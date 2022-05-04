Wexford

Enniscorthy’s rugby heroes end on real high to secure promotion to AIL Division 2B

The Enniscorthy squad celebrating their league title and promotion in Alcast Park on Saturday. Expand
The Enniscorthy squad celebrating their league title and promotion in Alcast Park on Saturday.

The Stamp, Doyle and Dunne brothers celebrate after the game.

Tomas Stamp receiving the trophy from Robert Deacon (IRFU).

Dominik Morycki touches down a wonderfull try in the corner.

Brendan Furlong

IT HAD been a close and tense battle up to the 52nd minute, but Enniscorthy eventually threw down the gauntlet with a scintillating passage of rugby that produced four tries as they cast aside an up to then stubborn Skerries challenge to clinch promotion in the best possible manner in this AIL Division 2C play-off final in Alcast Park on Saturday.

And how the huge crowd responded to that explosive finish as a fired up Enniscorthy played the type of rugby they had been producing all season.

