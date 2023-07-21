New Ross swimmer Evan Bailey smashes record in Serbia

New Ross swimmer Evan Bailey competed in four individual events and two relays in Serbia this month, making great strides forward in his international career as he helped to smash an Irish record at junior level.

Bailey made semi finals in two of his individual events (200 freestyle and 100 butterfly) and did personal bests in both of theses events. He didn’t progress to the finals in these but he did in the mixed 4x100 medley relay where they placed 7th overall – an incredible achievement.

Bailey also took part in the men’s 4x100 freestyle relay which broke an Irish Junior Record that had stood since 2012. His coach Fran Ronan accompanied him on this trip as one of two Irish coaches.

Bailey will compete once more in the under 23 European Championships hosted by Ireland in Dublin which take place from August 11 to August 13.