Boderan produces a tigerish run to triumph by three lengths at Enniscorthy greyhound stadium

NINETEEN RACES were run over the two nights at Enniscorthy greyhound stadium last week, with some notable performances recorded.

The first race on Thursday saw a fine effort from Boderan Tiger as he tracked early pace-setter Kiltrea Rob right to the last bend before hitting the front, running on strongly to score by three lengths from the running on Coonough Cregg in a fast 28.78.

Race three went to Ballinclare Prue who ran a fine opening bend to go past pace-setter Indian Bob early in the back straight.

The runner-up was checked at this stage and Ballinclare set sail for the judge. And although Gymstar Geronimo was closing all the way to the line, Ballinclare’s turn of foot off the second bend was a decisive factor and ensured he was always going to win and in a good time of 28.84.

Race eight was another to be won in a sub 29-seconds time as Hello Speedy was dominant right from trap rise, blasting out to lead and racing to an impressive six-length 28.76 victory with the minimum of fuss.

Race nine also saw a clearcut winner as Glideaway Spiral followed up the previous week’s fine win with another dominant display.

He got out well from trap five to lead and raced to an easy win in a fast 28.63 – his tenth career victory.

Monday was not a good night for favourite backers and race eight was no different, as trap four runner Ballymurry Rafa opened her account in style.

She got out well to lead and was always in control of things after that to run home a good three and a half lengths to the good over hot favourite Whitewood Moyne who tried hard to get on terms but could not close the gap. The winning time was a good 28.81.

Race nine saw a strong effort from Killoughrim Cain he was recording his sixth career win and did it in determined style.

He had work to do after a slow enough break meant he was only third into the back, but he powered through the narrow gap on the inside into the third bend and came away to score snugly by three lengths in the end in a time of 28.94 – a career best.

APRIL 17 RESULTS

Race one, A3, 525: 1, Piercestown Date (owner, Seamus Whelan, Piercestown), 29.28; 2, Kiltrea Ned, 29.52.

Race two, Book your night out at the dogs, A6, 525:1, Bog Cush Annie (owner, Tony Power, Waterford), 29.29; 2, Avongate Tyson, 29.46.

Race three, Book your fundraiser at the dogs, A6, 525: 1, Strictly Harry (owner, George Roche, Barntown), 28.97; 2, Tip Top Maverick, 29.32.

Race four, A8/10, 525:1, Metric Mary (owner, Larry Byrne, Enniscorthy), 29.66; 2, Hoodoo Tom, 29.76.

Race five, #celebrating90yearsofgreyhoundracing, 3rd August 2023, A7, 525: 1, Ballymurry Kkacie (owners, GDG syndicate), 29.58; 2, Drealistownkillo, 29.82.

Race six, A5, 525:1, Edermine Ash (owner, Kevin O’Gorman, Sleedagh), 29.43; 2, Woolies Angel, 29.60.

Race seven, All trials must be booked through the office, A4, 525: 1, Hatfield Mel (owner, Neil Fraser, England; trainer, Cora Doyle, Forth Mountain), 29.08; 2, Lord On Time, 29.22.

Race eight, Next unraced stake starts on Monday 24th April, A3, 525:1, Ballymurry Rafa (owner, Jason Giltrap, Wexford), 28.81; 2, Whitewood Moyne, 29.05.

Race nine, A2, 525: 1, Killoughrim Cain (owners, Alan Dagg and Tom Dempsey, Enniscorthy), 28.94; 2, Ballybreen Storm, 29.15.

APRIL 20 RESULTS

Race one, Welcome to Enniscorthy Greyhound Stadium, A1, 525: 1, Boderan Tiger (owner, Michael O’Grady, Ramsgrange), 28.78; 2, Coonough Cregg, 28.99.

Race two, A2, 525: 1, Revanagh House (owner, Myles Kehoe; trainer, Brian Ellard, Co. Carlow), 29.16; 2, Ballymurry Bitzy, 29.65.

Race three, #makingmemories, A2, 525:1, Ballinclare Prue (owner, Eilish McCann, Gorey), 28.84; 2, Gymstar Geronimo, 28.91.

Race four, A4, 525:1, Ballyboy Tiger (owner, Mark Sullivan, Co. Wicklow), 28.91; 2, Stripe Tiger, 29.19.

Race five, Racing on Monday and Thursday nights at 8, A4, 525: 1, Haribo Bull (owners, Back in the Game syndicate), 29.56; 2, Archaton King, 29.58.

Race six, #thisrunsdeep, A7/8, 525:1, Woolies Princess (owner, Larry Ellard, Co. Carlow), 29.71; 2, Skyview Hunter, 29.88.

Race seven, Advertise your business at the track, A4, 525: 1, Salah Be Slick (owner, Liam Butler Jnr., Wexford town), 29.00; 2, Rains Annabell, 29.14.

Race eight, #celebrating90yearsofgreyhoundracing, 3rd August 2023, A3, 525:1, Hello Speedy (owners, the Starbar syndicate; trainer, Brian Ellard, Co. Carlow), 28.76; 2, Tomahurra Lady, 29.18.

Race nine, Official trials before racing 5.30 until 6.00 must be booked, A2, 525: 1, Glideaway Spiral (owner, George Roche, Barntown), 28.63; 2, Nodroopysausage, 29.05.

Race ten, Goodnight and safe journey home, A3, 525: 1, Croghan Flyer (owner, Patrick Kinsella, Gorey), 29.20; 2, Bombay Star, 29.27.