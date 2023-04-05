Golf club notes from Wexford, Rosslare and St. Helen's

Paula Stafford after her hole-in-one in Rosslare.

Sunday and Thursday, March 25 and 30, 18-hole singles stableford, sponsored by Westgate Design (60 played): 1, Deirdre Colfer (19), 39 points; 2, Madge Murphy (21), 33 points; gross, Ruth Kennedy (2), 29 points; 3, Yvonne Mac Sweeney (16), 32 points (back nine); Senior, Beppi O’Connor (20), 32 points (back nine); nine-hole (six played), Pat Flanagan (20), 16 points.

Monday, March 27, Seniors, 14-hole stableford (37 played): 1, Mary Rice (18), 32 points; 2, Margaret Atkinson (8), 27 points (back nine); 3, Eileen Lauhoff (30), 27 points; 4, Una Doherty (25), 26 points (back nine).

ROSSLARE LADIES

Super congratulations to Paula Stafford on her hole-in-one in Tuesday’s competition, on the second hole, joining a very select club. Well done, Paula.

Well done also to Mary Carey on her win on Tuesday with a very impressive 41 points in difficult conditions. Many thanks to Marie Therese Swan for her kind sponsorship of first prize.

Sunday and Tuesday, March 26 and 28, singles sweepstake, first prize sponsored by Marie Therese Swan: 1, Mary Carey (24), 41 points; 2, Brigid Scully (33), 39 points.

Sunday, March 26, Burrow nine-hole singles: 1, Philomena Keating (15), 16 points.

This Saturday, April 8, will be ladies’ and gents’ greensomes.

Next week’s competition is singles stableford, sponsored by Gallagher Insurance.

The ring competition, Nancy Todd (singles) and fourball matchplay competitions are now open for entries. Please email ladiescomps@rosslaregolf.com to enter – your competition purse will be deducted €5 for each competition entered. The closing date for entry to the Nancy Todd and fourball matchplay is Friday, April 22.

ST. HELEN’S

The Wednesday club Easter lunch is on next Thursday. The day begins with a shotgun scramble at 9.30 a.m.

Our Easter weekend begins with open singles on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday we have our open Easter fourball, followed by Monday’s open scramble.

Saturday, April 1, singles, eleven holes: overall winner, Alan Bottomley (15), 28 points (countback); gross, Oscar Bolger (9), 19 points (countback); Division 1: 1, Neil Howlin (10), 27 points; 2, Leighton Walsh (7), 27 points; Division 2: 1, Ciarán Murphy (15), 27 points; 2, Russell Burke (14), 27 points.

Upcoming events: Thursday, April 6, Wednesday club; Friday, April 7, open singles; Saturday, April 8, open singles; Sunday, April 9, open fourball; Monday, April 10, open scramble.