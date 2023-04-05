Bobby McDonnell wins Christopher Rooney Memorial Cup in Gorey Tennis Club

Bobby earns Rooney Cup

Jamie Stafford with the Under-10 section winners - Sarah Devereux (third), Dillon Owley (second), Anna Whelan (first) - and members of the Rooney family, Aisling, Ann and Pat.

Bobby McDonnell (centre), winner of the Christopher Rooney memorial tournament, with Jamie Stafford, Síofra Willoughby (third), Dillon Byrne (second), Aisling, Ann and Pat Rooney.

JUNIOR TENNIS was of a very high standard on Sunday at the Gorey club for the annual Christopher Rooney memorial tournament, celebrating what would have been Christopher’s eleventh birthday.

Pat, Ann and Aisling Rooney, sponsors of the tournament, were thrilled with the good attendance by all the Juniors who played in the event.

While the Juniors were being organised by club coach Jamie Stafford, and club committee members Bríd Cleary and James Geoghegan, Ann Rooney was very busy in the clubhouse setting up the chocolate fountain for the marshmallows and strawberries for the Juniors following the competition.

Once the matches were completed, there was a very quick dash from the courts to the clubhouse by the Juniors!

Following the chocolate treat, Ann on behalf of her family thanked everyone for playing in the competition and for the support from Gorey Tennis Club by the staging of the tournament every year in April.

She hoped all the Juniors enjoyed themselves and continued enjoying their tennis, before club coach Jamie Stafford then announced the competition results.

Over-10s: 1, Bobby McDonnell; 2, Dillon Byrne; 3, Síofra Willoughby.

Under-10s: 1, Anna Whelan; 2, Dillon Owley; 3, Sarah Devereux.

Bobby McDonnell was winner of the overall tournament. The presenation of prizes was made by Aisling Rooney, and Bobby was then presented with the perpetual Christopher Rooney Memorial Cup. Well done to all who played.

The next Junior tournament takes place on Sunday, May 7 - an email will be issued. The Jamie league continues, and the Easter tennis camp will hopefully have good weather.