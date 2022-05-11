Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.4°C Dublin

Isabella grabs double gold on first venture into competitive fare

MARTIAL ARTS

Isabella McLoughlin with instructor Bobby O&rsquo;Neill. Expand

Close

Isabella McLoughlin with instructor Bobby O&rsquo;Neill.

Isabella McLoughlin with instructor Bobby O’Neill.

Isabella McLoughlin with instructor Bobby O’Neill.

wexfordpeople

WEXFORD’S ISABELLA McLoughlin took gold in the points sparring and continuous sparring sections in the Munster Open championships held in Cork recently.

The 15-year-old from the Wexford Kung Fu and Kickboxing Centre was fighting in her first-ever tournament, as Covid restrictions had started just as she was ready for her competitive debut.

In fact, the Munster Open championship was the first major tournament in Ireland since restrictions were lifted. This prestigious event attracts fighters from all over the 32 counties and was a tough test for Isabella.

A competitive nature and determination saw her overcome all her opponents and showed that she will be a regular on the winners’ podium for years to come.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Privacy