Fortune Memorial Stake at fever pitch

George Roche with Aussie Champ winner of race 3 at Enniscorthy Greyhound track on Thursday night.

Jamie and Garry Dempsey with Coolavanny Nanni winner of race 2 at Enniscorthy Greyhound track on Thursday night.

Pa Whelan with Wishful Ali winner of race 1 at Enniscorthy Greyhound track on Thursday night.

THE FUTURE Champion and Michael Fortune Memorial Stake is now at fever pitch as this week it’s semi-final time.

The cream as always are coming to the top when it matters, and the early pacesetters in the stake are finding it tougher.

There will be great local interest after two splendid winners, firstly in heat two as the father and son team of Liam Butler Snr. and Jnr. saw their Jim Be Slick set the fastest clock of the quarter-finals.

Jim showed the better early pace to lead around the opening corners and, while the runner-up Ballymac tried hard to put in a challenge, he was too slick and ran out a convincing winner by four lengths in a fast 28.79 -0.20 slow.

The next heat also saw a local win as the John Codd and Diana Brody-owned Cushie Concorde put up a superb display to beat hot favourite Front Pasha fair and square.

Cushie got out well from the trap one box to hold the lead into the opening corner with the favourite on his tail.

But as hard as Pasha tried, Cushie was always in control and ran out a snug winner in the end in another fast time of 28.81 -0.20 slow.

The two have avoided each other in the semi-finals so we could have a strong local interest in the most important stake of the year – with a little luck, that is.

The first heat saw a much-improved run from the Kilkenny-owned Future Tune who showed good determination to grab the inside line into the opening bends from the runner-up, Melling Road.

Favourite Paradise Moldova was in close contention down the back, but the leader was not for passing and Future ran out a good winner in the end in 28.87 -0.20 slow.

The fourth and final heat saw Roanna Scooby maintain his unbeaten record in fine style when breaking well to lead.

And favourite backers never had a worry after that as Scooby ran out a clearcut winner in the slowest time of the round (29.23 -0.20 slow).

However, I would look at the performance rather than the time as the track may well have been slowing at this stage of the evening. Roanna remains a serious contender for sure, in my opinion.

The semi-final line up is as follows – semi-final one: trap one, Roanna Scooby; trap two, Paradise Moldova; trap three, Ballymac Darcia; trap four, Cushie Concorde; trap five, Tomahurra Robin; trap six, Melling Road; semi-final two: trap one, Ballymac Run; trap two, Future Tune; trap three, Jim Be Slick; trap four, Stefans Rock; trap five, Dolls Flash; trap six, Front Pasha.

The opening race on the night saw a very fast run from the improving Wishful Ali who blasted clear down the back after taking a few knocks from trap rise, putting this race to bed quickly to score by a wide margin in a fast 28.72 -0.20 slow.

The Future Champion and Whitewood Kennel Plate also got under way, with four first round heats.

Some wide margin winners were recorded, and just marginally quickest of the four heats was Elite Crystal (heat three).

After a slow break and some bumping, Crystal got to the lead off the second bend and ran out a clear winner in a nice time of 29.03 -0.20 slow. The second round continues this week.

Thursday has a great card and a fine night’s racing is in prospect, so Enniscorthy is the place to be.

MARCH 31 RESULTS

Race one, Welcome to Enniscorthy track, A3, 525: 1, Wishful Ali (owner, Bernard Farrell; trainer, Patrick Whelan, Enniscorthy), 28.52; 2, Rains Annabell, 29.15.

Race two, The Future Champion and Whitewood Kennel Plate, round one, heat one, A0, 525: 1, Coolavanny Nanni (owner, Noel Browne; trainer, Garry Dempsey, Enniscorthy), 28.86; 2, Ketch Up Sheila, 29.28; 3, Likeable Lodge, 29.63.

Race three, The Future Champion and Whitewood Kennel Plate, round one, heat two, A0, 525: 1, Aussie Champ (owner, George Roche, Barntown), 28.98; 2, Rodgers Pearl, 29.50; 3, Longslip Sue, 29.61.

Race four, The Future Champion and Whitewood Kennel Plate, round one, heat three, A0, 525: 1, Elite Crystal (owners, Some Mothers Do Have Em syndicate; trainer, Myles Roban, Enniscorthy), 28.83; 2, Outdoor Ace, 29.18; 3, Ballygur Andy, 29.39.

Race five, The Future Champion and Whitewood Kennel Plate, round one, heat four, A0, 525: 1, St Moling Lady (owners, Mark Jeffers and Mark Malone; trainer, Nick Turner, Barntown), 29.59; 2, Rahale Rosie, 29.90; 3, Patchwork Blue, 30.01.

Race six, Find and follow us on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), A4, 525: 1, Aclamon Lola (owner, Oliver McGrath, Castlebridge), 29.12; 2, Ballinabola Doll, 29.26.

Race seven, The Future Champion and Michael Fortune Memorial, round three, heat one, ON1, 525: 1, Future Tune (owners, Tom Hennessy and Andrew Maloney, Co. Kilkenny), 28.67; 2, Melling Road, 28.77; 3, Paradise Moldova, 28.98.

Race eight, The Future Champion and Michael Fortune Memorial, round three, heat two, ON1, 525: 1, Jim Be Slick (owner, Liam Butler Jnr.; trainer, Liam Butler Snr., Wexford town), 28.59; 2, Ballymac Darcia, 28.87.

Race nine, The Future Champion and Michael Fortune Memorial, round three, heat three, ON1, 525: 1, Cushie Concorde (owners, John Codd and Diana Brody, Enniscorthy), 28.61; 2, Front Pasha, 28.71; 3, Tomahurra Robin, 29.48.

Race ten, The Future Champion and Michael Fortune Memorial, round three, heat four, ON1, 525: 1, Roanna Scooby (owners, Adrian Maher and Robbie O’Neill), 29.03; 2, Stefans Rock, 29.48; 3, Dolls Flash, 29.50.

Race eleven, Goodnight and safe journey home, A1/2, 575: 1, Moranparkmissile (owners, The Maxi syndicate; trainer, Davy Morris, Enniscorthy), 31.93; 2, Supportingsheedy, 32.07.