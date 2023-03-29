Fifteen horses sold for nearly £3m

THE WEXFORD connections may not have had an outstanding week at the Cheltenham Festival with a couple of notable exceptions, but the point-to-point fraternity continued their incredible dominance with a remarkable return from the Tattersalls Festival sale of recent runners (mostly winners) in the parade ring after racing.

The figures are scarcely believable, as 20 lots sold from 25 offered and 15 of them were from Wexford stables. A total of £3,450,000 was realised in total, and £2,915,000 returned to Co. Wexford. Brothers Donnchadh, Seán and Cormac Doyle from the Monbeg Stables, Ballindaggin, sold six horses for a combined total of £1,525,000.

Donnchadh Doyle sold the two sales toppers for a record £420,000 each, and older brother Seán filled third spot at £320,000, followed by Denis Murphy, Ballyboy, The Ballagh, at £290,000, and Benny and Jenny Walsh from Crossgales, Tomhaggard, at £225,000.

Joint record sales-topper at £420,000 was Donnchadh Doyle’s Jalon D’Oudaries, a four-year-old French-bred maiden winner by five lengths at Lingstown four days earlier under James Walsh. Gordon Elliott was the purchaser.

This race has previously been won by Gold Cup runner-up, Bravemansgame, and by Geri Colombe, a seven-times winner which was unluckily pipped at the Festival under Jordan Gainford.

Doyle also won the four-year-old maiden at the Galway Blazers meeting in Belclare that same afternoon with Romeo Coolio (by Kayf Tara) under Brian Lawless, and this one matched the record price tag.

This is another race with lots of history, having been won by three-times Gold Cup winner Best Mate and Grand National winner, Minella Times.

Doyle is not afraid to splash the cash himself and spent €92,000 to buy this one last year at the Tattersalls Derby Sale at Goffs.

The same could be said for his older brother, Seán ‘Farmer’ Doyle, who spent €88,000 for Quebecois (by No Risk At All) at the same sale.

He was second in his only race at Lismore Castle three weeks ago, but Doyle was not deterred by defeat and sent his horse to the Cheltenham sale where it sold for a remarkable £320,000.

Denis Murphy recorded the fourth-highest sale of the day, £290,000, for his mare, Break My Soul (a daughter of Doyen), which took on and beat a field of geldings at Tinahely under Jack Hendrick.

Completing the top five was veteran jockey, Benny Walsh, now operating as a handler from the Crossgales Stable, Tomhaggard, with his partner Jenny. His Bill Joyce (by Mahler) won his four-year-old maiden in good style at Lisronagh under Tiernan Power-Roche and fetched £225,000.

The other ten Wexford horses sold included: Seán Doyle’s Mossy Fen Park (Walk In The Park) which won at the second attempt at Ballinaboola, for £200,000; Tellherthe name (by Malinas) for J.P. Berry, Tomhaggard, won at Borris House, for £200,000.

Top rider and now making a name as a handler, Rob James sold his mare Jasette D’Irelande for £150,000, after a good second at Lingstown.

James and Ellen Doyle from Baltimore Stable, Coolgarrow (no relation to the Monbeg Doyles) sold the mare Doyen Magic, debut winner at Kildorrery, to Paul Nolan Racing for £140,000.

Denis Murphy’s Queensbury Boy, which beat Quebecois on his first outing, was sold to McGrath Bloodstock for £130,000.

J.P. Brennan from Monasootha Stables, Camolin, sold Electric Mason (by Sandmason) after a promising second at Tinahely to the same buyer for £110,000.

Colin Bowe’s mare Champersinthepark (by Walk in the Park) showed lots of quality on debut at Lisronagh and was going like a winner when falling at the last. She will make the short trip to the Paul Nolan yard after selling for £100,000.

Cormac Doyle’s (Monbeg) Vision de Maine (by Buck’s Boum) was a good debut winner at Tyrella and sold to trainer David Pipe for £95,000.

Rose In The Park, a five-year-old mare by Walk In The Park, was a twelve lengths winner on her first outing at Borris House, and sold for £70,000, bringing Donnchadh Doyle’s haul for the day to £910,000 for his three sales.

Well-known rider and now a handler as well, Harley Dunne’s Finn Lough (by Milan) did not have any luck in running on debut but still managed to win and was sold to Highflyer for £45,000.