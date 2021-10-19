Finishing in style

RACING WILL be back to near normal at Wexford’s Bettyville for the first time in two seasons for the €170,000 Festival Bank Holiday meeting on Sunday and Monday, and all will be in readiness to greet and treat the punters and all involved.

The final Government Covid-19 decisions were to be made this Tuesday, but manager Eddie Scally was very hopeful that the gates would be open to all while implementing whatever precautions are decreed.

“We are planning on a full attendance,” he declared at the weekend.