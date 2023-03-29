Brendan Lyng leads the field for United Striders

Host club fill top three men’s places in Rathgarogue

The top three in the women’s race (from left): Maria McDonald (Wexford Marathon Club, second), Lisa Dempsey (SBR, first), and Vanessa McShane (Croghan, third).

The top three of Adam O’Connor (third), Brendan Lyng (first) and Tomás Harrington (second) with the fourth United Striders team scorer, David Larkin (tenth).

RATHGAROGUE IS a small village wedged into a corner of County Wexford with Kilkenny on one side, Carlow on the other. It is a beautiful part of the county, an area most people do not visit too often unless they have good reason to do so.

Last Sunday, a bunch of athletes had reason to be there, the occasion being the Mr Oil Wexford Intermediate road championships. One might make a case for putting host club United Striders on the payroll of Wexford Tourism for their ability to uncover hidden gems such as this place.

In designing the course, the club made use of a loop of around 2.5 kilometres taking in narrow country roads, with the finish line directly in front of Scoil Naomh Áine in the village.

Apart from a gentle rise mid-lap, followed by a gradual descent to the finish, the course was generally flat and fast. Both women’s and men’s races had big fields, with numbers in the women’s race more than 50% up on last year and the increase in the men’s race just a little under that.

The women’s 4km started on the back section of the lap with 34 runners toeing the line. Lisa Dempsey (SBR) and Maria McDonald (Wexford Marathon Club) showed from the start that they meant business, opening a gap on the field.

With a lap done, Lisa had around 20 metres on Maria, with Sandra Young of United Striders 30-40 metres further back, Vanessa McShane (Croghan) ten metres behind her and, tracking her, the SBR duo of Louise Cosgrave and Claire Walsh.

From that point to the finish line, the top two stayed pretty much as they were, Lisa taking the title with Maria in the silver medal position just eight seconds behind her.

Vanessa made good use of the descent to the finish to overtake Sandra and claim the bronze. Sandra stayed on for fourth while Claire leapfrogged Louise to place fifth.

With Louise in sixth and Orla Fogarty seventh, SBR’s scoring four claimed team gold with a points total of 19. Striders were second (44), with Croghan third (59).

A field of 50 runners lined out in the men’s 8km. From very early on it was obvious that, barring a meteorite striking Rathgarogue or a surprise attack by the Martians, the title was going to Brendan Lyng of United Striders.

Brendan genuinely looked like he was enjoying the whole experience: light on his feet, loose-limbed and full of running.

At the other side of the daylight he left in his wake were his clubmates, Adam O’Connor and Tomás Harrington, with a further gap back to a larger group.

With a lap to go it was a case of as-you-were with the top three, Lyng in cruise-control and stretching his lead, Harrington and O’Connor happy to let him go and matching each other stride-for-stride.

Closing slightly on them and working together was the hard-working trio of Brian Maher and Kevin Morris of Croghan and Brendan Dunne of SBR.

By the finish line a fresh-looking Brendan had a 29-second winning margin.

As the battle for silver intensified, young Adam O’Connor felt the hot surge of last-lap lactic setting in and Harrington broke clear to open a six seconds gap and take the runner-up spot. Adam was more than happy with his bronze.

Of the pursuing trio, Brendan Dunne proved to be strongest as he sprinted home for fourth, with Brian Maher fifth and Kevin Morris sixth.

Striders, with three in the top three and David Larkin eleventh, and the reassurance of having Pat Murray in twelfth place, were easy winners of the team title (16 points) ahead of second-placed SBR (37) and bronze medallists Slaney Olympic (46).

Following a post-race jog, everyone gathered in the Community Hall for a well-deserved cuppa and a feast of home-bakes. In this quiet and untroubled corner of the county they do old-time hospitality in style.

Shannon Codd of DMP was the sole Wexford competitor on Saturday at the first day of the national Juvenile indoor championships in Athlone.

Having recently returned to competition from injury, Shannon placed ninth in shot put with a throw of 9.81 metres. Apart from shot and triple jump for older ages, the programme was taken up with relays. The championships continue next weekend.

Emma Hickey, a student at St. Mary’s (New Ross) and a member of United Striders, had a fine run at Saturday’s SIAB cross-country event in Liverpool.

Running the second leg of the Junior mixed relay, Emma kept the Irish team in contention by producing a brilliant 1,500 metres and ensuring the team stayed in contact with third-placed Wales. The pressure paid off as Emma’s team went on to overhaul the Welsh team and win bronze for Ireland.

Next weekend (April 1 and 2) is dominated by the national Juvenile indoor championships at TUS, Athlone.

Good luck to all Wexford athletes competing.