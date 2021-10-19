Finishing in style

Premium
Bettyville racing back to near normal
RACING WILL be back to near normal at Wexford’s Bettyville for the first time in two seasons for the €170,000 Festival Bank Holiday meeting on Sunday and Monday, and all will be in readiness to greet and treat the punters and all involved.
The final Government Covid-19 decisions were to be made this Tuesday, but manager Eddie Scally was very hopeful that the gates would be open to all while implementing whatever precautions are decreed.
“We are planning on a full attendance,” he declared at the weekend.
It is hoped that full indoor catering and bar facilities will be available over the two days but Plan B will be ready, to roll out the outdoor bar and food facilities in use at the previous two meetings if the Government decides to rein back on the scheduled re-opening.
It will be an all-ticket affair and they can be purchased in advance on the Wexfordraces.ie website. If production of vaccine certs. is required, that will be handled seamlessly – the scanning will be done in a tent inside the gates and wristbands will be issued which will give access to all the usual indoor areas without having to be repeatedly checked.
Scally says there is a real buzz in anticipation of the meeting, and he is fielding lots of enquiries. He says the staff have been working very hard to present everything in pristine condition, and the presentation of the track has drawn much praise this season.
Seven races are scheduled for each day.
The main feature is at 3.30 p.m. on Monday, the Listed €22,500 MW Hickey chase over almost three miles which was won last year by Gordon Elliott’s Minella Indo which went on to capture the Cheltenham Gold Cup at the March Festival.
Racing starts on Monday at 1.10 p.m. with the BetVictor maiden hurdle, followed by the Kehoe Farming hurdle at 1.45 p.m.; the Dan and May Arnold Memorial handicap hurdle at 2.20 p.m.; the Peter Nolan Bloodstock maiden hurdle at 2.55 p.m.; the BetVictor beginners’ chase at 4.05 p.m., and the BetVictor bumper for maidens at 4.40 p.m.
Racing on Sunday starts at 1.25 p.m. with the Boylesports maiden hurdle; the EBF mares’ hurdle is at 2.00 p.m.; the Michael Moore Car Sales maiden hurdle is at 2.35 p.m.; the www.happyvet.ie handicap hurdle is at 3.10 p.m.; the Irish Stallion Farms EBF beginners’ chase is at 3.45 p.m.; the feature is the €16k Jim and Kay Whitty handicap chase at 4.20 p.m., in memory of the Whitford House Hotel founders, and racing concludes with the EBF mares’ bumper.
With decent weather this promises to be an exciting two days of racing to bring down the curtain at the Bettyville track until March 6 next year, and it deserves local support in this leading racing county.