Butler on a winner at Enniscorthy greyhound track

THE APRIL Unraced Stake got under way at Enniscorthy greyhound track last week. Eleven heats were run, with plenty of reserves showing there are many runners available for future events.

A few notable times were recorded, starting in the first race when the Paul Hennessy-trained Dairyhill Stella overcame a heavy bump leaving traps to lead.

Off the second bend she opened up to draw right away and score an easy win by twelve lengths in a fast 28.62.

Heat five saw Forest Margaret also score by a wide margin when getting out well from her trap three draw and racing away to come home nine and a half lengths clear in a fast 28.67.

Litter comrades Couldbeasizzler and Couldbeastar took heats eight and nine for owner John Kearney, with both scoring from the red jacket draw.

Heat three saw a good local winner when the Anton Butler-trained Ardera Lightning made up a lot of ground as the trap six box appears not to suit this one. After being held up off the second bend, she got through on the inside to set off in pursuit of leader Airdown Tee Jai who had a big lead down the back.

He was being reeled in quickly by Ardera who went past off the final corner to come away and score by three lengths in a good 28.89.

Heat seven saw an eye-catching run from Dubai Kid, trained by Peter Cronin. He was last down the back before hitting top gear to race through the pack and run out an easy six lengths winner in 29.07.

As in all these unraced stakes, some hard luck stories arose and there will be big improvers when things will start to take shape over the next few weeks.

Barntown owner George Roche is having a good run of things and recorded another nice double on Thursday.

His Picture Parade proved too strong for his rivals in race seven when racing away to score a comfortable win in a good 28.72, while in race nine his Coonough Cregg led the field a merry dance from trap rise, opening up an unassailable lead on the run to the first bend.

And although Ballybreen put in a strong finishing run, she was still two and a half lengths behind at the line in 31.44 (575 yards).

Meanwhile, there was good success for local runners in Shelbourne Park, with the superb run of Ballinabola Ed, owned by Brendan Murphy, in the semi-final of the RPGTV Open 600 on Saturday making him hot favourite to win this prestigious event this week.

Ed has been at the top of the game over the last year or so and was recording his 17th career win, and he can add another €15,000 to the kitty with a clear run.

The other semi was won by the HDJ syndicate from Enniscorthy as Allforthebest never gave up the chase. Disco Pants set the pace and as they turned for the judge it looked unlikely Allforthebest would win as he had three to four lengths to make up, but he dug deep and rallied near the line to get up and score for the 21st time.

The winning time was 32.63, and he has given this syndicate great fun over the last couple of years and now lines up in trap six.

The Michael Whelan (Enniscorthy)-owned Mikey’s Millie made it three wins from just three starts on Friday, and at three different tracks (Waterford, Enniscorthy and now Shelbourne), taking race ten in fine style when fending off the challenge of Ross Dame to run out an easy winner by five lengths in a useful 28.84.

APRIL 24 RESULTS

Race one, The April Unraced Stake, round one, heat one, ON1, 525: 1, Dairyhill Stella (owners, MCSS syndicate; trainer, Paul Hennessy, Co. Kilkenny), 28.62; 2, Hillbilly Dixie, 29.46; 3, Misterin Ger, 29.53.

Race two, round one, heat two: 1, Horetown Rita (owner, Yvonne Seery; trainer, Garry Dempsey, Enniscorthy), 29.26; 2, Metric Mia, 29.89; 3, Tycoon Ada, 30.17.

Race three, round one, heat three:1, Ardera Lightning (owners, The Slaney Old Style syndicate; trainer, Anton Butler, Rathaspeck), 28.89; 2, Airdown Tee Jai, 29.10; 3, Spiffing, 29.34.

Race four, round one, heat four:1, Roanna Sam (owners, Robbie O’Neill and Adrian Maher, Co. Kildare), 29.08; 2, Dagingerbreadman, 29.15; 3, Mikeys Gambler, 29.18.

Race five, round one, heat five:1, Forest Margaret (owners, Robbie O’Neill and Ned Murphy, Co. Kildare), 28.67; 2, Airdown Ria, 29.33; 3, Tyford Diamond, 29.33.

Race six, round one, heat six:1, Hatfield Lodge (owner, Neil Fraser; trainer, Cora Doyle, Forth Mountain), 29.26; 2, Miami Patrol, 29.57; 3, Saunders Savanah, 29.61.

Race seven, round one, heat seven: 1, Dubai Kid (owners, The Keg syndicate; trainer, Peter Cronin, Co. Kilkenny), 29.07; 2, Rathbally Sparta, 29.49; 3, Edermine Spot, 29.73.

Race eight, round one, heat eight:1, Couldbeasizzler (owner, John Kearney, Co. Wicklow), 29.26; 2, Solona Storm, 29.71; 3, Mulrankin Range, 29.75.

Race nine, round one, heat nine: 1, Couldbeastar (owner, John Kearney, Co. Wicklow), 29.31; 2, Neamstown Elite, 29.36; 3, Bonzer Ball, 29.71.

Race ten, round one, heat ten:1, Yahoo Sydney (owners, Billy McMahon and G.J. Thompson; trainer, Peter Cronin, Co. Kilkenny), 29.10; 2, Global Sydney, 29.17; 3, Pinewood Ruby, 29.52.

Race eleven, round one, heat eleven: 1, Ashwood Disney (owners, John and Hughie Doyle, Gorey; trainer, Declan Byrne, Co. Tipperary), 30.59; 2, Whisper Heidi, 30.94; 3, Stripe Sparky, 30.99.

APRIL 27 RESULTS

Race one, A1, 525:1, Ballymurry Rafa (owner, Jason Giltrap, Wexford), 28.91; 2, Mikeys Pet, 28.94.

Race two, A3, 525:1, Hard To Figure (owner, Joe Devlin, Wexford), 28.95; 2, Toker Highway, 29.19.

Race three, A5, 525: 1, Related Set (owner, Charles Kavanagh, Enniscorthy), 29.10; 2, Lisnakill Anton, 29.27.

Race four, 525: 1, Tullycanna Sound (owner, Joe Anglim, Tullycanna), 29.11; 2, Swift Aidan, 29.42.

Race five, A4, 525:1, Tagalong Sparta (owner, Dermot Flynn, Enniscorthy), 28.89; 2, Monalee Ruth, 28.96.

Race six, A6, 525: 1, On The Sod (owner, Sam O'Brien, Enniscorthy), 29.56; 2, Canasef Blaze, 29.80.

Race seven, A2, 525:1, Picture Parade (owner, George Roche, Barntown), 28.72; 2, Libbys Dolly, 28.96.

Race eight, A2, 525: 1, Lord Tell Me (owner, Tommy Woods, Enniscorthy), 28.94; 2, Ballinclare Cole, 29.01.

Race nine, A2/3, 575: 1, Coonough Cregg (owner, George Roche, Barntown), 31.44; 2, Ballybreen Blaze, 31.61.