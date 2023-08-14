Liam Griffin and Brian Cody lead star-studded teams for Hurling for Cancer Research challenge match

There’s Wexford representation on both sides for the annual Hurling for Cancer Research challenge which takes place in Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow on Monday, August 21, at 6 p.m.

Jim Bolger’s Stars will be managed by Liam Griffin and will include the Reck brothers, Shane and Damien, while 1996 heroes Larry O’Gorman, Damien Fitzhenry and Martin Storey are on the bench.

Jim is also a selector along with Dave Bernie, Ursula Jacob and Cork legend Jimmy Barry-Murphy.

They will be up against the Brian Cody-managed Davy Russell’s Best selection, with Lee Chin in action along with hurlers-cum-jockeys Jamie Codd (St. Fintan’s) and Mikey Fogarty (St. Anne’s).

Other familiar names listed on the squad include Rosslare resident Stephen Hunt, current Rathgarogue-Cushinstown trainer John Mullane, Seán Flanagan, Jonathan Fogarty, Paul Scott and John Cullen.

Hurling for Cancer Research founder, Jim Bolger, said: “Hurling for Cancer Research taking place after the hurling championship has definitely worked in our favour in terms of the talented hurlers taking part including some of this year’s All-Ireland winners from Limerick and gallant runners-up from Kilkenny.

“I can’t wait for throw-in at 6 p.m. on Monday, August 21. It’s going to be a fiercely competitive game.”

Irish Cancer Society CEO, Averil Power, said: “We say it year in, year out, but the talent that has been assembled for this year’s Hurling for Cancer Research match is amazing — the best year yet.

“Everywhere you look there are All-Ireland winners in both hurling and football as well as a host of celebrities who will be shouting encouragement and support from the sidelines. It promises to be a fantastic evening and I’m sure GAA fans and the horseracing family across Ireland are as excited as we are.

"Since the first Hurling for Cancer Research match way back in 2011, over €1.3 million has generously been raised going directly towards our vital cancer research work. We are enormously grateful for this ongoing support and look forward to seeing a great crowd at Netwatch Cullen Park."

Gates open at 4.30 p.m. on the 21st, with pre-match entertainment and refreshments before throw-in at 6 p.m.

Tickets costing €10 for adults and €15 for families are currently on sale at www.idonate.ie/event/hurlingforcancerresearch

Tickets will also be on sale at the gate on the night, and there is ample free car parking close to the venue.