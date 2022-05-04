Liam Mellows cue legends

The winning Liam Mellows team comprising Stephen Bateman, Alex Currid, Adrian Morrissey (capt.) and Rodney Goggins after their success in Reading.

WEXFORD’S SNOOKER room, Liam Mellows, won the Snooker Legends World Team Championships held in The Crucible Sports and Social Club in Reading, England.

They battled through the event involving 26 other teams from England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Jersey.

The Liam Mellows team featured Adrian Morrissey from Adamstown (captain), Alex Currid (Mulgannon), Rodney Goggins (Liam Mellows Park) and Stephen Bateman (Kilkenny).

With four on the panel, three played the match. The format wasn’t for the faint-hearted, a one-frame match on one table with three matches played – very similar to the old County Wexford League from many years ago.

On the first day of the event, Liam Mellows battled through the groups, playing each team twice in the process. They were in the group with two London teams and one from Newbury.

The first London team was called Aged Well (Gary Filtness, Stuart Parnell and Nicky Lazarus), with Liam Mellows winning 2-1 and then losing on a similar scoreline in the second encounter.

Next up were the second London team, Whetstone Wanderers (Sasha Tropper, John Simpson, Nigel Fung and Maria Catalano). They were beaten 2-1 in the first clash, before recording a 2-1 success.

They beat Crucible Pool (Luke Johnson, Adam Hussein and Leroy Clarke) from Newbury 3-0, and these results were enough for Liam Mellows to qualify out of the group into the knockout format of the last 16 the next day.

A tough match awaited the Liam Mellows quartet, when they played the much-fancied Four Tops (Stuart Watson, Simon Bedford, Wayne Brown and Seán Wilkes).

They beat one of the favourites 2-1 on the last pink, with young Alex Currid getting his side over the line against Wilkes.

Another favourite for the title, The Cue Stars, awaited in the quarter-final, a south of England team consisting of Billy Castle, Ryan Mears, Wayne Townsend and Dharminder Lily. Liam Mellows accounted for them a little easier than expected on a 2-0 scoreline.

Another 2-0 win was recorded in the semi-final against Q Stars Seniors (Matt Ford, John Hunter, Simon Dent, Neil Herd and Martin Wallace).

Liam Mellows went in as underdogs in the final against another big-time favourite, The Welsh Wizards (Darren Morgan, Phil William and Rydian Richards).

Rodney Goggins set the ball rolling with a tight first frame won the pink against Richards. Stephen Bateman came in second, and lost an agonising long frame on the last black against Williams.

It was one of the best frames of the entire event, between two players who showed heart and bottle.

Alex Currid was once again called upon for the last frame. This time he faced a wealth of experience and class in Darren Morgan, a 1994 world semi-finalist at The Crucible and winner of the Benson and Hedges Irish Masters in 1996.

It was all about young Currid for the first half of the frame, thanks to a great 48 break. At one stage he led 62-7, but the second half of the frame was dominated by the Welshman, using his poise and coolness to inch himself back into the match.

Eventually, Currid got to 15 ahead with only the brown, blue, pink and black on the table. He potted a defining shot of his short career so far, topping a long brown, with the white just off the yellow ball-side cushion, into the left black pocket.

That left Morgan needing a snooker, as Currid was 19 ahead with just three balls remaining. A tactical battle ensued for snookers but, after a few minutes, Currid eventually potted blue and pink.

It completed a famous victory for him, and a famous victory for Liam Mellows, Wexford and Irish snooker.

The players would like to acknowledge they good wishes bestowed on them by the people of Wexford after their success.