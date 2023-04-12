Adamstown AC planning fun nights for young athletes

Adamstown club running activities

Eugene Doherty of SBR accepting an athlete of the month award from Marie Mooney of Mr Oil (sponsors).

Achievement award winners at the Wexford Athletics awards night held in Wexford Golf Club (from left): Áine Cullen, Lorraine McMahon, Eugene Doherty, Ann Gilshinan, Enda Cloake, Claragh Keane, Michael Kent, Dannan Long, Margaret O'Connor, and Patrick O'Leary (for his son, Patrick).

Michael Kent of DMP is presented with an athlete of the month award by Marie Mooney of Mr Oil (sponsors).

Cara Kelly of DMP, winner of the Ann O'Keeffe Trophy for the best Under-17 female in the Co. track and field, with Gillian Kelly and Paddy Morgan.

ADAMSTOWN AC is running two fun nights of activities for young athletes at Enniscorthy Sports Hub on Friday, April 14, and Friday, April 28.

Designed for boys and girls from Under-8 up to Under-14, the activities lined up for both nights are inspired by those used in Sportshall events. These include turbo javelin, chest push, under/over races, speed bounce, shot put and standing long jump.

Athletes must be registered with Athletics Ireland and be in a County Wexford club.

All athletes must pre-register through their club (those competing on April 14 must be registered on or before Wednesday, April 12). clubs can email for an entry form: marie@mroil.ie.

There is a fee of €2 per athlete each night, with numbers to be collected on the evening of competition, and the entry fee payable on the night when collecting numbers. Numbers can be collected from 6.30 p.m., with one club member from each club to collect the numbers and pay for all registered athletes.

Results will be emailed to clubs. Prizes will be given to one member of each club on April 28 for athletes who have competed. Athletes should aim to do both nights.

Ever thought about mountain running? Also known as hill running or fell running, it is a fast-growing sport undertaken by runners of all abilities.

Races can vary from 3km to 128km and are run over of a variety of terrains from forest tracks to rough open mountain sides, but all include a large elements of climb.

Most races, but not all, involve running up and down - the down section is the specialised bit (and the fun bit!).

Needless to say, improvement and confidence comes with experience and the correct footwear. Most race fees are €7 with reduced entry of €5 for juniors and OAPs.

If you are the type who likes to dive right in, there is a very full calendar of events year-round. Maybe don’t start with the race next Sunday, a 22.6km run up and around Aughavannagh (with 1,095 metres of ascent).

Hold fire until the following Wednesday (April 19) when there’s a 7.2km run at The Scalp near Shankill in Dublin. Full details of all upcoming events are available at www.imra.ie.

Fixture: April 16, Ferrybank open sports, Waterford RS; April 16, National 10km, Phoenix Park.