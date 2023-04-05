Aidan O'Brien's Guineas trials double as racing flat season kicks into gear

By Pegasus

THE NEW flat season really kicked into gear at Leopardstown on Sunday, featuring a trio of Group races, including the two Ballylinch Stud Guineas trials which both went to the Aidan O’Brien Ballydoyle machine, though he missed out on his bid to win his twelfth McGrath Ballysax Stakes.

He had first and third in the 2,000 Guineas trial, with a comfortable victory going to Hans Andersen (8/13) and Ryan Moore from Carrracci (5/1) and Seamie Heffernan, with Jessica Harrington’s Bold Discovery (9/4) getting between them.

Ballydoyle duly did do the double in the 1,000 Guineas trial, which O’Brien did win for the twelfth time with Moore on Never Ending Story (2/1f), two and a half lengths ahead of Matilda Picotte (6/1) for rider Ronan Whelan and trainer Kieran Cotter from Kildare.

There was quite an upset in the Ballysax Stakes, with victory going to the total outsider, White Birch (22/1) for John J. Murphy from Upton in Cork, expertly ridden by Shane Foley to get up in the final strides.

Second was the well-backed Joseph O’Brien runner, Up and Under (15/2 from 14/1), and third was disappointing favourite Alexandroupolis (4/5f), a son of Camelot ridden by Moore. Aidan’s second favourite, Denmark (11/4), trailed in fifth of six.

The O’Brien family were also kept at bay in the Porsche Ireland handicap in support of breast cancer, where Johnny Murtagh’s Signore Bellissima (20/1) under young Jamie Powell shocked Joseph’s Valiant King (9/4), which Oisín Murphy came over from England to ride for Qatar Racing. O’Brien Snr. and Moore were five lengths back in third with Starry Eyes (3/1).

Jim Bolger’s horses have been running well without winning but Purple Gown, one of his ‘regulars’, won at the 20th attempt to get the Oylegate man off the mark for the season in a mile handicap under Luke McAteer.

O’Brien’s first of the week was a drifting Gooloogong (5/2f from 11/8)) under Ryan Moore in a ten-furlong maiden. He will be aimed at a Derby trial now.

Seamie Heffernan won another maiden for Ballydoyle with newcomer Drumroll (13/2), a son of Deep Impact.

A little further down the pecking order, Yvonne Latta’s Everylittlestep was a good third under Jamie Powell in a four-year-old apprentice handicap.

The O’Brien caravan pulled into Dundalk on Friday night for a humble €13k eleven-furlong maiden and duly came away with the top two, with San Antonio (10/3) and Wayne Lordan clear of Seamie Heffernan on Cape Bridgewater (4/1). Son Joseph was third with favourite, Just An Hour (5/4).

Bellewstown was called off on Saturday, leaving a blank day in this country. No Irish interest was shown in the very valuable eight-race card at Kempton which featured the £150k Lincoln and £75k Spring Mile.