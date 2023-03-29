Broome sweeps home for Aidan O’Brien in Dubai

THE NEW Irish flat season opened at the Curragh on Saturday, but Aidan O’Brien was concentrating on faraway Meydan in Dubai where their season was ending with a mega-rich card.

And he got his share of the pickings with a Gold Cup-winning run by seven-year-old Broome (9/1), under Ryan Moore.

The horse has been campaigned at the highest international level and has won over €1.5m. He may now have a new career as a long-distance cup horse after this latest success which saw him break the two-mile course record at Meydan when holding off Godolphin’s Siskany (2/1f) under William Buick for Charlie Appleby by a neck.

His previous three runs had been in the US, Hong Kong and Qatar, and this was his first run in Dubai and only his second try over two miles.

This was his first win since the Hardwicke Stakes last July at Royal Ascot. O’Brien already has Kyprios as a Cup star and it will be interesting to see if they take each other on.

Aidan has never won that race though his son, Joseph, has been successful.

Aidan was down the field with his two other runners at Meydan and drew a blank on opening day at the Curragh, though he got a close second with Unless in a fillies’ maiden.

The Irish Lincoln and the first race of the season, a €20,000 five-furlong maiden, went for export to Britain. It is indicative of Aidan’s influence that a seven-furlong work-out by 20 of his horses after racing created as much interest as the racing itself.

Most attention was on Aguste Rodin and Little Big Bear, favourites for the Epsom 2,000 Guineas, and Meditate, second favourite for the 1,000 Guineas, which will go straight to Epsom on May 6 without a warm-up race.

Aidan did win the featured €45,000 Madrid handicap at Naas on Sunday by one and three-quarter lengths with Paddington (6/4f), ridden by Ryan Moore who had flown in overnight from Dubai. He took it up a furlong out and stayed on well.

He made it a double with Jackie Oh (4/1) under Seamie Heffernan, beating the stable number one, Red Riding Hood (4/6f), under Moore by half a length in a one-mile maiden.

Jim Bolger had eight runners on opening day and his best run was second of 19 with Purple Gown in a one-mile handicap.

He had a decent second of twelve at Naas on Sunday also with Vocal Studies (10/1), ridden by Rory Cleary who may be set to take over from long-serving Kevin Manning.