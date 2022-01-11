Enniscorthy resume bid for promotion

ENNISCORTHY’S DETERMINED bid to gain promotion from Division 2C of the All-Ireland League will resume where it left off pre-Christmas this coming Saturday.

Their last game was on December 11, a 31-15 bonus-point win away to Clonmel. And that success, coupled with a first loss of the campaign for Skerries on the same day against Bangor, resulted in Enniscorthy taking over on top of the table from the Dubs with a three-point advantage.

They are on 40 points, with Skerries on 37 and Bangor third on 30, while Tullamore lie fourth on 24.

And they will return from their brief winter break with another crack at the Tipperary club, only this time on their home patch of Alcast Park this coming Saturday, January 15.

With nine games already under their belts from the 18 provided in this group of ten, all remaining fixtures will be in reverse order to those in the first phase. In other words, Enniscorthy’s first opponents back on October 2 – Midleton – will also be their last on April 9.

The full schedule for the next three months is: January 15, home to Clonmel; January 22, away to Bruff; January 29, home to Bangor; February 19, away to Sunday’s Well; February 26, home to Skerries; March 5, home to Tullamore; March 26, away to Omagh Academicals; April; 2, home to City of Derry; April 9, away to Midleton.

The chasing pack are very much reliant on results going their way, because at this stage the league title seems to rest between Enniscorthy and Skerries. Nonetheless, the Slaneysiders know they face a difficult second half to the season in order to continue their promotion drive, with some tough challenges ahead from the other contestants.

The fact that Enniscorthy will have five games on home soil, including those against Skerries, Bangor and Tullamore, gives them a decided advantage as they move into what will be a hectic campaign over the coming weeks.

Enniscorthy, with their mix of youth and experience, have enjoyed quite a remarkable campaign thus far, losing on just one occasion, away to Skerries on a 20-14 scoreline last November, but such was their performance on the day that they still managed to come away with a bonus point.

Enniscorthy have proven one of the most consistent sides in the AIL, with their tally of 40 points the highest in the league, while they have had bonus point wins (scoring four tries or more) in seven of their eight victories.

This sequence of results is testament to the free-flowing, open rugby they have utilised in recent seasons. Ben Manion has come in as head coach, assisted by the forwards coach, local legend Declan O’Brien.

Ben has vast experience as an attack coach both here and abroad. He has continued the good work undertaken by his predecessor, Kieran Hurrell, who proved such a success with the club, while Declan O’Brien’s forwards coaching credentials are well known throughout the province. O’Brien has contributed hugely to the club’s success over the past decade and more.

One of the side’s more experienced forwards, Tomás Stamp, has proved an inspirational captain, and with the assistance of his leadership they have been able to introduce a number of younger players, who have come up through the club’s under-age system.

Eighteen-year-old lock/flanker James Doyle is just one of those, and he has gone on to play with the Leinster Under-19 side, while flanker Niall Parker is back from injury and continuing to show immense improvement with each game.

Also leaving their mark on the season so far are flanker/lock Conor Byrne, lock David Farrell, centre Mikey Nolan and wing Kevin O’Connor, while two exceptional additions to the side are wing/centre Dominik Morycki, returning from Barnhall, and prop Shane Lynch who is back from Waterpark.

With their attacking style of rugby, one of the most successful moves has been the switching of big Nick Doyle from back row to inside centre.

The versatile Doyle is enjoying his best-ever season, with his strong running, ball handling skills and footwork mesmerising the opposition and leading to such excellent results.

With the side driving towards the league, it would be a huge boost to see the crowds back at Alcast Park for what should be a thrilling climax to the campaign.

Meanwhile, the remaining ties for the seconds in the Metro League Division 3 are: January 16, home to Tullamore; January 30, away to Clontarf; February 6, home to Navan; February 13, away to Skerries.