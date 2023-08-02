Enniscorthy greyhound track celebrating 90 years of racing with a packed card

A big night of celebrations is in store this Thursday night at Enniscorthy greyhound track as it is celebrating its ninetieth year of racing.

Over the years there has been track record holders, Derby, Oaks and English Derby winners, all getting their education at this track. Indeed, it is the leading track for novice racing in this country, if not the entire world of greyhound racing, in my opinion.

There will be many finals on the packed card and there will be plenty of entertainment for a great family night out. Accordingly, last week’s racing was full of semi-finals of multiple graded stakes, and if they are anything to go by, the finals will provide some super action.

The A1 Stake got things under way on Thursday and it was a cracking race. Lord Tell Me made a bold bid to make all, but Libbys Star shone brightest in the end as he got into full flight by the third bend to go alongside the leader before outstaying him to score by two lengths in a fast 28.75.

The second semi saw another runner try to make all and he just about did so. Kiltrea Rob kept up his recent good run of form but he was all out to hold track favourite Marfield Trent who has to be considered somewhat unlucky after being held up around the lower bends at the wrong time.

He finished off like a train as only half a length separated the two on the line, with Telex Big Brain right there also only three-quarters of a length away.

The A3 Stake semi-finals were also very competitive races, but trap three runner Indian Bob stamped his class in the last heat, breaking well to lead and proving simply too strong for the opposition, racing home five lengths clear in a fast 28.71. A repeat of this run and he will be hard to beat in this week’s final for sure.

The A2 Stake is another final that will be a fascinating affair. Although the last of the three heat winners was fastest as Monamolin Sue made all to score a snug two lengths win in 28.79, the runner-up Lemon Defoe made up a lot of ground after being caught up in traffic problems off the second bend.

And as there was a lot of tight racing in the first semi won by Ballinclare Cole, holding off Tagalong Sparta, and the fast-starting early pace-setter Piercestown Law winning heat two, the time difference may not be as big as it appears.

The Monday night card also featured more semi-finals, and the first of these was the A4 Bitch stake. Fastest of the three heat winners came in race two as trap six runner Cosy Misty showed a fine change of gears down the back to come from third place off the second bend and storm away from the field to score an easy six and a half length win in a time of 29.08, recording an eighth career win.

Then came the A7 semi-finals and race four produced a very easy winner when trap five runner Ann Spags left the field in her wake, leading from trap to line to score by six and a half lengths in a time of 29.32.

Three semis of the A5 Stake took place and this looked like it was going to be very competitive, as only half a length separated the first two in the opening two races.

However, then came the third heat, and trap three runner Sunfire Speed broke well to lead.

And while runners tried to get on terms down to the third bend, Sunfire came right away to finish well clear, no less than nine and a half lengths to the good in a fast 28.73.

If he can find a repeat of this performance, he is obviously going to be hard to beat in this final.

JULY 24 RESULTS

Race one, 90 years A4 Bitch Stake semi-final, 525: 1, Pinewood Ruby (owner, Eamonn Moore; trainer, Cora Doyle, Forth Mountain), 29.40; 2, Boolagate, 29.50.

Race two, 90 years A4 Bitch Stake semi-final, 525: 1, Cosy Misty (owner, John Toft, Killinick), 29.08; 2, Roe, 29.53.

Race three, 90 years A4 Bitch Stake semi-final, 525: 1, Slaneyside Elite (owner, Diarmuid Franklin; trainer, Nick Turner, Barntown), 29.28; 2, Stripe Honey, 29.42.

Race four, 90 years A7 Stake semi-final, 525: 1, Ann Spags (owner, Larry Power, Co. Waterford), 29.32; 2, Metric Ga Ga, 29.77.

Race five, 90 years A7 Stake semi-final, 525: 1, Lisnakill Cure (owner, Michael O’Keeffe, Co. Waterford), 29.63; 2, Metric Strike, 29.70.

Race six, 90 years A5 Stake semi-final, 525: 1, Ballymurry Kacie (owners, GDG syndicate, Enniscorthy), 29.634; 2, Stripe Molly, 29.66.

Race seven, 90 years A5 Stake semi-final, 525: 1, Slaine Diva (owner, Michael O’Rourke, Enniscorthy), 29.42; 2, Philipstown Dan, 29.45.

Race eight, 90 years A5 Stake semi-final, 525: 1, Sunfire Speed (owners, Eugene McCabe and Damien Kennedy, Wexford town), 28.73; 2, Vinegarhill Vom, 29.39.

Race night, Goodnight and safe journey home, A4, 525: 1, Alien Blubby (owners, The Redacted syndicate, Enniscorthy), 29.40; 2, Lord Dazzle, 29.64.

JULY 27 RESULTS

Race one, 90 years A1 Stake semi-final, 525: 1, Libbys Ivar (owners, The Maori syndicate, Enniscorthy), 28.75; 2, Lord Tell Me, 28.89.

Race two, 90 years A1 Stake semi-final, 525: 1, Kiltrea Rob (owner, John Doyle, Kiltrea), 28.92; 2, Marlfield Trent, 28.95.

Race three, Celebrating 90 years of greyound racing on 3rd August 2023, A6, 525: 1, Terrific Tonic (owners, Rhys and Toni Fortune, Enniscorthy), 29.32; 2, Lord Rocky, 29.53; 3, Tagalong Mcgeezr, 29.53.

Race four, 90 years A3 members semi-final, 525: 1, Hello Leah (owner, Oliver McGrath, Castlebridge), 29.18; 2, Woolies Yankee, 29.20.

Race five, 90 years A3 members semi-final, 525: 1, He’s A Devil (owners, John Kearney and Peter Davis, Co. Wicklow), 29.19; 2, Ballyboy Tiger, 29.22.

Race six, 90 years A3 members semi-final, 525: 1, Indian Bob (owner, Patrick Whelan, Enniscorthy), 28.71; 2, Dashgrove Stella, 29.06.

Race seven, 90 years A2 Stake semi-final, 525: 1, Ballinclare Cole (owner, Eilish McCann, Gorey), 29.10; 2, Tagalong Sparta, 29.17.

Race eight, 90 years A2 Stake semi-final, 525: 1, Piercestown Law (owner, Seamus Whelan; trainer, Brendan P. Murphy), 29.00; 2, Cushie Páidí, 29.31.

Race night, 90 years A2 Stake semi-final, 525: 1, Monamolin Sue (owners, Michael P. Gleeson and Joe McCaffrey; trainer, Joe Anglim, Ballymitty), 28.79; 2, Lemon Defoe, 28.93.