Anne puts boot in

All roads led to Ferns last Friday evening for the fourth and final outing of this year’s Mr Oil County Wexford road race season.

The dry and warm conditions were very good for racing although a stiff breeze made its presence felt at various points on the route. The course itself, designed by host club Sliabh Buídhe Rovers, was made for fast running.

In the ladies’ 4km race, Fiona Kehoe (Kilmore) put recent injury worries behind her as she set a hot pace from the gun. Anne Gilshinan of Slaney Olympic and experienced Kilmore veteran Jackie Carthy went with her.

Having come out on the main Enniscorthy/Ferns road and onto the slight ascent into Ferns, Anne put the boot in and pulled away from Fiona, with Jackie falling further off the pace.

The 2019 World Masters Middle Distance Female Athlete of the Year went on to take the win, building a 13-second lead over Fiona. Fast-finishing Nicola Murphy of United Striders overhauled Jackie Carthy to take the bronze.

The team race was dominated by the Kilmore girls with Elaine Cardiff in sixth place completing the winning team (eleven points). The United Striders trio of Nicola Murphy (three), Sharon Kehoe (six) and Sandra Young (eleven) took the silver (20 points), and Kilmore ‘B’ placed third on 26 points (Sharon Cloney seventh, Sinéad O’Brien ninth, Helen Doyle tenth).

The men in the 6km race were fast out of the traps with a blistering pace set from early on. As the race developed, Myles Gibbons of host club SBR, Seán Crotty of Slaney Olympic, and Brendan Lyng of United Striders put daylight between themselves and the field.

Myles proved to be the stronger of the three and by the end he had ten seconds to spare over Seán, with Brendan just four seconds behind him in the bronze medal position.

The Striders men packed well behind Brendan with the triumvirate of Colin Carney (six), David Kehoe (seven) and John Byrne (eight) making the club well worth their win on 24 points.

The SBR team of Myles Gibbons (one), Martin Monaghan (nine), Dominic Ryan (ten) and Paul Gibbons (19) placed second on 39 points, while Croghan on 47 points took the bronze (Mark Poole fourth, Derek Malone eleventh, Brian Maher 14th, Pat Foley 18th). The Slaney Olympic team, led home by Seán Crotty in second, missed out on a podium place by the narrowest of margins with 48 points.

Men: 1, Myles Gibbons, Sliabh Buídhe Rovers; 2, Seán Crotty, Slaney Olympic; 3, Brendan Lyng, United Striders; Over-40, Colin Carney, US; Over-45, John Byrne, US; Over-50, David Kehoe, US; Over-55, Pádraig Moriarty, St. Killian’s; Over-60, Ger Maloney, SBR; Over-65, Eugene Doherty, SBR; Over-70, Tom Kavanagh, SBR; Over-75, Billy Harpur, SBR.

Women: 1, Anne Gilshinan, Slaney Olympic; 2, Fiona Kehoe, Kilmore; 3, Nicola Murphy, United Striders; Over-40, Sharon Kehoe, US; Over-45 Belinda Kehoe, SBR; Over-50, Jackie Carthy, Kilmore; Over-55, Catherine Ronan, US.

Men’s team: 1, US, 24 points (3, Brendan Lyng; 6, Colin Carney; 7, David Kehoe; 8, John Byrne); 2, SBR, 39 points (1, Myles Gibbons; 9, Martin Monaghan; 10, Dominic Ryan; 19, Paul Gibbons); 3, Croghan, 47 points (4, Mark Poole; 11, Derek Malone; 14, Brian Maher; 18, Pat Foley).

Women’s team: 1, Kilmore A, eleven points (2, Fiona Kehoe; 4, Jackie Carthy; 6, Elaine Cardiff); 2, US, 20 points (3, Nicola Murphy; 6, Sharon Kehoe; 11, Sandra Young); 3, Kilmore B, 26 points (7, Sharon Cloney; 9, Sinéad O’Brien; 10, Helen Doyle).

Looking ahead: August 14, Irish Life Health Outdoor Under-14 to Under-19 track and field championships (day three), Tullamore; August 15, AAI National League, Tullamore; August 24 (Wednesday) and August 27 (Friday), Mr Oil Wexford Senior track and field championships, Enniscorthy Sports Hub.