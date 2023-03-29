Enniscorthy move off bottom of table as they keep survival hopes alive with win

ENNISCORTHY MOVED off the bottom of the AIL Division 2B table with a seven-point win over Malahide on a windy afternoon in Alcast Park on Saturday.

Tries from Tom Ryan and Daniel Pim along with a penalty off the tee by Ben Kidd saw the hosts see out a tough fixture with a victory.

After a quick start to the game, with both sides testing the respective defences early, the visitors drew first blood.

Enniscorthy conceded a penalty after ten minutes that was within kicking range for Malahide, and out-half David O’Halloran fancied a crack. His kick sailed through the posts to open the scoring and give Malahide a 3-0 lead.

The hosts hit the front after some good work by their pack, making serious ground on strong carries.

At the breakdown, number eight Tom Ryan did a quick pick and go, and Malahide’s defence switched off as the forward marched over the line untouched to put Enniscorthy ahead. Full-back Ben Kidd’s conversion was successful, and Enniscorthy led by four (7-3).

Not long after the restart, Enniscorthy were dealt a blow because of poor discipline.

After a number of consecutive penalties, M.J. Doyle’s involvement in the collapsing of a maul saw the prop sent to the touchline for ten minutes after receiving a yellow card.

The visitors took advantage of being a man up and, two minutes later, they regained the lead.

After getting the ball back in possession after some poor handling by Enniscorthy, winger Johnny Maher swivelled his way around several defenders, avoiding plenty of tackles, before touching down for a Malahide try.

O’Halloran was successful with his conversion attempt and Malahide were back in front.

The remaining 20 minutes of the half were high-octane, with the teams continuing to figure out how to break down the opposing defence in the ultimate chess match.

No further scoring took place in the half, and it ended 10-7 as the whistle blew, with the minis on the sideline bursting to get onto the pitch to play their game during the interval.

But as the main action resumed, Enniscorthy upped the ante and were rewarded for their efforts with a try.

High-level defending turned into high-level attacking, as Malahide tried to spread the ball wide.

Centre Angus Browne was wrapped by Enniscorthy centre Daniel Pim, who was able to rip the ball away from the Malahide back with relative ease before running past a sea of defenders and touching under the posts for the try.

Kidd was good with the conversion, and Enniscorthy led 14-10.

The intensity of the game really picked up in the second-half, with massive hits on both sides.

Tensions nearly boiled over in a couple of instances off the ball, showing what it meant to both sides to get the win.

Enniscorthy added to their lead just after the hour mark through the boot of Ben Kidd, who had an excellent display off the tee despite the windy conditions.

The hosts pushed Malahide back into their own ’22, and poor defending by the visitors gave the young full-back an easy shot from close range, which he split between the posts. Enniscorthy now led by seven points.

They came close to adding more points on the board, getting down as close as the Malahide five-metre line on multiple occasions within the next ten minutes, but penalties at the breakdown stopped all momentum.

As the visitors attempted to put pressure on Enniscorthy for the last 20 minutes, their efforts were deflated by conceding penalties, allowing the hosts to maintain possession until time went dead and earn a massive win in front of droves of home supporters.

It was a strong win for Enniscorthy; the scoreline could have been much better in their favour but simple errors at the breakdown inside the opposing five-metre line let them down a number of times.

Still, it was an overall excellent performance from the hosts, when they needed it most.

A loss on Saturday would have put a nail in the coffin that many people have already put into Enniscorthy’s 2B campaign, but with their backs against the wall, they showed their grit and determination to get the job done and pick up four very crucial points.

The win means Enniscorthy jump into ninth place after Galwegians were beaten 24-12 by Belfast Harlequins, and they are ahead of the western side by a point with two games left in the season.

Next up is a home game against Wanderers on April 1, which Enniscorthy aim to win, and kick-off is at 2.30 p.m.

Enniscorthy: Angelo Todisco, Peadar O’Mahoney, M.J. Doyle, Timmy Morrisey (capt.), Tomás Stamp, Brian Bolger, Niall Parker, Tom Ryan, Arthur Dunne, Jack Kelly, Dominik Morycki, Daniel Pim, Nick Doyle, David O’Dwyer, Ben Kidd.