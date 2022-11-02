Enniscorthy get top club award for 2020/21 season

Last Wednesday night in the Guinness Hop Store Enniscorthy were awarded the Best Club in Ireland award for the 2020/21 season by the Irish Rugby Writers.

Captain that year Tomás Stamp and current captain Timmy Morrissey and PRO Liam Spratt represented the club on the night, which was attended by the Irish rugby team and management who received the team of the year award and Wicklow man Josh Van Der Flier the player of the year.

Enniscorthy were rewarded for winning promotion to the Senior ranks and then winning the AIL Division 2C at the first attempt. They shared a table on the night with two former greats of the game who were inducted into the Hall of Fame, Mick Galwey and Phillip Matthews.