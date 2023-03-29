Back to Bettyville for second meeting of the year

The J.J. Slevin-ridden Misty Hollow jumps the final fence to win at Navan on Monday. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Racing Post.

Jamie Codd and Farren Glory lead the way to win the bumper at Navan on Monday. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Racing Post.

BETTYVILLE STAGES its second meeting of the year this Friday evening, with over €90,000 on offer in a fully-sponsored six-race card that includes threes hurdles and three chases, with the first off at 4.40 p.m. and the last at 7.10 p.m. With decent weather this should be a good night’s entertainment.

The opener is the €20,000 Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF maiden hurdle, for animals bought for less than €30,000. These races are designed to give a starting chance to less expensive horses.

Race two is the Tomcoole Farm mares’ maiden hurdle, followed at 5.40 p.m. by the Brendan Cullimore Electrical Contractors rated novice hurdle. The action then switches to the bigger fences for the BoyleSports App novice hurdle.

The feature follows at 6.40 p.m., the €22,000 Veterans’ Handicap Chase backed by Eoin Banville’s Arctic Tack Stud. This race is for more long-serving horses, being reserved for ten-year-olds and upwards. Racing concludes with the Wexford Supporters’ Club handicap chase.

There is a €5 saving to be made by booking online in advance at www.wexfordraces.ie.

Overall it was a quiet week on the National Hunt scene. At Navan on Monday, J.J. Slevin got the week off to a good start with victory for Edward Cawley in the handicap chase on Misty Hollow (16/1), by half a length from Gordon Elliott’s Pat’s Choice (11/2).

Slevin was praised by Cawley: “J.J. gave him plenty of time to get into it. Fair play, he just crept away with him, he’s a good jockey.”

Jamie Codd made it a Wexford double on the well-backed Farren Glory (6/1 into 3s) for Gordon Elliott in the bumper.

He took it up a furlong and a half out and stayed on strongly under hands and heels to win by four and a half lengths.

Wexford connections drew a blank at Clonmel on Tuesday. Conor O’Dwyer from Clonard, top Cheltenham rider but training in Kildare for many years, won a maiden hurdle at Cork on Thursday with hot favourite Battle It Out (2/7), ridden by his son Charlie for JP McManus.

At a low-key Limerick on Sunday, there were just four Wexford rides but they produced winners for Seán O’Keeffe and Jamie Codd.

O’Keeffe had two rides for Clare trainer Michael McDonagh and got a first and a third. The win was in the handicap chase aboard well-backed Happy Dreams (10/3 to 7/4f). He was squeezed for room over the last two fences but stuck it out well to prevail by a neck.

On McDonagh’s Battle of Mirbat (10/3), he raced near the front but had to give way in the end to Rachael Blackmore on De Bromhead’s Queen Jane (3/1).

Codd struck in one of the most valuable bumpers of the year, the €35,000 Kevin McManus Champion Pro-Am, aboard Gordon Elliott’s hot favourite, The Yellow Clay (4/6), in the familiar Bective Stud colours. He made his bid two furlongs out and stayed on well in the final furlong.

It has been a tough couple of weeks for Jordan Gainford. He suffered the disappointment of his narrow defeat on favourite Gerri Colombe at Cheltenham on March 15 in the Brown Advisory Novice Chase, and then on St. Patrick’s Day he was injured after a fall when hampered on Riviere D’etel in the Mrs. Paddy Power mares’ chase.

“In rear, jumped right first, mistake third, not much room four out, headway on inside when hampered and fell three out” was the race reader’s view. That was his second fall of the day as Hewick knuckled on landing two out in the Gold Cup when beginning to retreat.

Then to make matters worse, he was given a suspension for whip use by the stewards at Leopardstown on March 5 when pipped by a short head on Irish Blaze (2/1) by Tyre Kicker (7/4) in a driving finish. The penalty was for seven ‘racing days’ from March 21 to April 9.