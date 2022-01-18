Wexford

Dunne try earns bonus point for Enniscorthy

AIL RUGBY

Enniscorthy's Niall Parker runs in to a tackle. Expand
Enniscorthy's James Doyle. Expand

wexfordpeople

WHILE VICTORY was always within their grasp, it still took a piece of individual brilliance from replacement Richard Dunne to secure Enniscorthy’s much-needed bonus point victory over a battling Clonmel outfit in this AIL Division 2C game in Alcast Park on Saturday.

Enniscorthy went into this clash top of the table on 40 points, three clear of challengers Skerries, who were playing the third side in the table, Bangor, with the northerners ten points adrift of the leaders.

