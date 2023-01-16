Enniscorthy up and running after runaway first success

Nick Doyle powering past Mark Earle on his way to scoring a try.

Enniscorthy 44 Galwegians 0

ENNISCORTHY KICKED off 2023 with their first win of the season in All-Ireland League Division 2B, defeating Galwegians 44-0 in Alcast Park on Saturday.

Tries from Sebastian Pim, Nick Doyle, Angelo Todisco and M.J. Doyle gave the south-east’s only Senior rugby team a much-deserved win.

The first score of the game came off the tee after three minutes courtesy of out-half Jack Kelly, whose penalty kick sailed through the uprights to get Enniscorthy off the board with three points.

The first try came courtesy of Nick Doyle. The versatile player, who has lined up at centre, number eight and flanker this year for Enniscorthy, showed his ability by reading the Galwegians back play and intercepting a pass before running it under the posts.

Jack Kelly was on target with the conversion and Enniscorthy were ahead by ten after twelve minutes.

They continued to push on in attack and were rewarded with their second try, with Angelo Todisco touching down after excellent play from the pack, who drove the prop over the line after a number of forward-led phases. The conversion was missed and Enniscorthy led by 15, but they were hungry for more.

Their next try came moments later. Brothers Daniel and Sebastian Pim linked up well before the younger of the two, Sebastian, went over for the score.

Kelly was unlucky to miss the conversion but Enniscorthy led 22-0 with just under ten minutes left in the half.

Before the half ended, Enniscorthy lost a player to the sin-bin, when Tomás Stamp was given ten minutes on the touchline for his part in an off-the-ball incident.

However, being down to 14 men didn’t faze the hosts as their 22-point lead held up going into half-time.

Into the second-half we went and Enniscorthy picked up where they had left off.

Angelo Todisco got himself on the scoresheet for the second time ten minutes into the half, going over on a pick and go after the Enniscorthy pack bludgeoned the Galwegians defence until they eventually caved.

In a similar fashion, his front row mate M.J. Doyle got himself a try ten minutes later, on a pick and go after the pack enforced sustained pressure on the Galwegians defence before touching down.

Sebastian Pim would score the next two tries to get his first hat-trick in the AIL, with the winger being set up on the right flank to run it in for the first.

The second was fantastic, with both forwards and backs getting their hands on the ball before Jim White put the young winger through, and some back and forth passing between the pair saw Pim touch down at the 80-minute mark.

In a fantastic display from the entire squad, every player played a significant role in getting the home side their first win of the year.

The front row forwards shone in set-pieces and the two props, Angelo and M.J., excelled with their carrying.

Then there was the gritty work of Tom Ryan and Brian Bolger at the breakdown and their tackling. The cohesion that the squad has shown all season finally paid off with a well-deserved win.

Enniscorthy will look to build on a fantastic home performance when they travel to Magherafelt next Saturday to face Rainey Old Boys in Hatrick Park.

Enniscorthy: Angelo Todisco, Jamie Barron, M.J. Doyle, Tomás Stamp, Tom Ryan, Nick Doyle, Brian Bolger, Timmy Morrissey (capt.), Arthur Dunne, Jack Kelly, Sebastian Pim, Daniel Pim, Jim White, David O’Dwyer, Dominic Morycki. Subs. - Peadar O’Mahoney for Barron, Liam Stamp for White, Andy Redmond for Todisco, Ben Kidd for Dunne, Kevin O’Connor for Morycki, White for T. Stamp.