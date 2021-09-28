Local connections secure nine victories at Listowel Festival

THE LISTOWEL Harvest Festival provided seven days of good racing, with the Wexford connections enjoying a good deal of success and a few landmark moments.

It got off to a winning start on the Sunday for James O’Sullivan (Camolin) in the mares’ handicap hurdle on Peter Fahey’s Butterflyvespierre (3/1) as reported last week. The 18-runner €50,000 Liam Healy Lartigue handicap hurdle was the feature on Monday, and it was a comfortable win for Seán O’Keeffe on Jessica Harrington’s Autumn Evening (14/1) from Dark Voyager (9/1) for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend, with Seán Flanagan third on Noel Meade’s Perry Owens (22/1).

Paul Nolan and Bryan Cooper combined for the first of only two Wexford-trained jumps winners of the week on Socially Distant (13/2) for Philip Byrne, making it all and holding on by half a length at the end.

Highlight of the week was the €150k Guinness Kerry National on Wednesday and it went to the Joseph O’Brien-trained Assemble (9/1), ridden by Shane Fitzgerald from Cork but well known in Wexford where he was point-to-point stable jockey for Mick Goff at Clondaw before turning professional early this year. He had four winners in the week. Seán O’Keeffe was a good second on Brahma Bull (40/1), the outsider of the Willie Mullins trio.

J.J. Slevin made it a double for O’Brien in the next when running away with the beginners’ chase on Busselton (7/2) ahead of Davy Russell on Gordon Elliott’s favourite The Bosses Oscar (6/5).

Jordan Gainford got off the mark in the three-mile handicap hurdle on Shark Hanlon’s Hewick (11/2jf), overcoming a small mistake at the last, but he was involved in a most unfortunate incident on Friday in the two-mile six handicap chase.

He was fighting it out coming to the last on Tune the Chello (4/1f) for Henry De Bromhead with Theatre World (17/2) and Shane O’Callaghan, both of them having pulled well clear.

Theatre World jinked on landing and unseated his rider; as the horse struggled to his feet he staggered into Tune the Chello and knocked Gainford off, with the race at this mercy. Uisce Beatha (20/1) went on to win it for Shane Fitzgerald.

Gainford was removed to Tralee Hospital for precautionary x-rays but was found to be sore but with nothing broken. Like all jump jockeys, he is made of tough stuff and was back next afternoon for two unplaced rides, and he was in good form when I spoke to him on Sunday.

Before all that drama, Seán Flanagan had a milestone in his long career – rather incredibly he had his first-ever ride for Willie Mullins and it was a winner on Dysart Diamond (12/1), the only mare in the featured €80k Ladbrokes handicap hurdle, standing in for the injured Paul Townend.

Mullins commented: “I asked David Casey who was the best available. He said Seán so I took him and it was a nice spare. She jumped beautifully for him.”

J.J. Slevin and Joseph O’Brien combined for another winner with San Salvador (4/1), owned by Joseph’s sister, Sarah, ahead of De Bromhead’s Gaspard Du Seuil (6/1).

On Saturday, Colin Murphy (Killenagh) had his third winner of the season when Impervious (17/2) followed up on her 20/1 debut success at Cork in August, getting home by half a length under Mike O’Connor for owner Paul McKeon.

Murphy was delighted: “I’ve been a long time waiting for a nice filly like her; she is one to look forward to.”

The Top Of The Hill Syndicate in Wexford hit the big time some years ago with Solwhit, including victory in the World Hurdle, one of the big four races at Cheltenham in 2013.

They have had a few since then, including Run for Mary, but they have another good one on their hands in six-year-old mare Run for Oscar (5/1f 13/2), a well-backed three lengths winner of the €21k handicap hurdle under seven-pound claimer Jack Foley. James O’Sullivan was second on Wolf Prince (33/1) for Gavin Cromwell.

This was the mare’s third hurdles win, following on from others on the flat and in a bumper, from 15 outings. She was the first winner for the syndicate’s regular trainer, Charles Byrnes, on his return from a six months suspension over a Tramore ‘nobbling’ allegation.