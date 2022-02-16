James reduces gap with six of the best

ROB JAMES is relentlessly closing the gap on champion for the past five years, Barry O’Neill, in the point-to-point riders’ championship and has cut the lead to just one, 28 to 27, after trebles in successive days up North in Kirkistown on Saturday and at Comea in Tipperary on Sunday.

Earlier in the season O’Neill led by ten or eleven, but he had only one winner in reply over the weekend. The champion is reducing his chances somewhat by taking up more rides on the track which sees him leaving some point-to-point meetings after just two or three races.

In fact, he left Co. Down after just one third-placed ride on Saturday to head to Naas for runs in the Hunters’ Chase and the bumper where he was unplaced.

On Saturday, James won the five- and six-years-old mares’ maiden by four lengths on ‘Shark’ Hanlon’s Value Till Dawn; the Open race by 20 lengths on David Christie’s Some Man, and the Winner of Two with Beyondapproach (by Jeremy) for Donnchadh Doyle and Monbeg. He was also second in the four-year-old maiden on Cormac Doyle’s Copshill Lad.

He kept up the good work at the Scarteen Hunt meeting on Sunday with three more, leading home four Wexford runners to win the four-year-old maiden on Colin Bowe’s Willmount (Blue Bresil) from Luke Murphy on Denis Murphy’s Shannon Royale, Jamie Scallan on ‘Shark’ Hanlon’s Key Factor. and Jack Hendrick on Cormac Doyle’s Proper Twelve.

He also won on Barnaleen in the Confined race for local, Patrick Gerard Ryan, and the older geldings’ maiden on Step Up Son for ‘Shark’ Hanlon. He seemed likely to win the Open race on David Christie’s hotly-fancied On The Sod but this one crashed out at the first – the ups and downs of racing!

History was made by Liz Lalor as she won the five-year-old geldings’ maiden on Read to Return, her 110th career winner, beating Helen Bryce-Smyth’s long-standing record for the most winners by a woman rider. Jamie Scallan was second on Seán Doyle’s Hurricane Vichi, with James third on Colin Bowe’s Wide to West.

Barry O’Neill opted for the Avondhu meeting at Knockanard in Cork where he had four rides. He won the four-year-old maiden on Colin Bowe’s well-connected debutant, Captain Teague (Doyen), by eight lengths. That’s as good as it got as his other three, including two for Bowe, all failed to finish.

Good luck to Barry on his new appointment as a bloodstock rep. to the Tattersalls Ireland bloodstock team, and also a member of the sales inspection panel.

He will also assist in sourcing top-quality horses for the group’s sales. He is certainly well qualified for the job.

The Ward Union Oldtown meeting in north Dublin fell victim to the heavy rain on Sunday and has been re-fixed for next Saturday, February 19, with the Punchestown meeting for that day called off.

The Island Hunt meeting goes ahead at Ballycrystal near Bunclody on Sunday, along with meetings at Nenagh and Kildorrery in Cork.