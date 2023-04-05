Bryan Murphy Memorial referee's room unveiled in Enniscorthy Rugby Club

THE MEMORY of Bryan Murphy was honoured in Enniscorthy Rugby Club on Saturday, when Leinster Branch President Debbie Carty and Leinster Referees’ President Gordon Condell presented a plaque to Enniscorthy President Pat Kelly for the referee’s room in Alcast Park.

This will be known as the Bryan Murphy Memorial referee’s room.

The initiative for this came from his fellow Leinster referees, mainly through the work of Ian Hayes, in conjunction with Enniscorthy Rugby Club.

This shows the esteem Bryan was held in by his peers. He was a thorough gentleman who enriched all who encountered him and a great servant to Enniscorthy rugby and the Leinster referees’ branch.

It will no doubt be a poignant but proud occasion for his wife Mairéad, his children Emma and James, parents Ruby and David, siblings Caroline, Graham, Gavin, Stuart and their extended families.

The presentation took place before Enniscorthy played Wanderers in their All-Ireland League Division 2B encounter.