Enniscorthy need last-day win in Greystones to stay in AIL Division 2B

Enniscorthy’s dreams on line in final tie in Greystones

Grant Palmer, who did a good job in the front row after his promotion to the firsts.

Enniscorthy's David Farrell gets in for their only try.

ENNISCORTHY WERE unable to build on the momentum of the previous week’s home win, as they were defeated 29-7 by Wanderers at home in Alcast Park on Saturday.

David Farrell scored Enniscorthy’s only try as the south-east’s only All-Ireland League representatives went back to tenth in the Division 2B standings with one game to go.

The opening ten minutes saw the hosts struggling to play against gale-force winds, which hampered the flow of the game massively.

Wanderers got off the mark with their first try after 14 minutes. Winger Mick McGrath was able to power through a number of Enniscorthy defenders before touching down for the try in the corner, and it was converted by out-half David Fitzgibbon to put the visitors up 7-0.

Ten minutes later, after sustained pressure on the Enniscorthy defence, winger Jamie Murphy crossed the plain for Wanderers’ second try at around the 25-minute mark.

Fitzgibbon was good with the conversion and the Dublin side had doubled their lead to 14 points.

The visitors continued to add points to the scoreboard before the half-time whistle, with Fitzgibbon’s accuracy off the tee leading to a further three points after Enniscorthy conceded a costly penalty within the out-half’s kicking range to make it 17-0.

Just before the break, Enniscorthy got their first try. After a methodical period of play, breaking down the walls of the Wanderers defence brick by brick, Enniscorthy were inside the visitors’ five-metre line and were hungry for the try.

A number of pick and go efforts were stopped just short, but second row David Farrell’s carry was the straw that broke the camel’s back as the young forward touched down around a sea of bodies under the post to give Enniscorthy a lifeline.

Ben Kidd converted the try and the lead was cut to ten as the half-time whistle blew.

With Wanderers playing against the wind, Enniscorthy were in a prime position to put the visitors under pressure in the second-half, but ultimately failed to do so.

Some nice phases of play were produced here and there, but the hosts just couldn’t string together any consistency.

Wanderers re-established control with their third try shortly after the hour mark.

Once again, Mick McGrath was able to bypass the Enniscorthy defence like a ring road and touch down for his second try. Fitzgibbon continued his superb kicking off the tee with a tough conversion to make it 24-7 to the visitors.

The remaining quarter of an hour saw no scoring action from the hosts as Enniscorthy emptied their tank to try to crawl back into this game, but the damage had been done.

To see out the game, a lovely set play at the line-out from Wanderers saw hooker Stephen Dunne run in for a try untouched to make it 29-7 as the full-time whistle blew, a hugely disappointing result for Enniscorthy who were unable to replicate their heroic efforts from one week earlier.

Enniscorthy appeared to be bewildered by the opposition. The hosts had numerous chances to punish Wanderers over the course of the 80 minutes, but costly turnovers in the visitors’ territory and conceding penalties in their own half stopped any attempt at building momentum.

Players of note for Enniscorthy were Grant Palmer and Andrew Redmond in the front row, with both introduced after the loss of both Angelo Todisco and M.J. Doyle coming into the game.

Captain Timmy Morrissey’s play has been consistently good all year, and that continued in this game.

The centre partnership of Daniel Pim and Nick Doyle has spearheaded Enniscorthy’s resurgence over the second half of the season, and both men had very good games but neither were able to get on the scoresheet.

With Galwegians securing a losing bonus point and a try bonus point in their 31-27 loss against Galway Corinthians, Enniscorthy dropped back to tenth, but the gap between the sides remains at just one point so it’s all to play for.

A win or go home scenario awaits in Dr. Hickey Park on April 15, as Enniscorthy’s 2B dreams will be on the line when they face top of the table Greystones.

An Enniscorthy victory and a loss or draw for Galwegians will see ’Scorthy stay alive for a relegation play-off, but a Galwegians win will seal Enniscorthy’s faite.

It’s a tough way for the season to be decided after a hard-fought effort over the second half of the competition. Kick-off will be at 2.30 p.m.

Enniscorthy: Grant Palmer, Peadar O’Mahoney, Andrew Redmond, Liam Stamp, David Farrell, Tom Ryan, Brian Bolger, Timmy Morrissey (capt.), Arthur Dunne, Ben Kidd, Dominik Morycki, Daniel Pim, Nick Doyle, David O’Dwyer, Jack Kelly. Subs. - Jamie Barron for O’Mahoney (HT), Niall Parker for Farrell (HT), James Doyle for Redmond (63), Fiachra Hourihane for Dunne (HT), Jim White for Kidd (HT).