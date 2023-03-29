Enniscorthy in Under-13 Leinster League Premier final

ENNISCORTHY 41, TULLOW 24: The Enniscorthy Under-13 team came out on top with a gutsy performance against Tullow in the Leinster League Premier semi-final, winning 41-24.

Following an undulating few weeks of rugby for the boys – having won away in the snow against Mullingar, losing to Tullow in the South-East league semi-final, and winning away to Pembroke, it was time to face up to a very competent and strong Tullow team.

After a few days of rain, Saturday morning was sunny and dry, and the pitch was in great form in Alcast Park for the semi-final.

The game was not for the faint-hearted. Enniscorthy opened up with the first try by Shane Codd in the corner within the opening five minutes.

The day was very windy and the conversion by young Henry Downey proved difficult.

In a quick response, Tullow countered and scored way out in the corner, from their full-back.

Tullow proved very strong in the opening minutes in the breakdown and challenged Enniscorthy’s pack in every encounter. The game continued to ebb and flow up to half-time, with the teams going in for the break with Enniscorthy 17-12 ahead.

A super performance and a total of four tries scored by Rocco Quigley helped in securing the victory. Captain Cathal Whelan produced his game of the season and even managed to score a try and add some conversions to the scoreboard.

Zach Dempsey produced some individual strength to drive 20 yards through three Tullow players to touch the ball down over the try line.

The tight work of Henry Downey, Cathal Whelan and Rocco Quigley upset the Tullow flow in the second-half, with Shane Codd sweeping much ball up from full-back.

Scrum-half Freddie Dolphin produced an outstanding tackling performance throughout, backed up by a very versatile Ruairí Cooper, who played on the wing and at number 8.

None of our scores came easily and were a clear result of the hard-working pack of Noah Power, Conor Delaney, Oisín Browne, Noel Asple, Danny Doyle, Jack Butler, Cian Allen, Stephen Murphy, Charlie Kavanagh and Liam Coleman.

The final result did not reflect the very difficult game Tullow provided, and they never stopped working hard right up to the final whistle.

Replacements came on to make their mark, with Oisín Cooney making a try-stopping tackle on his immediate introduction, Rhys Brady taking to the pitch after a short time with this team, and Austin Burke using his lightning speed on the wing to make an impact.

We are looking forward to all the boys’ hard work continuing as they great ready for a Leinster League final.

Team: Oisin Browne, Noel Asple-James, Noah Power, Liam Coleman, Jack Butler, Cian Allen, Danny Doyle, Stephen Murphy, Freddie Dolphin, Cathal Whelan, Zach Dempsey, Rocco Quigley, Henry Downey, Ruairí Cooper, Shane Codd. Subs. - Conor Delaney, Rhys Brady, Oisín Cooney, Charlie Kavanagh.