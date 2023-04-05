Golf club notes from Bunclody, Ballymoney, Enniscorthy, Coollattin and Courtown

March 20 to 26, ladies’ weekly competition, twelve-hole re-entry: 1, Pauline Walker (17), 24 points; 2, Bernie Foley (22), 22 points; 3, Ann Steemers (15), 22 points.

March 25 and 26, men’s singles, Pro-Am qualifier: 1, Luke Brennan (21), 41 points; 2, Ronan Carney (29), 39 points (back nine); gross, Adam Jordan (4), 32 points; 3, Robbie Byrne (11), 39 points; 4, Aaron Ronan (10), 38 points; 5, Barry Walker (19), 37 points (back nine).

BALLYMONEY

March 25-26, singles stableford, non-qualifier: Division 1, Conor Cuddihy (10), 43 points; Division 2, Glenn Hughes (17), 48 points; Division 3, Brent Hawe (20), 43 points; Division 4, Darren Lacey (43), 44 points.

The Wednesday nine-hole open competition didn’t go ahead due to bad weather.

The course remained closed on Saturday, but thankfully better weather on Sunday saw a full day’s play.

Seán Cullen and Damien Maher defeated Seán Quinn and Shane O’Sullivan in the winter league fourball matchplay final on Sunday.

ENNISCORTHY LADIES

Congratulations to the winners of our team of three scramble (strokes) competition on Thursday.

Fifteen holes: overall winners, Áine O’Connell, Anne Harvey and Avril Tormey-Murphy, 56 – 6 = 50 (last nine); overall runners-up, lady Captain Marian Dowling, Breda Coffey and Elizabeth Browne, 63 – 13 = 50.

Nine holes: overall winners, Bernie Butler, Deirdre Bowler and Catherine Askins, 43 – 10 = 33 (countback).

This Easter weekend there is an open four-person scramble on Friday, ladies’ and gents’ open singles on Saturday and Sunday, and an open champagne scramble (any combination) on Easter Monday. Next Tuesday’s competition is a straight foursomes, sponsored by Monart Spa.

Team training is in full swing and the first round matches are coming thick and fast. First up are our Junior foursomes who are playing Gowran Park on April 15, followed by our mixed foursomes who play St. Helen’s Bay on April 16.

Please keep an eye on the noticeboard for further information about matches, and please come out and support our teams.

COOLLATTIN

Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26, 18-hole open men’s singles v. par competition: 1, P.J. Nolan (16), seven up; 2, Conor O’Byrne (4), five up; 3, Aidan Travers (18), four up (countback); 4, Liam Butler (15), four up (countback).

COURTOWN

March 29, Wednesday sweep: 1, Bernard Byrne (9), 27 points (28 - 1); 2, Shane Lennon (16), 25 points (26 – 1, back nine); 3, Noel Chambers (15), 25 points (back three).

Congratulations to Richie Barnwell who is the winner of the Paschal Storan Cup.

Sunday, March 2, two-person team: 1, Bernard Martin and Michael Henderson, 56 points (back nine); 2, Brian Malone and Donal Wafer, 56 points; 3, Keith Power and Graeme Mackey, 55 points.