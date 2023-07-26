Declan O’Brien assumes new role at Enniscorthy Rugby Club

CLUB LEGEND Declan O’Brien has taken on the role of director of rugby with the Enniscorthy club, having spent the previous 15 years as head coach.

He takes over from John ‘Spud’ Murphy, who has worked tirelessly in this role since 2018. Deccie will be focused on all levels of rugby in the club and will be looking at player pathways, recruitment and retention, as well as the coach development framework in consultation with the Rugby Council among other things. He will also be assistant forwards coach to the Senior squad.

Brett Igoe is the club’s new head coach. He comes with a wealth of experience across both the domestic and professional game and is highly regarded in particular for his expertise in sports performance over the last few decades with the IRFU, Leinster Rugby and Scottish Rugby.

He currently works as a lecturer on the MSc Sports Performance Analysis course in SETU in Carlow while also studying and researching for his PHD.

Brett has coached teams in Clongowes Wood College and UCD, and is the current head coach of the Leinster Schools Under-18 representative squad.

He is qualified as a World Rugby Educator and an IRFU Stage 4 coach. His main area of strength would be coaching defence, but he has a keen interest in attacking shapes and line-out strategies.

Samantha Weafer join the club as women’s co-ordinator and comes with a vast amount of experience and expertise, having been the manager of the Leinster Under-18 girls for the last five years, as well as managing the area development side.

More recently Sam has dipped into coaching with the Under-18 girls in the club. Sam is hugely dedicated and organised and has a keen interest in the development of the women’s game.

It also helps that pretty much all of her family have been involved in area, provincial and national pathways.

While John Murphy is stepping down as director of rugby, he has agreed to take the position of youth co-ordinator. He will bring his passion and commitment to the youth section of the club over the coming season.

Supporting ‘Spud’ in his new role is Pauline McGowan, who joins as youth administrator. Pauline was Covid Officer for the Under-14s in 2020, and will work alongside ‘Spud’ to co-ordinate relevant activities.

Ivan Poole will remain on as mini co-ordinator, and Mike Bolger continues in the CRDO role.

The announcements were made by Annette Soraine, the club Chairperson, who also thanked Denise Broe and Jack Hennessy for their significant input in their respective roles over the last few years.

“I’d like to thank all those volunteering for roles this year and I’d ask you all to support them over the coming months,” she said.

“As ever, there are many volunteering opportunities within the club.

“If you are interested in getting involved, please email me, asoraine@hotmail.com. We’d be delighted to hear from you.”