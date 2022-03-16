Gutsy Gorey secure spot in quarter-final

GOREY TRAVELLED to Boyne on Sunday for the second round of the Provincial Towns Cup and came away with a deserved win and a quarter-final place on a score of 21-8.

Boyne were flying high after a great season, winning Division 1B and also accounting for Wexford Wanderers in the first round of this competition.

The conditions were excellent, except for a strong breeze blowing straight down the pitch. Boyne opted to play with it in the first-half.

Gorey got off to the brighter start and took the game to Boyne, with Eoin Walsh, Killian Breen and Jordan Ahern making some big carries.

And it was the quick passing between backs and forwards that troubled the home team as Gorey retained the ball, taking them into the home half.

A Mark Kehoe penalty opened the scoring for Gorey after Boyne were penalised after another huge carry by Eoin Walsh released Andrew Walsh to go from deep inside Gorey’s half to within yards of the home line.

Gorey kept the pressure up and they looked to have scored in the corner when Flynn Donnelly’s effort was adjudged to have been held up. But Gorey’s pressure was relentless and what looked like another try was adjudged a forward pass.

A Karl Kehoe penalty gave Boyne some respite, but the visitors kept up the momentum and again, after some excellent play, they crossed the line again, only for it to be held up.

Three apiece at the break was hardly a true reflection of the game, but Gorey were turning with the strong breeze.

The second-half started much the same as the first finished as Gorey piled on the pressure, and a Mikey Duke penalty extended their lead.

Finally, Gorey got the try they deserved after further phases of excellent play saw Brian O’Leary touch down for an 11-3 lead.

But Boyne were slowly starting to string a few passes together and some smart inter-play saw scrum-half Nick Smith run in to leave just three between the sides.

A strong carry by Willie Earle and off-load saw the visitors pour through the Boyne defence and, when the Louth side were penalised at the breakdown, Mikey Duke added another penalty.

Boyne were now throwing caution to wind as they moved the ball through the hands at pace, but a quick-thinking Andrew Walsh spotted a chance to intercept and he raced through under the posts for Mikey Duke to take Gorey to 21.

The final ten minutes saw Boyne running from everywhere, but Gorey held their discipline and defence to advance to the quarter-finals where they will meet Dundalk in Clonattin on Sunday, March 27. Kick-off will be at 3 p.m.

The Gorey win was a team effort from 1 to 20, with Mark Kehoe, Mikey Duke and Andrew Walsh the pick of the backs.

The hard-working pack from 1 to 8 were outstanding all day, led by Killian Breen, captain Daragh O’Leary, Stanley Hadden and Eoin Walsh who was man of the match.

Head coach Phil De Barra and Jason Emery will be happy with the result but know there is a lot more to work on in the weeks ahead.

Gorey: E. Walsh, L. Molloy, R. Deering, D. O’Leary, W. Earle, J. Ahern, K. Breen, S. Hadden, D. McGrath, M. Duke, B. O’Leary, M. Kehoe, A. Walsh, F. Donnelly, J. Willoughby, J.J. Kinsella, G. Slattery, T. Jameson, K. Browne, B. Horan, G. Bater.