Disappointing end to J1 campaign for Enniscorthy

A DISAPPOINTING showing from the Enniscorthy J1s saw them crash out of the Provincial Towns Cup in the third round following a 29-0 defeat at the hands of Tullow.

Three first-half tries caused the hosts to attempt an uphill climb that ultimately wasn’t on the cards.

Tullow set the tempo early in the half, starting out quickly from the kick-off. This persistence caused Enniscorthy to panic, and after seven minutes the opening try was scored.

The Tullow back line stretched the field at the right time with an overlap on the outside, taking advantage of the compact Enniscorthy defence, and winger Tadhg Walsh touched down in the corner.

The conversion attempt from out-half Garrett Fitzgerald was missed, so the visitors led by five.

The Carlow outfit added to their lead on the twelve-minute mark.

A line-out in Enniscorthy territory was won by Tullow and their pack began to march, an impressive maul that was far too powerful for the hosts to slow down.

In the flash of an eye, the maul was over the try line and number 8 Stephen Smith was lying on top of the grounded ball: try for Tullow.

Fitzgerald made the short conversion and the lead was up to twelve.

Enniscorthy began to suffer minutes later, as flanker Conor Byrne was sent to the sideline for ten minutes at the 15-minute mark for a dangerous tackle.

The hosts did well to keep the visitors scoreless when outmanned, but as soon as the sin-bin spell was over, Grant Palmer went down with an injury, replaced by James Doyle after 30 minutes.

Tullow scored their third try in the last few minutes of the first-half.

Another powerful maul from their pack saw prop Scott Caldbeck touch the ball down. Fitzgerald was good off the tie again, and it was 19-0 to the visitors.

Enniscorthy were unable to get on the scoreboard at the stroke of half-time. Fiachra Hourihane’s effort off the tee failed to hit the target, and it ended 19-0 at the break.

The line-out efficiency from Tullow continued in the second-half, with their final two tries coming from powerful mauls.

Their fourth try arrived a couple of minutes into the second-half, with Smith touching down at the back of the booming maul for his second try.

The conversion was missed by Fitzgerald, leaving it 22-0 to Tullow.

The final nail in the coffin was the second try, at the death.

Another surging maul met with little resistance and substitute Joe Waters touched down.

Fitzgerald made the conversion, with the final score 29-0 to the visitors after a very strong performance.

The J1 season drew to a close in losing fashion, and next year the squad and mentors aim to see improvements across the board.

The J2s will play in the Provincial Towns Shield when they make the long journey to Dundalk on April 2.

Enniscorthy: Grant Palmer, Peadar O’Mahoney, Andrew Redmond, David Farrell, Ciarán Doyle, Mikey McVeigh, Conor Byrne, Lee Treacy, David Shore, Fiachra Hourihane, Killian Creed, Mikey Nolan, Mel Doyle, Miguel Byrne, Kevin O’Connor. Subs. - James Doyle for Palmer, Conor Kerr for McVeigh, Cathal Mernagh for Doyle, Adam Gethings for Shore), also Gavin Redmond, Peter Kelly.