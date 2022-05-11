Isabella grabs double gold on first venture into competitive fare

WEXFORD’S ISABELLA McLoughlin took gold in the points sparring and continuous sparring sections in the Munster Open championships held in Cork recently.

The 15-year-old from the Wexford Kung Fu and Kickboxing Centre was fighting in her first-ever tournament, as Covid restrictions had started just as she was ready for her competitive debut.

In fact, the Munster Open championship was the first major tournament in Ireland since restrictions were lifted. This prestigious event attracts fighters from all over the 32 counties and was a tough test for Isabella.

A competitive nature and determination saw her overcome all her opponents and showed that she will be a regular on the winners’ podium for years to come.