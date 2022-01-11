Wexford

Enniscorthy resume bid for promotion

AIL Rugby

Ivan Poole touching down an Enniscorthy try.
David O'Dwyer touching down an Enniscorthy try.

Ivan Poole touching down an Enniscorthy try.

ENNISCORTHY’S DETERMINED bid to gain promotion from Division 2C of the All-Ireland League will resume where it left off pre-Christmas this coming Saturday.

Their last game was on December 11, a 31-15 bonus-point win away to Clonmel. And that success, coupled with a first loss of the campaign for Skerries on the same day against Bangor, resulted in Enniscorthy taking over on top of the table from the Dubs with a three-point advantage.

