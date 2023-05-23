A tribute to Craig Breen, from his rallying friends in Wexford

Craig Breen at the start of his rallying career with his dad Ray and mum Jackie.

ON APRIL 18, in glorious spring sunshine, thousands of mourners fell silent outside The Sacred Heart Church in Ferrybank, Waterford, as the iconic ex-Frank Meagher Ford Sierra Cosworth led Waterford’s Craig Breen to his final resting place within sight of his family home.

Five days earlier, the supremely talented and globally admired Waterford man lost his life in a freak testing accident in preparation for Craig and navigator James Fulton’s second WRC event of the season, Rally Croatia.

Craig, who is survived by his mum Jackie, father Ray, sister Kellie, brother-in-law Darragh and godson Bobbie, had dedicated his whole life to reaching the pinnacle of rallying.

His recent return to the factory Hyundai team had seen him take a fantastic second overall on his 2023 debut drive in Sweden, with a performance which drew unanimous acclaim as a drive from the ages.

Craig Breen Tribute

The Slieverue man, ably assisted by James Fulton, set a string of fastest stage times to initially lead eight-times world champion Sebastian Ogier and the cream of the WRC, and eventually follow home 2019 World rally champion Ott Tanak, mere seconds behind. It was universally agreed that the elusive first WRC was merely a matter of when, not if.

Craig’s passion for competing was mirrored by his total love of the sport. As a child, he followed his father Ray around the country as he competed on various events, including the Wexford stages rally in the 1990s.

As the world got to know Craig on the WRC stage, his love and knowledge of rallying history shone through in unrivalled terms. In the days following his passing, his World Championship colleagues to a man revealed their envy at the sheer joy which Craig drew from the sport, both competing and the endless discussions of the great competitors and machines from years gone by.

Craig Breen competing on this year’s West Cork rally, the event which proved to be the final event he took part in on home soil.

It was symbolic that Craig’s rallying idol was Frank Meagher whose greatest victory was on the 1992 Circuit of Ireland. Craig had purchased the exact car and restored it to the iconic livery of that very event, one which set off from Bangor, Co. Down, 31 years to the day of Craig’s burial.

The world loved Craig Breen. He was a breath of fresh air to the sport. He was a proud Irishman who carried himself on the world stage with style and class.

He was humble, but wore his heart on his sleeve and he was not afraid to show his emotions and let the world know exactly how much his achievements meant to him.

He was one of the greatest ambassadors this country has ever seen. He represented everything that is good about Ireland.

When Craig reached stage ends, while almost all other drivers gave a robotic, generic answer, the world’s press hung on Craig’s every word. He was always liable to say something that would have people burst into laughter.

Never rude, never cutting. If Craig had problems, he respected his team and his colleagues and worked with them to try to resolve the issues.

As many know, since 2012, Craig carried the great burden of the loss of his best friend and navigator Gareth “Jaffa” Roberts following an accident on the Targa Florio rally in Italy.

It was a sign of Craig’s inner strength and resilience that he not only returned to the sport he loved but used his heart-breaking loss to drive himself on to the greatest of heights.

He never let the world forget who “Jaffa” was, reminding them that he was with him in spirit on his journey. This was matched by the unwavering support of both his family and team around him who encouraged Craig to dig deep and continue to follow his dreams.

Craig started competing in go-karts at the tender age of eight. Despite a highly-successful career on the racetrack, the rally stages were always calling Craig and in 2007, he competed on the Tipperary Stonethrowers rally, taking class honours on his rally debut.

In 2008, he slipped across to the co-driver’s seat for his dad Ray as they tackled the Irish Forestry Championship. It was a highly successful partnership as the father NS son team took victory on both the Carrick-On-Suir forestry and Limerick forestry rallies, a fantastic achievement.

However, Craig’s burning desire was always to prove his ability behind the wheel and he made his forestry rally debut on the final round of the championship, the Birr forestry rally. It coincided with dad Ray clinching the National forestry title, so it was all celebrations in the Breen household.

In 2009, Craig’s rallying career really got into gear. He focused his attentions on the Irish and UK Fiesta Trophy championships as well as the International Fiesta Trophy.

That year also saw the start of his partnership with Gareth Roberts, affectionately known as “Jaffa”, in the passenger’s seat, one that would prove hugely successful over the coming years.

In what was a dream season, Craig amazingly took a clean sweep of all three championships. This included class wins on WRC rounds in Portugal and Finland, an unbelievable achievement at their first attempt.

The year was capped off by Craig taking the Irish Junior rally championship and being crowned the Billy Coleman award winner for 2009.

Craig Breen and Paul Nagle in the 2021 Rally Finland.

The following year saw a major step up, with the acquisition of a then state-of-the-art Ford Fiesta S2000 rally car. An attack on the Irish and British championships saw multiple podium finishes in events such as the Galway International rally, Killarney Rally of the Lakes, and the Cork 20 but, most importantly, that first international rally win for Craig and Gareth on the 2010 Ulster rally. Craig also slipped back across to the passenger’s seat to partner Daniel Barry on the Wexford Stages rally.

For 2011, Craig’s focus was on the new WRC Academy, a fantastic opportunity where himself and Gareth would take on the world’s best up-and-coming drivers for a shot at taking a lucrative €500,000 prize fund.

In what went down as possibly the closest rally championship finale ever, it hinged on the final stage of the final round on Rally GB.

A dominant performance saw the crew tie with Egon Kaur on points, but Breen and Roberts took the victory by virtue of more faster stage times throughout the season, with the final stage on Rally GB proving the deciding factor. The year also saw Craig take his first win on his home rally, the Raven’s Rock rally.

The WRC championship beckoned for the pair in 2012 and soon Peugeot motorsport had come knocking and the professional door of motorsport was starting to open for the young pair.

Tragically, just months later on the Targa Florio rally in Italy, co-driver and best friend Gareth Roberts lost his life in an accident.

It was a devastating turn of events and one which naturally had Craig questioning his future in the sport as he mourned the loss of his “main man”.

With the total support of both his own family and the Roberts family, Craig dug deep and found the strength and courage to return to the stages. And he honoured Gareth in the best way possible, by fighting his emotions and his desperate sadness to go on and clinch the SWRC crown.

It was an unbelievable end to a heart-breaking year for Craig who had been guided for the remainder of the season by a man who would play a huge role in his future in the sport, Paul Nagle.

Still coming to terms with his enormous loss, Craig, his team, and family continued, and the focus now became the European rally championship.

Third overall in both 2013 and 2014, followed by second in 2015 showed that Craig had the ability to race and beat the best. His first European win came in 2014 on the world-famous Acropolis rally and the following year, he emulated his childhood hero Frank Meagher to take his first Circuit of Ireland rally win, a feat he would repeat the following year.

Craig Breen winning the 2019 Killarney Rally of the Lakes on his way to becoming 2019 Irish Tarmac Rally Champion.

With Paul Nagle joining forces with Kris Meeke on the World rally championship stage, Scott Martin was now the man guiding Craig on the stages.

Those victories, along with further wins in Latvia and Portugal, had caught the eye of Citroen WRC and for 2016, Craig and Scott were announced as members of their official team.

It was an amazing milestone for not only Craig, but his team and family who had provided total support and encouragement through his career. And it didn’t take long for the 26-year-old Craig to make his mark.

On only his fourth stage aboard a full works WRC car, he set the third fastest time overall on the snowy roads of Sweden. An emotional Craig, still carrying the weight of the loss of friend “Jaffa”, commented: "How do you explain that? I'm almost lost for words! I feel completely at one with this car. With this car I feel like I've been given a huge opportunity - It's like I've found a Willy Wonka golden ticket!"

Eighth overall was a fantastic debut for the team, and he then followed it up with seventh overall in Poland. However, it was on the world-famous Rally Finland, better known as the 1000 Lakes, where Craig Breen and Scott Martin made the WRC take notice with an amazing third overall which included their first fastest stage time overall on a WRC event.

It was an unbelievable achievement, a feat never previously reached by a rally driver bearing the Irish tricolour. Once again, overcome with emotion, Craig declared: "I can't believe it. It's the best day of my life. It's been such a road to get here. I'm missing my main man and I know he's looking down on me."

The event also saw Craig’s old sidekick Paul Nagle take victory alongside Kris Meeke in one of the greatest team performances ever seen on the event and, to date, the greatest day in Irish rallying history.

The new WRC era in 2017 should have been Craig and Scott’s launchpad. Craig had reached another major milestone, the nominated factory driver for Citroen for the upcoming 2017 and 2018 seasons.

However, the failings of the Citroen C3 WRC soon became evident although Craig still put in a fine performance as the team’s number two driver, claiming six top-five finishes in the championship.

He also took victory on the Rali de Mortágua in Portugal, partnered by another very good friend, Wexford’s Andy Hayes. This was Andy’s first overall win and one of the highlights of the 2017 season for both men.

The 2018 season started spectacularly for Craig, taking a fantastic second overall on Rally Sweden, two years after he had made his WRC professional debut. But the Citroen still couldn’t match its rivals and Craig and Scott’s best result for the rest of the season was fourth on Rally GB.

Citroen reduced its WRC efforts in what would prove to be their final WRC season in 2019 and thus, Craig found himself without a seat for the season. In stepped a team of local backers that saw Craig achieve another of his lifetime goals, to become Irish tarmac champion.

Now teamed once again with Kerry’s Paul Nagle, a hugely successful season saw wins in Galway, West Cork, Killarney and Ulster, while wins were also achieved on the world-famous Ypres and Sanremo rallies.

Once again, the performances had caught the eye of the WRC teams and before the season’s end, Craig found himself part of the Hyundai WRC team. Himself and Paul delivered strong drives in both Finland and Great Britain, so much so that Hyundai made their move and signed the pair up to be part of their 2020 WRC line-up.

Hyundai clearly saw Craig’s potential and in tandem with his part-time WRC drive, the team also nominated him to spearhead their European rally championship assault.

Although wins occurred on both Rally di Alba in Italy and Aarova Rally Oudenaarde in Belgium, the undoubted highlight of the season was another second place finish on WRC rally Estonia. It was an amazing result for Craig and Paul, holding off the challenge of champion elect Sebastian Ogier in the Toyota Yaris WRC.

Craig Breen on his last event in the World rally championship which he initially led before finishing a brilliant second overall.

They repeated the feat in 2021, taking second in Estonia and then repeating the result in Belgium and taking another podium on Rally Finland. It was clear Craig was ready to step up to full-time competition.

Ford were convinced and they signed Craig and Paul to lead their attack on the new Hybrid era of the WRC. Craig also supported the Wexford Motor Club by debuting the family’s newly-acquired Subaru Legacy on the Wexford stages rally, one of the first events in the country following the outbreak of Covid.

Navigated by another Kerryman, Mikie Galvin, Craig thrilled the crowds by taking sixth overall in a car which had been driven on Irish stages by the likes of Colin McRae and Bertie Fisher 30 years previously.

The 2022 season started fantastically with a third overall on the world-famous Monte Carlo rally. Fourth in Croatia and a fantastic second in Italy once again showed Craig’s pace and ability, but the Ford got left behind its rivals in the development stakes and this, coupled with unbelievably poor luck, saw Craig endure a disappointing end to the season.

However, a re-shuffle at Hyundai in the close of 2022 saw a return for Craig to the team who he felt were like his family. Some believed in 2023 that he had a point to prove.

If so, this was proved in the most emphatic fashion on Craig’s return to the team in Sweden with a fantastic second overall, having led the event in the early stages.

It was a drive that epitomised Craig’s career, showing heart, courage, skill, and supreme car control to lead his WRC counterparts. He was on a high and was viewed as one of the favourites for his next outing, Rally Croatia, but unfortunately, that was not to be.

Craig Breen leaves behind an unprecedented mark on the world, particularly the motorsport world. The outpouring of grief on a world stage has been to levels not witnessed in decades.

The sport itself is struggling to come to terms with the loss of its most unique and likeable character. Craig was the hero the sport craved, he was a throwback to the old days of the likes of Colin McRae and Finland’s Juha Kankkunen, when competitors were honest and said what they thought.

He was uniquely Irish, something his colleagues cherished. They had never seen someone like Craig in the WRC before. He smiled the biggest smile, he was at his happiest driving rally cars.

As Craig rose to the top in his rallying career, he never forgot his friends. In 2017, he famously took his great friend Patrick Croke as navigator for their home event, the Raven’s Rock, aboard a 350bhp Ford Escort.

Craig and Paddy cast aside the pacenotes in preference for hilarious conversations that varied from the abilities of the car to thoughts of them possibly tackling the Donegal International rally, all while Craig drove the car at a pace none of the 2wd rivals could match. Third overall, first 2wd, and a story that will live forever.

He then cajoled friends John Boden and Peter Brennan to strap themselves into father Ray’s WRC, with Craig taking both men to victories on the Cork forestry and Cork rally sprint events respectfully.

He had put his support behind Ireland’s rallying future, the J1000 championship, providing a prize fund but also support and wisdom for the up-and-coming competitors who idolised him.

Just two days before his fatal accident, Craig had made an unexpected visit to Galway where the J1000 competitors were having a training day at Tynagh. It was another example of Craig Breen the person. He didn’t want any fuss, he just wanted to help in the best way he saw fit.

Make no mistake, Craig Breen was the greatest rally driver this country has ever seen. His achievements, even in a career tragically cut short in its prime, will take generations to be equalled, if ever.

As rally fans, we thank you, Craig, for giving us something we never had before and possibly something we never believed we’d have: an Irish driver flying the tricolour at the pinnacle of our sport.

You created countless memories that will live long in the minds of the fans you’ve left behind. The level of sadness felt is a testament to the standing you had, both throughout the country and around the world.

To Craig’s family, his friends, his navigator James Fulton, and his team who supported him from the very start, we can only convey our deepest sympathies to you on the loss of your son, your brother, your godfather, your team-mate, your friends, and to all of you, your main man.

As Craig came off the last stage of rally Sweden, his last WRC event, he stated: “Don’t let anyone ever put you down, because only you know your true potential.”

It was a fitting, if an all too early, closing statement to the world from Craig Breen. Thanks for bringing us all along for the ride and giving us memories we will cherish forever; it was simply epic.