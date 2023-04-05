Eoin Staples has first point-to-point win as Barry O'Neill passes 750 mark

Point-to-Point

CHAMPION BARRY O’Neill rode a treble at Castletown-Geoghegan on Sunday to crash through the 750-winner barrier, while Eoin Staples from Duncormick, a young man at the start of his career, got his first winner at Rathcannon in Limerick.

His success came on Getaway Theatre (by Getaway) for Paul Martin Pierce of the Blackhall Stables in Killurin, who has given him quite a few rides to get him going, as has Colin Bowe.

The 19-year-old beat the legend, Derek O’Connor, by four lengths – a nice way to start – in the five- and six-years-old mares’ race. His brother, Seán, has already been among the winners.

Earlier, Bertie Finn from Oulart combined with Colin Bowe to win the four-year-old geldings’ maiden with Rokathir (by Muhtathir), pulling away by a length and a half on the uphill finish.

Jack Hendrick was third of ten on David’s Well for Cormac Doyle and then ran second on Denis Murphy’s Belle Montrose in the mares’ race to make the long trip worthwhile.

Back in Westmeath, O’Neill won the five-year-old geldings’ race on Caher Roes Den (Soldier of Fortune) for Bowe from a big field of 16 which saw Michael Goff’s Soldier Dan end third.

He had a double for Fermanagh ally, David Christie, on Bold Enough in the Open and on I See You Now in the older geldings’ maiden.

Gordon Elliott’s Trim Castle under Harry Swan repelled the Wexford raiders in the four-year-old maiden, for James Walsh and Rob James with Sixmilebridge, and O’Neill on Bowe’s Union Avenue. Darragh Higgins on Melleray Hill (Kingston Hill) for the Goffs from Clondaw pipped the O’Neill/Bowe pairing in the older mares’ maiden with Emily’s Choice, by an exciting head.

Down in Dromahane, Harley Dunne and Denis Murphy tackled the four-year-old maiden with Jasmin Bellevue and found only If You Let Me under John Barry for Mikey Kennedy a length too good.

Barry also foiled Kilbarry Hill for the Goffs by another length in the five-year-old geldings’ maiden, under Adam Leahy from Carlow.

With two months and a lot of racing left, O’Neill has spreadeagled the riders’ field on 47 winners, from 29 for Rob James and 23 for Derek O’Connor. He has ridden 753 career winners but has a bit to go to match his 66 from his first win in 2017.

They run today (April 5) at Killeagh in Cork; on Saturday at Loughanmore, Co. Antrim; on Sunday at Curraghmore, Co. Waterford; Quakerstown, Co. Clare, and Oldcastle, Co. Meath, and on Easter Monday it’s back to Loughanmore, a grand total of six meetings.