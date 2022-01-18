Dunne try earns bonus point for Enniscorthy

WHILE VICTORY was always within their grasp, it still took a piece of individual brilliance from replacement Richard Dunne to secure Enniscorthy’s much-needed bonus point victory over a battling Clonmel outfit in this AIL Division 2C game in Alcast Park on Saturday.

Enniscorthy went into this clash top of the table on 40 points, three clear of challengers Skerries, who were playing the third side in the table, Bangor, with the northerners ten points adrift of the leaders.

Only minutes after the game the news emerged of how crucial Dunne’s try could be when it comes to deciding the title, since Skerries just managed a 14-13 victory over Bangor.

That leaves Enniscorthy to increase their lead at the top to four points, having secured their bonus try victory through Dunne’s wonderful individual effort.

The manner of the try was well received by the large home following.

The second-half was business as usual, with the game becoming somewhat bogged down in midfield, as the respective packs found it quite frustrating to create any worthwhile quality ball for their backs.

Enniscorthy had suffered most during this second-half spell, as their game had become somewhat error-strewn, with knock-ons at vital times, while their scrum and mauls had also come under pressure.

It hadn’t started too badly through the first-half, a period when they managed three tries, but once they allowed Clonmel to engage them in a forward battle, it was always going to take something special to gain that sought after bonus point try.

With most of the second-half played out in midfield, Enniscorthy were finding it difficult to assert any period of dominance inside the visitors’ ’22. As the clock moved on, they managed to secure a try when few expected.

Once again the battle for possession was in midfield. This time the pack got a quick ruck ball, which was moved along the line, with Nick Doyle initiating the final pass to Richard Dunne, a half-time replacement.

There did not seem much opportunity, but Dunne took on the challenge and weaved through three would-be tacklers down the centre, before wrong-footing the final tackle attempt to race fully 40 metres to touch down under the posts, much to the relief of home supporters.

With the bonus point secure, Ivan Poole added the conversion to give his side a rather flattering 16-point victory.

Clonmel, second from bottom and much in need of points, did the early pressing, missing out on two penalty attempts, while they were unable to penetrate the home defence during this opening ten-minute spell.

However, Enniscorthy gradually worked their way into the game, having defended that early barrage, and in their first real attack they took a twelfth-minute lead.

Following some pressure and drives close to the visitors’ line, Liam Stamp barged over for the game’s opening try. With Ben Kidd adding the conversion, they now enjoyed a 7-0 lead.

Enniscorthy now looked the more likely side to keep the scoreboard moving. With James Doyle winning quality line-out ball, they added a second try four minutes later.

David O’Dwyer initiated the move with a great break down the left, and laid the ball back inside to the supporting Nick Doyle who enjoyed the 30-metre run to touch down. This gave his side a 12-0 advantage, as Kidd pulled the conversion attempt wide of the left post.

With a couple of balls going astray in midfield, Clonmel worked their way inside the home side’s territory with some accurate kicking. Winning a fast ruck ball, they moved it wide along the line for Conor Pearson to get over in the corner. Gavin Whelan was wide with his conversion attempt.

Both sides were reduced to 14 players before the break in separate yellow card incidents, but it did not deter the home team who finished the half strongly as Nick Doyle showed fine footwork to get over for his second try.

With Kidd failing with the conversion attempt, they still went in leading by 17-8 at the interval, with Gavin Whelan having responded with a Clonmel penalty.

However, the second-half turned into a forward battle, particularly after Whelan’s 43rd-minute penalty had reduced the margin to 17-11.

With just a one-score margin between the sides, one could understand the nerves that crept into the home side’s play as they were reluctant to open up the game.

Then came Dunne’s moment of magic with that glittering try, while close to the finish Ivan Poole added a 35-metre penalty to see off a determined opposition. Enniscorthy are away to Bruff next Saturday.

Enniscorthy: Ben Kidd; Ivan Jacob, Nick Doyle, Daniel Pim, David O’Dwyer; Ivan Poole, Arthur Dunne; M.J. Doyle, David Murphy, Angelo Todisco; David Farrell, Tomás Stamp (capt.); Liam Stamp, Niall Parker, James Doyle. Replacements: Richard Dunne for Kidd (HT), Timmy Morrissey for Farrell (42), Shane Lynch for Todisco (43), Jamie Barron for Murphy (60), Conor Byrne for T. Stamp (62), Kidd for A. Dunne (68).

Clonmel: Greg Carroll; Conor Pearson, Luke Hogan, Luke Noonan, Andrew Daly; Gavin Whelan, Aiden Hickey; Roland Marki, Brandon Delicato, Niall Campion; Jack Lonergan, Tony Cantwell; John Gallagher, Diarmuid Devaney, Ron Wynn. Replacements: Joe Sheehan for Hickey, inj. (19), Darren Cass for Carroll (56), Billy O’Kelly for Cantwell (64), James Kehoe for Delicato (66).

Referee: Mike Scanlon (IRFU).