomas O’Loughlin, were acknowledged for their support.

Among those members was the player of the year, Razwan Ahmed, our finest bats player with regular century runs. As we go to print, Razwan’s talents have been recognised provincially, and he will join the top club Merrion CC. Gorey wishes him well.

T20 player of the final was the immensely talented Brady Archer, a Creagh College student whose destiny will revolve around sport. Gorey CC are fortunate to have witnessed and nurtured this precocious talent whose bowling, in particular, and batting, has won our club numerous items of silverware.

Stephen Boyd received a merited award for his enterprise with Gorey CC. Steve’s sincerity knows no bounds, and he richly deserves this recognition.

The Chairperson, AL FitzGerald, presented two other significant awards for ‘lifetime services to cricket.’

Mark Leonard, a native of Dublin and retired architect, hails from a family steeped in cricket. Both sons, Philip and Andrew, play the game at a high level, with Andrew a cricket commentator travelling the globe.

Mark was the official scorer for his native club, Pembroke CC, until recently. Since moving to Ballycanew, Mark and his wife, Sophia, became involved in the inaugural committee in 2015.

Mark served and continues to serve in many different roles with the club, coaching the under-age section and ensuring the club finances are kept in the black, making him a well-deserved recipient.

The other lifetime service to cricket award went to Rob Millard, our ebullient MC host and former entrepreneur. Rob brought his expertise and passion for cricket when he first resided in Gorey.

His knowledge knows no bounds, and his extended family in Australia now represents their host country in hockey.

Gorey appreciates all this continuous effort driven by the love of the game.

Gorey’s opening CL match is on April 9 in Courtown versus Finglas 2.

Regular updates will be posted in this newspaper and our new and updated web page, goreycricketclub.ie.