Enniscorthy continue to find it tough as injury-ravaged side suffer heavy defeat to Dungannon

Enniscorthy are finding life in their new surroundings of AIL Division 2B very tricky at the moment after shipping a heavy defeat at home on Saturday against Dungannon, 32-12.

Although it was a game of two halves, with Enniscorthy dominating the first and the visitors in charge in the second.

Enniscorthy, to be fair, are being hit badly with injuries and picked up a few more on Saturday. As with their previous opening three matches they were in contention for a long period but succumbed to the greater strength of their opponents in the second-half.

They were outstanding in the opening 37 minutes leading 12- 3 and playing superbly, controlling the match aided by a strong wing.

Ben Kidd, who was playing at number 10, put a beautiful through ball into the path of Nick Doyle who touched down for a try and with Kidd adding the conversion they had an early seven point lead.

Doyle, who had been playing in the centre, started at wing forward hoping that his height and handling would improve the line-out and the move had the desired effect.

Enniscorthy continued to enjoy territorial advantage although Dungannon’s first visit into the home team’s territory brought a penalty which full-back Ben McCaughey slotted. Enniscorthy scored their second try on 27th minutes when captain Timmy Morrissey made a break and passed to scrum-half Arthur Dunne, who freed Ben Kidd to cross in the corner. Kidd missed the conversion and with half-time looming Enniscorthy led 12-3.

Enniscorthy still drove forward and just three minutes to half-time an attempted kick through by the out-half Kidd was smothered by Dungannon, who broke up the field and, although there was some brilliant defending by the home team, the pressure told three minutes into injury time as left wing Aaron Nelson scored in the corner. Captain Timmy Morrissey was also sin-binned.

The conversion was missed and Enniscorthy led 12-8 at the break.

To compound the home team’s worries they lost Niall Parker and Grant Palmer at half-time because of injury, having lost Angelo Todisco early in the first-half and they were now down to the bare bones for the second-half.

Although starting the second-half with 14 men and replacements Andrew Redmond and David Farrell, Enniscorthy had an opportunity to score after some wonderful handling led by Tom Ryan, but they unfortunately knocked on with the line in sight and from the resulting scrum Andrew Redmond was yellow-carded.

Now down to 13 men and no front row replacements scrums were uncontested. The pressure eventually told and Dungannon went in front on 53 minutes when centre Matthew Montgomery scored and Ben McCaughey adding the conversion to see them go 15-13 in front.

Two minutes later they put the game beyond the home team’s reach with another try, Montgomery scoring again after Enniscorthy had another sin-binning, Tom Ryan this time getting a rest.

Dungannon out-half James McMahon added another try and penalty to take maximum points.

Alcast Park has become a fortress over the past number of years and that record was well and truly smashed on Saturday.

Enniscorthy are now bottom of the division with four matches played and with the injury list getting longer it is going to be a big challenge for the team to regroup. It is obvious that the standard in this division is a long way above Division 2C, but there is still a confidence in the camp that they can get some points to climb the table.

It is a learning curve and they know they are going to have to do better. They are still not playing for 80 minutes and are conceding far too many penalties.

Dungannon are one of the favourites to go up and their senior tradition and the following list of internationals backs that up - Willie Anderson, Tyrone Howe, Stephen Ferris, Paddy Jackson, Mark McCall and David Humphries just to name a few.

Enniscorthy are on the road next weekend when they travel to Galway to take on Galway Corinthians at 2.30 p.m.

Enniscorthy: Angelo Todisco, Jamie Barron, MJ Doyle, Liam Stamp, Tom Ryan, Nick Doyle, Niall Parker, Timmy Morrissey, Arthur Dunne, Ben Kidd, Seb Pim, Daniel Pim, Hughie O’Neill, David O’Dwyer, Michael Farrell. Subs. - all used, Grant Palmer, David Farrell. Andrew Redmond, Fiachra Hourihan, Jim White.