Fortune Memorial Stake at Enniscorthy features some fast runs

SOME FAST runs were recorded in the second round of the Michael Fortune Future Champion Unraced Stake despite the poor winner at Enniscorthy greyhound stadium.

And it was not a good night for bookies as most of the favourites came in.

Heat three saw the quickest winner on the night as trainer Pat Buckley produced the first and second here. His Glengar Martha set the early fraction from a quick start as kennel mate Bazz Manto was near last going into the opening corner but quickly went in pursuit of the leader, and did well to be beaten by only three lengths in a fast 28.52.

Heat one saw a flying split to the corner as Chanceme Jacko set a hot pace for local owner John Dunne and ran out a good winner by three and a half lengths in 28.76. Chanceme was one that broke the favourites’ trend, returning at nice 5/1 odds.

Another to break the mould was Toffee Man in heat five, showing nice tracking sense at the opening bends to go to the inside from his trap four draw as he breezed to the lead off the second bend.

The red-hot favourite, the 1/4 chance Optic Chico, had a lot of running to do after a poor break and, while making up a lot of ground, was still three and a half lengths adrift at the line, in a time of 28.65.

Heat seven saw another local winner when Telex Big Brain continued his winning ways. Although led to the opening corner, the 1/2 favourite soon put the race to bed with a nice turn of pace off the second bend to go on to score a comfortable three and a half lengths win from Kiltrea Lily who ran well also. The time was 28.97.

Thursday saw improved prize money on offer, with each winner receiving a nice €500 cheque.

Race seven saw a good win for Seamus Whelan’s Piercestown Law who ran a strong opening bend to grab the lead and never looked like being caught after that, although Cushie Paidi ran on well to get to two lengths at the line in a good time of 28.84.

Race eight saw a good race between Kates Hill and Alien Queenie, with the two going up well to the opening bends before Alien took control and opened up a nice lead down the back.

Kates was coming back at the leader approaching the final corner and, on the run for the judge, she proved the stronger to beat her rival by one and a half lengths for owners Pat and Conor Hyland in a good time of 28.83, recording her sixth career win.

MARCH 20 RESULTS

Race one, The Future Champion and Michael Fortune Memorial round two, heat one, ON1, 525: 1, Chanceme Jacko (owner, John Dunne, Enniscorthy), 28.76; 2, Burgess Supreme, 29.00; 3, Donishall Lola, 29.01.

Race two, heat two: 1, Haribo Bull (owners, The Back In The Game syndicate), 29.23; 2, Mulrankin Gem, 29.511; 3, Ballyroe Buckeye, 29.65.

Race three, heat three: 1, Glengar Martha (owner, William Wood; trainer, Pat Buckley, Co. Tipperary), 28.52; 2, Bazz Manto, 28.73; 3, Kiltrea Ned, 29.29.

Race four, heat four: 1, Haka Carlo (owner, Javier Jarne; trainer, David Burke), 28.87; 2, Roanna Fiona, 29.29; 3, Ballinabola Bora, 29.30.

Race five, heat five: 1, Toffee Man (owner, Aidan Comerford Snr.; trainer, Peter Cronin, Co. Kilkenny), 28.65; 2, Optic Chico, 28.89; 3, Roanna Bonnie, 29.28.

Race six, heat six: 1, Droopys Clone (owner, Seamus Hagan; trainer, Alan Byrne), 29.07; 2, Haka Luigi, 29.08; 3, Monbeg, 29.71.

Race seven, heat seven: 1, Telex Big Brain (owner, Anton Butler, Rathaspeck), 28.97; 2, Kiltrea Lily, 29.21; 3, Lisnakill Anton, 29.49.

Race eight, heat eight: 1, Vivaro Billyboy (owner, Kenneth Busteed, Enniscorthy), 29.16; 2, Gymstar Geronimo, 29.54; 3, Tip Top Cody, 29.75.

MARCH 23 RESULTS

Race one, A1, 525: 1, Libbys Ivar (owners, The Maori syndicate), 28.95; 2, Bunkers Hill, 29.16.

Race two, A5, 525: 1, Philipstown Dan (owner, Caroline Fielding, Enniscorthy), 29.21; 2, Dysert Queen, 29.56.

Race three, A7, 525: 1, Ballymurry Bitzy (owners, the GDG syndicate), 29.59; 2, Taylorstown Moll, 29.66.

Race four, A6, 525: 1, Stripe Molly (owner, Ned Freeman, Co. Kilkenny), 29.64; 2, Canasef Blaze, 29.65.

Race five, A4, 525: 1, Dashgrove Stella (owner, Mark Sullivan, Enniscorthy), 29.02; 2, Lord Tell Me, 29.03.

Race six, A4, 525: 1, Slaneyside Elite (owner, Diarmuid Franklin; trainer, Nick Turner, Barntown), 29.19; 2, Altesse Ebony, 29.54.

Race seven, A3, 525: 1, Piercestown Law (owner, Seamus Whelan, Piercestown), 28.84; 2, Cushie Paidi, 28.98.

Race eight, A3, 525: 1, Kates Hill (owners, Pat and Conor Hyland, Enniscorthy), 28.83; 2, Alien Queenie, 28.93.

Race nine, A3, 525: 1, Longslip Jimmy (owner, Laurence Bolton-Lee, Gorey), 29.16; 2, Rathbally Laura, 29.72.