Camolin jockey James O'Sullivan wins in Wexford

Camolin jockey builds on earlier victory in Kilbeggan

JAMES O’SULLIVAN was beaming after the Philip Rothwell-trained stalwart Dorans River recorded a sixth career success when galloping to a three-quarter-length triumph in Division 2 of the Follow Kilbeggan Races Opportunity Handicap Hurdle at Kilbeggan on Monday.

The 13-year-old had gotten off the mark in the bumper of this corresponding card seven years previously and certainly illustrated his liking for the midlands venue.

O’Sullivan settled the veteran in the rear of mid-division before asking him to make progress approaching the third last.

They took it up after the penultimate flight and stayed the three miles well to record a comfortable success at 8/1.

The Camolin native was led into the winners’ enclosure once more two days later but might have had an even broader smile as it was at his local Wexford track on Wednesday.

This time, he linked up with Declan Queally and Starman to bag the opening Ladies Day August 12 Opportunity Maiden Hurdle (Division 1) by four and three-quarter lengths.

The complexion of the contest altered when 1/4 favourite The Last Mardi crashed out at the penultimate flight.

That left Fox Leicester and Starman battling it out approaching the last and it was the latter who found most for O’Sullivan to be victorious.

Two more Wexfordians to triumph at Bettyville Park were Davidstown trainer Paul Nolan and Ardcavan jockey Sarah Kavanagh, with Kavanagh steering Feet Of A Dancer to a four-length victory in the Racing Again July 7 Handicap Hurdle for lady riders.

The four-year-old daughter of Authorized had won a juvenile maiden at the track in March and was given a peach by Kavanagh, who scraped the paint and timed her run to perfection, taking it up at the last and staying on powerfully.

Ballinakill trainer Yvonne Latta got on the board for the first time from just her sixth runner, doing so on the big stage at Leopardstown on Thursday in the Mark McCabe Handicap with Everylittlestep (16/5f).

It was a close-run thing as Colin Keane pushed the five-year-old to make headway into second after the two pole and took it up inside the one.

And even though Everylittlestep began to idle, they held on by a nose.

On Friday, Katie McGivern saddled a winner from a very rare runner, the Rosslare trainer being better known as a producer and seller of young stock.

So Majestic was one of her projects that she bought back and her judgement was vindicated as Leigh Roche guided So Majestic (8/1) to a one-and-a-quarter-length success in the Future Ticketing Supporting Irish Handicap.

The Siyouni filly raced keenly but with Roche giving her the office over the minimum trip, she proved too quick for the opposition to reel in.