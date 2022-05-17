Dobbs wins on double at Enniscorthy greyhound track

IT WAS a very interesting week of racing in Enniscorthy greyhound stadium, with the highlight being the eleven first round heats of the €4,000 Kanasef Unraced Stake.

And while we cannot be sure there has been a superstar on show just yet, some promising performances were recorded and this week’s second round may be more informative.

Local owner Edward Dobbs had a nice double in heats four and five with his first winner, Lab Rats, never giving a moment’s worry as she bolted in by an easy six lengths in a good 29.47 -0.20 slow.

The double was achieved handily enough when his Bombay Best had to shake off the challenge of Cherry Cherry who raced neck and neck with Bombay until halfway.

At that stage the latter came away to score by an impressive five lengths in the end in a time of 29.54 -0.20 slow.

Adrian Maher and Robbie O’Neill (Kildare) are a force to be feared in these stakes of late, and they recorded a fine treble by securing success in heats six, seven and eleven with their Roanna prefix to the fore.

Firstly Roanna Dream broke well to lead from the off and was always in control to score by three lengths from the eye-catching Nodroopysausage (could be a big improver).

Then in the next heat Roanna Aero was most impressive as she had to come from well off the pace.

Never So Bold took up the running and looked the likely winner at the third bend, but that was about to change.

Roanna was making up relentless ground and came through in very impressive fashion to score an easy win in the end.

And in the last of the heats, Roanna Daisy ran a cracking race, having to hold off several challenges in a tightly-packed field and doing so in style. Rounding the opening corners, Daisy had to hold the runner-up Rays Boy’s strong effort off down to the third corner before coming away to score well by five lengths in a good time of 29.25 -0.20 slow.

Heat eight saw the marginal fastest heat winner as Mairéads Rocket set the standard in what looked like going to be an easy win at one stage.

He opened up a good lead down the back from the chasing Antigua Goodwill but, as they turned for the judge, Antigua was coming on the stronger and there was only a half-length in it at the line with Mairéads hanging on.

The time was 29.20 -0.20 slow.

This week’s second round should be very competitive and a few big improvers may well be on display.

Good doubles were recorded by Barntown owner George Roche and Enniscorthy trainer Davy Morris on Thursday night.

MAY 9 RESULTS

Race one, Kanasef Unraced ON2, 525, round one, heat one: 1, Kereight Ball (owner, Henry Kelly, Co. Carlow), 29.42; 2, Ballymurrybonnie, 29.70.

Race two, heat two: 1, Antigua Grumpy (owner, Amanda Jeal, Exeter; trainer, Garry Dempsey, Enniscorthy), 29.53; 2, Chinas Best, 29.81.

Race three, heat three: 1, Yahoo Hannah (owner, Shane O’Gorman, Co. Wexford; trainer, Peter Cronin, Co. Kilkenny), 29.12; 2, Snackin Lilly, 29.54.

Race four, heat four: 1, Lab Rats (owner, Edward Dobbs, Enniscorthy), 29.27; 2, Chanceme Phil, 29.69.

Race five, heat five: 1, Bombay Best (owner, Edward Dobbs, Enniscorthy), 29.34; 2, Cherry Cherry, 29.69.

Race six, heat six: 1, Roanna Dream (owners, Adrian Maher and Robbie O’Neill, Co. Kildare), 29.20; 2, Nodroopysausage, 29.41.

Race seven, heat seven: 1, Roanna Aero (owners, Adrian Maher and Robbie O’Neill, Co. Kildare), 29.21; 2, Never So Bold, 29.22.

Race eight, heat eight: 1, Mairéads Rocket (owner, Joe Horan, Co. Kildare; trainer, Fraser Black, Co. Kildare), 29.00; 2, Antigua Goodwill, 29.03.

Race nine, heat nine: 1, Glavin Magical (owners, Michael and Mikey O’Sullivan; trainer, Peter Cronin, Co. Kilkenny), 29.37; 2, Monagate, 29.58.

Race ten, heat ten: 1, Rusty Jem (owner, Padge Kehoe, Enniscorthy), 29.47; 2, Longslip Roger, 29.64.

Race eleven, heat eleven: 1, Roanna Daisy (owners, Adrian Maher and Robbie O’Neill, Co. Kildare), 29.05; 2, Rays Boy, 29.40.

MAY 12 RESULTS

Race one, Welcome to Enniscorthy track, A2, 575: 1, Foyle Tommy (owner, George Roche, Barntown), 31.56; 2, Mikeys Pet, 31.77.

Race two, #thisrunsdeep, A5, 525: 1, Running Slight (owner, Martin Stafford, Ballymitty), 29.59; 2, Pieinthesky, 29.73.

Race three, Find and follow us on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter), A0, 525: 1, Rathduff Warrior (owner, Patrick Meaney, Co. Kildare), 28.77; 2, Monbeg Sydney, 28.82.

Race four, Our indoor bar and café is now opened, A4, 525: 1, Tomahurra Wolf (owner, Oisín Kehoe; trainer, Donal Kehoe), 28.89; 2, Tullycanna Ted, 29.10.

Race five, Book your fundraiser night at the dogs, A3, 525: 1, Edermine Sydney (owner, Kevin O’Gorman, Sleedagh), 29.02; 2, Outdoor Ace, 29.16.

Race six, Talking Dogs News, A2, 525: 1, Brother Joe (owner, George Roche, Barntown), 28.86; 2, Related Len, 29.03.

Race seven, All trials must be booked through the office, A1, 525: 1, Outdoor Ice (owner, Jane Elizabeth Irons; trainer, Davy Morris, Enniscorthy), 28.95; 2, Elite Crystal, 29.02.

Race eight, Greyhounds make great pets, A3, 525: 1, Me Hope (owner, Kathleen English; trainer, Michael English, Co. Kilkenny), 28.98; 2, Monbeg Farloe, 29.33.

Race nine, Goodnight and safe journey home, A3/4, 575: 1, Almighty Leah (owners, Gerard and Stephen Purcell; trainer, Davy Morris, Enniscorthy), 31.91; 2, Biddytheaussie, 31.98.