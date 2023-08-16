Enniscorthy ladies finish fourth in National League

THE ATHLETICS Ireland National League finals took place in Tullamore on Sunday. This is always an enjoyable and exciting day, with the country’s top clubs and county teams vying to take the honours.

There are three divisions – Premier, Division 1 and County. It can be a hit and miss affair for some clubs/counties as, this being the height of summer, they may not have sufficient athletes to compete in all events.

As a result, team managers may be called on to show some imagination, as well as skilful negotiation skills, so as to encourage athletes to compete in events which may take them outside their comfort zone.

Enniscorthy ladies were Division 1 champions in 2022. This year, their team was somewhat depleted, with a number of athletes sidelined through injury.

That said, they turned up and managed to cover most events. Blánaid Fogarty got things off to a positive start, winning the 400 metres (59.47 seconds) and placing fourth in 100 metres (13.60 seconds).

Saidhbhe Byrne won the javelin by a big margin, her throw of 35.24m being almost ten metres ahead of her nearest rival.

She was also fifth in high jump (1.35 metres), despite exiting the competition early due to injury.

Ciara O’Connor won the 200 metres in 25.26 seconds and, running in place of the injured Saidhbhe, placed third in 100 metres hurdles (19.76).

Emily Waldron-O’Connor was fourth in 400 metres hurdles and sixth in 800 metres. The club’s sole guest athlete, Edel Gaffney of Trim AC, was second in 1,500 metres in 4.53.12.

Maggie O’Connor was sixth in shot (6.76 metres) and seventh in long jump.

Jelena McNamara looked like she volunteered to do those events which athletes try to avoid!

She was joint third in pole vault (1.55 metres), fourth in 2,000 metres steeplechase, and fifth in triple jump.

Throws specialist and club coach, Deirdre Bowers-Kavanagh, was sixth in both hammer and weight for distance. Lisa Breen was fifth in discus.

In the 4 x 400 metres the team of Maggie, Blánaid, Emily and Ciara placed sixth. The same team was fourth in the 4 x 100 metres.

Tullamore Harriers were this year’s Division 1 winners, just five points ahead of Lagan Valley in second, with Tir Chonaill third. Enniscorthy were fourth.