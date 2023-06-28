Aidan O'Brien claims Royal Ascot leading trainer title for twelfth time

THE AIDAN O’Brien juggernaut continued to roll on as he claimed the leading trainer crown at Royal Ascot for a twelfth time, while Wexford jockey P.J. McDonald had a Saturday to savour as he landed his first winner at the prestigious meeting.

The master of Ballydoyle saddled four winners during the five-day flat racing extravaganza – the same number as the John and Thady Gosden partnership – although six second-placed finishes edged the verdict in the Wexford man’s favour.

The winning quartet were River Tiber and Paddington, who both scored on the opening day, and Warm Heart on Thursday, with Age of Kings coming home in front on Saturday.

River Tiber (11/8f) got the ball rolling for O’Brien when he extended his unbeaten record to three with a determined performance in the G2 Coventry Stakes for two-year-olds on Tuesday.

The Wootton Bassett colt found plenty for pressure in the closing stages, holding off the fast-finishing Army Ethos by a neck. Bucanero Fuerte was three-quarters of a length further back in third.

River Tiber’s narrow victory was a record tenth Coventry Stakes win for trainer O’Brien, his first since Arizona in 2019, and fourth for jockey Ryan Moore.

Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Paddington (11/5) cemented his position as the best three-year-old miler around by comprehensively seeing off Newmarket 2,000 Guineas victor Chaldean in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes.

Despite racing three-wide on the bend, the fast-improving Paddington quickened strongly in the straight under Ryan Moore before powering clear to score by an emphatic three and three-quarter lengths.

Paddington’s fifth successive win took Aidan O’Brien above Sir Michael Stoute as the most successful current Royal Ascot trainer with 83 wins, nine of which came in this prestigious mile contest.

O’Brien was back in the winners’ enclosure on Thursday as Warm Heart (13/2) continued her climb through the ranks with an emphatic two-and-a-half-length success in the G2 Ribblesdale Stakes under Ryan Moore.

The daughter of Galileo has now won her last three starts, following a maiden win at Leopardstown and a Listed victory at Newbury.

O’Brien’s fourth success was a little more unexpected as his second string Age of Kings caused something of a shock in the Jersey Stakes on Saturday.

The 22/1 shot only beat one home on his return in the Irish 2,000 Guineas last month, but the son of Kingman was a different proposition under Wayne Lordan at the weekend as he stayed on bravely to score by a length, ahead of Zoology and Streets Of Gold.

The master of Ballydoyle was joined on the winners’ list by both of his sons, with Joseph claiming two victories and Donnacha recording a first Royal Ascot success with Porta Fortuna in Friday’s Albany Stakes.

O’Brien said: “It’s very special for the two lads [Joseph and Donnacha] to have winners as well. We know how difficult it is – we came here a lot of years with a lot of horses and didn’t have any winners. It’s very, very competitive, fiercely competitive.

“When you come here and have a winner, it’s such a privilege.

“We came with a lot of horses this year and we hoped, but we never expected. We are so delighted to get the winners we got. Ryan [Moore] was brilliant, Wayne [Lordan] rode a winner today and a lot of people have put in a lot of hard work.

“I would think Paddington would be the highlight. He looks very different – he is progressing with every run and he travels and quickens. I know Ryan was always taken by him and I think he was really blown away.”

It was also a Royal Ascot to remember for Wexford jockey P.J. McDonald as he bagged his first winner at the meeting when steering Pyledriver (7/2) to victory in the G2 Hardwicke Stakes on Saturday, after replacing regular rider Martin Dwyer who is sidelined due to injury.

On his first appearance since winning last year’s G1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes, Pyledriver travelled smoothly into contention and went away from the opposition to score by just over a length.

There was a stewards’ enquiry after the winner edged to his right, but the result never looked in doubt.

McDonald said: “Pyledriver is a horse that when he hits the front, he always runs around. I thought when I came on the outside he’d be okay but, when I gave him a dig one side, he’s lugged one way and then the other.

“It just goes to show how much ability he has that he’s not concentrating on running in a straight line. I straightened him up each time, but I think he’s a very comfortable winner and I don’t think anyone can take it away from him.

“I haven’t sat on this horse since last year’s King George – the lads just said you keep away, you’re better off not complicating things. And what a performance to get this fella back today.

“I think they had him pretty fit. Today was only ever a starting point moving forward to the King George, so to get the win under his belt is a massive bonus. We have a superstar horse, I just need to keep him in a straight line!

“This is Royal Ascot… I’m 41 years of age and I’ve been coming here a bit, but you need a good horse coming here. There’s no point unless you have a good animal – whatever happens now I’m a Royal Ascot winner,” he said.

The Taghmon man also rode winners in the less glamorous surroundings of Thirsk, Newcastle and Newmarket, partnering Lunar Shine (9/2) to victory for James Horton at the former on Tuesday of last week, following up with victory on Kylian (5/2) for Karl Burke at Newcastle on Wednesday, and getting hot-pot Four Adaay (4/6f) home by a nose at Newmarket on Friday evening.

Unsurprisingly, Aidan O’Brien’s success also wasn’t restricted to Royal Ascot as he also had a winner at Limerick on Friday and Down Royal on Saturday.

Hot-favourite Farnborough (1/2) was half a length too good for Machnamh at Limerick under Seamie Heffernan, while Tower of London (5/2f) proved too strong for the opposition in the BoyleSports Ulster Derby the following day, winning by four and a quarter lengths, with Killian Hennessy in the saddle.

Meanwhile, Pat Dobbs rode a double at Goodwood on Friday evening, winning the first two races on board Notta Nother (11/4) and Greath Bedwyn (9/1) for trainer Richard Hannon.