Bertram Allen brings successful twelve weeks to a close with Florida success

Show Jumping

Bertram Allen riding the Irish Sport Horse Pacino Amiro during the FEI World Championships in Herning 2022. Photograph: Helen Cruden.

BERTRAM ALLEN ended what has been a brilliant twelve weeks at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, Florida, with another success over the weekend.

He partnered his World Championship and Olympic Games mount Pacino Amiro (ISH) to finish third in the 1.60m $500,000 Grand Prix on Saturday evening local time.

Allen was one of seven riders to jump clear and progress to the jump-off. Of these seven riders, only two jumped a clear round in the jump-off.

Victory went to Germany’s Richard Vogel who stopped the clock in 40.53 seconds. Roberto Teran Tafur was second in a time of 49.15 seconds.

Allen was the fastest of three riders who picked up four faults in the jump-off, completing the podium finishing in a time of 40.60 seconds.

Owned by Aiden McGrory, Pacino Amiro (ISH) has recorded some excellent results with Allen on board this year, including winning two 1.55m ranking classes in the CSI5* in February and in the CSI5* in March at the Winter Equestrian Festival.

The twelve-week show jumping festival has been a happy hunting ground for many Irish riders who decided to base themselves stateside for the duration.

Allen has won an impressive tally of six international wins over the course of the festival.

Meanwhile, Wexford’s Patrick Hickey and Emelee (ISH) landed a win in the CSI4 1.45m jump-off in the Grand Prix in Vejer de la Frontera recently.

A brilliant showjumping performance secured an impressive success at the Spanish venue. Emelee is a nine-year-old mare bred by John James Hassett and owned by Catríona Redmond.

When asked about his performance, Hickey said: “She’s a fantastic mare that always tries her best. She’s a real fighter. Thanks to Catríona Redmond for trusting me with her.”

Breeding: Emelee (ISH) – 2014 mare by Emerald Van’t Ruytershof (BWP) out of Lux Forever (ISH) by Lux Z (HANN). Breeder: John James Hassett. Owner: Catríona Redmond. Rider: Patrick Hickey (Ireland).