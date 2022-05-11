On the fairways

ST. HELEN’S LADIES

Friday, April 29, nine-hole foursome (any combination): 1, Cathy Dalton and Siobhán Noonan (19), 16 points; 2, Patricia Williams and Emer Farrell (15), 15 points.

Saturday, April 30, open greensomes (any combination), 18 holes: 1, Paul Moran and Conor Kelly, 75 – 10 = 65; 2, Peter Smith and Emer Farrell, 83 – 17 = 66.

Sunday, May 1, ladies’ open, 18 holes singles stableford (qualifying): 1, Bernie Hayden (47), 36; 2, Helena O’Connor (29), 33; 3, Catherine McCurdy (42), 32.

Wednesday, May 4, open 18 holes singles stableford (qualifying): 1, Ann Parkinson (30), 30 points; 2, Patricia Williams (28), 28 points; 3, Jo Devitt (29), 26 points.

Saturday, May 7, PGA Tankard (GOY): 1, Ger Smith (27), 36 points; 2, Karen Whelan (41), 35 points; 3, Nora Kavanagh (16), 34 points.

Sunday, May 8, open 18 holes singles stableford (qualifying): 1, Janet Slattery (21), 35 points; 2, Jo Devitt (29), 32 points; 3, Helena O’Connor (29), 32 points.

WEXFORD LADIES

Saturday and Thursday, April 30 and May 5, 18-hole v. par, sponsored by Allcare Pharmacy (65 played): 1, Anne Culleton (38), one up (back six); 2, Pat Flanagan (38), one up (back nine); gross, Aisling O’Leary (2) level par; 3, Jane Duignan (21), one up; Senior, Martina Dempsey (23), one down (back nine); nine-hole (14 played), Mary Robinson (11), 15 points (back six); nearest the pin, Helen Robinson, 3m 35cm.

The presentation of prizes for this competition will take place on Thursday, May 12, at 9.15 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3, mixed Scotch foursomes (26 pairs): 1, Liz Butler and John Walker (21), 41 points; 2, Carmel Murphy and Shane O’Connor (12.6), 40.3 points; 3, Aisling O’Leary and Paul Harrington (5.3), 41.6 points.

ROSSLARE LADIES

Congratulations to Jean Cullinane and Brigid Lalor on their fine win at the Australian spoons competition, sponsored by Hore’s Stores.

Tuesday, May 3, Australian spoons greensomes: 1, Jean Cullinane, Brigid Lalor (32), 47 points; 2, Ann Doyle, Carmel Rochford (46), 44 points; 3 and gross prize, Chris White, Paula Stafford (16), 43 points, 75 gross.

Sunday and Tuesday, May 1 and 3, Burrow nine-hole: 1, Helen Redmond (16), 19 points.

Saturday, May 7, singles stableford: 1, Gemma Duggan (35), 40 points; 2, Mary O’Shaughnessy (13), 37 points; 3, Catherine Howard (16), 33 points (back six).

Our ‘Ladies Get into Golf’ group have completed their lessons with Jamie O’Sullivan (golf professional) and will take to the fairways each Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30 p.m. to practice a few holes.

Any ladies available to assist would be much appreciated. Thanks to Stephanie Glynn for organising the coaching. Everyone is enjoying their introduction to golf.

The inter-club competitions are up and running – our Junior foursomes played New Ross on Sunday.

Next up is our Challenge Cup versus Tulfarris (May 13). Best of luck ladies! Thanks to all our teams and managers, it’s great to represent your club!

Saturday, May 14, will be a fourball on the Burrow course as the main course is hosting the Intermediate Scratch Cup.

Next Tuesday (May 17) is team of three, sponsored by DPL.

Dates for your diary: Tuesday, May 24, Captain’s prize to the ladies, strokes, GOY 2, medal 3; Sunday and Tuesday, May 29 and 31, fourball stableford (play in pink).

Keep up to date with all our news and results on www.rosslaregolf.com and on social media.

ST. HELEN’S

The inter-club season is in full swing and we have had mixed fortunes so far.

The JB Carr lads fought gallantly in Bunclody before losing out. Our Jimmy Bruen team put up a stiff challenge to Wexford, eventually suffering a narrow defeat.

The highlight so far, however, was our great victory over Rosslare in the Junior Cup on Thursday. We came out on top at the end of a very tight match played in the best sporting spirit, winning three at home and halving one away.

The golf played by both sides was top class and a joy to watch. Our manager’s hardest task in picking the team was who to leave out! The future is bright.

Sunday, May 1, open singles: overall, Neil Howlin (18), 41 points; Div. 1: 1, Pat O’Connor (5), 37 points; 2, Ciarán Frost (3), 35 points; Div. 2: 1. Jonathan Dunne (17), 36 points; 2, Andrew Keenan (19), 34 points (countback); Div. 3: 1, Nicky Doyle (26), 35 points; 2, Niall Brady (29), 33 points.

Monday, May 2, open three-person waltz (twelve holes): 1, David Bradley, Derek Bradley, James Fitzpatrick, 58 points; 2, Neville Swan, Jonathan Dunne, Chris Maddock, 56 points; 3, David Murphy, Tommy Duggan, Eoin Kelly, 54 points.

Wednesday, May 4, open singles: 1, James Meyler (33), 39 points; 2, Eoin Moore (3), 38 points (countback); 3, Seamus McCormack (21), 38 points.

Saturday, May 7, PGA Tankard (GOY): 1, Conor Sinnott (7), 42 points; 2, Peter Smith (16), 39 points; 3, Nicky O’Brien (14), 38 points (countback).

Fixtures: Wednesday, May 11, open singles; Friday, May 13, Friday foursomes, twelve holes; Saturday, May 14, open singles; Sunday, May 15, open fourball better ball; Wednesday, May 18, open Seniors (Furlong family); inter-club: Saturday, May 14, mixed foursomes v. Wexford, 4.30 p.m.

WEXFORD

The Liam Sinnott (publican)-sponsored singles on Saturday and Sunday, April 30 and May 1, was won by Mossy Campell (22) with six up on the back nine holes.

Martin Walsh (7) was in second place, also with six up. Mossy’s two shots on the 18th made the winning difference. A total of 181 competitors played.

We held a four-person Texas scramble on Monday, May 2. In first place was the team of Richard Browne, Eimear Crotty, Desmond Nash and Jim Turner (8) with a score of 53 strokes.

They just held out on the back nine holes from David Shannon, Thomas McRory, Richard Barnes and Barry Hennessy (7), who also finished on 53 strokes.

In third place just a further stroke behind came Corey Ennis, Lee Whelan, Seán Hopkins and Mark Moore (4). In fourth place were Jason J. Murphy, Mark Fenlon, Michael Leniston and Nicky Reville (4) who finished with 55 strokes. A total of 43 teams played.

A special mention must go to John Ffrench who had a hole-in-one on the 13th. By all accounts a great time was had by John and his team afterwards. Well done, John.

Tuesday, May 3, club Seniors, 15-hole stableford singles: 1, George Roche (28), 34 points; 2, Pat Reardon (23), 32 points; 3, Ray Murphy (17), 30 points.

A total of 26 pairs played in the mixed twelve holes Scotch foursomes on Tuesday, and the winners were Liz Butler and John Walker (21) with 41 strokes.

In second place (12.6) plus one effective shot were Carmel Murphy and Shane O’Connor with 41.4, and in third place were Aislinn O’Leary and Paul Harrington (5.4) with 41.6 strokes.

Wednesday, May 4, 14-hole ladies’ and gents’ open fourball better ball stableford competition, sponsored by Audi: 1, Craig Doyle (9) and Kevin Creane (14), 38 points; 2, Roy Sexton (6) and John Cleary (11), 35 points.

Friday, May 6, 14 holes open three-person team event: 1, Ross Hammond (11), Mark Shorley (15) and Graham Kelly (19), 73 points.

Our Jimmy Bruen team tasted victory in their match against St. Helen’s Bay last week.

Today (Wednesday, May 11) our 14-hole open fourball is sponsored by Zurich Insurance. On Saturday, May 14, we hold the monthly medal which is an open gents’ singles, and again this is being sponsored by the Talbot Collection.

On Sunday, May 15, we hold the Captain’s (John Pitt) prize to the ladies.

Over the past few weeks we held a number of fundraisers for the refugees from Ukraine.

On next Friday night in our clubhouse, at the presentation of prizes to the winners for the open scramble, the donation of the proceeds from this event will be made to the Wexford Lions.

The proceeds from the table quiz and the bucket collection will be made to the Red Cross. Our thanks to everyone who contributed in any way to these very worthy fundraising events.