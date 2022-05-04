Enniscorthy’s rugby heroes end on real high to secure promotion to AIL Division 2B

IT HAD been a close and tense battle up to the 52nd minute, but Enniscorthy eventually threw down the gauntlet with a scintillating passage of rugby that produced four tries as they cast aside an up to then stubborn Skerries challenge to clinch promotion in the best possible manner in this AIL Division 2C play-off final in Alcast Park on Saturday.

And how the huge crowd responded to that explosive finish as a fired up Enniscorthy played the type of rugby they had been producing all season.

However, this final display will go down as their finest 80 minutes, as in a massive game for the club, this highly-motivated side produced a running game that Skerries simply could not match.

That final quarter onslaught showed Enniscorthy in the best possible light.

The pack was phenomenal, scrummaging superbly, while their line-out play was outstanding.

Their ball-carrying ability brought great composure to their game, and this was reflected in how the backs demonstrated their brisk hands as the ball moved along the line at pace to produce some superb tries, all of which got the home crowd fully behind them.

Having finished clear leaders of their division, Enniscorthy were really up for silverware and their final display was a solid reflection on a campaign full of positives. They were a superbly coached side under the leadership of Ben Manion and Declan O’Brien, both of whom could well afford to smile on the final whistle.

This final win, leading to promotion, represented Enniscorthy’s finest success in their long and illustrious history.

They delivered in a season when teams were returning to full competitive action following a Covid-19 ravaged 2020-’21 when they were denied a promotion opportunity, with the sides having to settle for another campaign in their respective divisions.

It was a joy to watch how they grasped the opportunity. From the start of this campaign they set out their stall, seeking silverware and promotion.

They succeeded in reeling in the opposition through a long and arduous season, and with the points adding up they qualified for the promotion play-offs, having convincingly finished top of the table.

They overcame a torrid test from Tullamore in the semi-final, but on this occasion they left nothing to chance, with the celebrations from the huge crowd beginning on the final whistle.

It was a joyous scene for the home crowd as captain Tomás Stamp lifted the trophy following a season that has really put Enniscorthy on the national rugby map.

A first promotion, a young side, a club with many more players aspiring to become part of the Senior set-up – it all suggests a bright future for a club that is certainly keeping the rugby flag flying high in the Model county.

Having finished the competition as top points scorers, Enniscorthy were intent on not disappointing their huge home support. They dealt with the expected early Skerries onslaught before managing to pick their way down the touchline through the excellent right boot of out-half Ivan Poole.

Having got themselves into an attacking position, they won quick ruck ball and moved it swiftly along the line, with right winger Domnik Morycki using his speed and strength to hold off several tackles and crash over in the corner.

Poole was narrowly wide with a difficult conversion attempt, but the home side would have been happy to lay down an early sixth-minute marker to lead 5-0.

From the restart, Skerries had a few fine carries and forced the hosts into an offside position, but their full-back Ronan Mulcahy saw his penalty attempt go wide off the right post.

After 21 minutes Skerries eventually reduced the deficit through a Mulcahy penalty, while on 32 minutes the visitors took the lead through a Paul O’Loghlen penalty, with the out-half having assumed the kicking duties after Mulcahy retired injured.

Enniscorthy began to force the game in the lead-up to the interval and when Skerries were penalised for hands in a ruck, Poole sent the 40-metre kick straight between the posts, leaving them with an 8-6 interval lead.

Within three minutes of the restart, Skerries had regained the lead through an O’Loghlen penalty, but three minutes later Enniscorthy brought play close to their rivals’ line.

They started an excellent drive that left hooker Davie Murphy to get the touchdown, and with Poole adding the extra points, the home side now led 15-9.

Just as supporters were getting set for a tense closing quarter, Enniscorthy suddenly exploded into action.

Daniel Pim forced an interception deep inside his own ’22 and set off in search of the line at the opposite end.

Urged on by the raucous crowd, he outwitted the covering defence to get the touchdown for one of the tries of the season.

Poole with a huge kick added the conversion, leaving Enniscorthy ahead 22-9 after 53 minutes.

Enniscorthy may have been transformed by this score, but Skerries still created problems despite the setback.

Big second row Tom Mulvaney got a touchdown following a rolling maul, but out-half O’Loghlen struck the post with his conversion attempt, leaving the game still in the melting pot as the hosts now led 22-14.

Enniscorthy delivered when it mattered, extending their lead with an excellent 62nd-minute try.

As the Skerries cover defence struggled, Enniscorthy took full advantage, moving the ball at pace along the line and leaving Dominik Morycki to crash over in the corner.

And with Poole adding the conversion with a huge kick off the touchline, they now had stretched into a 29-14 lead.

Three minutes later a superb Nick Doyle break sent David O’Dwyer in for a try, with Poole narrowly missing out with his conversion attempt.

And with the celebrations now in full flow, popular former team captain Tom Ryan, who had an injury-ravaged season, marked his introduction with a try under the posts.

Poole with the conversion made it 41-14 and some scoreless but joyous minutes elapsed before the trophy was lifted.

Enniscorthy: Richard Dunne; Dominik Morycki, Nick Doyle, Daniel Pim, David O’Dwyer; Ivan Poole (Jack Kelly, 73), Arthur Dunne (Ben Kidd, 64); M.J. Doyle (Paddy Waters, 68), Davie Murphy (Shane Lynch, 72), Angelo Todisco (Tom Ryan, 62); James Doyle, Tomás Stamp (capt.); Niall Parker, Timmy Morrissey, Liam Stamp. Also: Jamie Barron, Hugh O’Neill, David Farrell. Coaches: Ben Manion, Declan O’Brien. Manager: David Wrafter.

Skerries: Ronan Mulcahy (Shane Murphy, 34); Lorcan Jones, Kevin McGrath, Colin Doyle, Oisín McKey; Paul O’Loghlen, Eoghan Carron; Johnny Sherwin (Sam Deering, 48), Kieran Leonard (Cormac Murphy, 60), Cormac Marrey; Tom Mulvaney, Ross Halligan; George Harrington, Ross McAuley (Chris Tonge, 70), Barry Murphy. Also: Paddy Finn, Jim Mulvaney, Rúairí Woods, Mark Oliver.

Referee: Eddie Hogan-O’Connell (IRFU).