Your guide to Wexford’s Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship

Fethard are back in the top flight after capturing county and Leinster Intermediate titles last year.

TEN-YEAR RECORDS BY ALAN AHERNE

SFC GROUP A

CASTLETOWN

MANAGER: Jimmy Fogarty (second year). SELECTORS: Paul Garrigan, Anthony Masterson (both second year); Michael Quinn (new). PLAYERS IN: Jonathan Bealin (returning after two years); Gavin Kelly (promoted). PLAYERS OUT: Gavin McNulty (injury doubt); Ross Cody (abroad for opening rounds); Colin Kennedy (abroad).

2013: lost SFC quarter-final to Fethard, 1-7 to 0-7; 2014: lost SFC semi-final to Gusserane, 2-9 to 1-4; 2015: lost SFC semi-final to St. Martin’s, 1-11 to 3-2; 2016: lost SFC semi-final to Gusserane, 0-9 to 0-6; 2017: lost SFC semi-final to Starlights, 2-12 to 1-12; 2018: lost SFC quarter-final to Starlights, 2-12 to 0-11; 2019: beat Gusserane in SFC final, 3-16 to 2-10, before losing to Éire Óg (Carlow), 4-6 to 1-10; 2020: lost SFC final to Starlights, 1-11 to 1-9; 2021: lost SFC quarter-final to Gusserane, 0-14 to 1-9; 2022: beat Shelmaliers in SFC final, 0-13 to 0-9, before losing to Portarlington (Laois), 1-11 to 0-10.

CROSSABEG-BALLYMURN

MANAGER: Diarmuid McDonald (third year). SELECTORS: Niall McDonald, John Cummins (both third year); Brendan Kehoe, trainer (second year). PLAYERS IN: Unchanged. PLAYERS OUT: Ben Turner (work commitments); David Kehoe, Cathal Devereux, Oran Maddock, Eamon Moran (injury); Pádraig Foley, Paddy Devereux, Mark O’Connor, Eoin O’Connor, Sam Kelly, Mark Redmond (abroad); Cian Kinlough (abroad for opening rounds).

2013: lost JFC final to St. Joseph’s, 3-14 to 0-6; 2014: beat Rathgarogue-Cushinstown in JFC final replay, 0-8 to 0-6, after 2-8 to 1-11 draw; 2015: lost IAFC final to St. Joseph’s, 1-6 to 1-4; 2016: lost IAFC semi-final replay to Cloughbawn, 6-8 to 1-11, after 2-6 to 0-12 draw; 2017: beat Naomh Éanna in IAFC final, 1-11 to 1-9 (AET); beat Ballon (Carlow), 0-15 to 2-5, and Man O’War (Dublin), 1-12 to 2-1, before losing to Multyfarnham (Westmeath), 1-7 to 0-9; 2018: lost IFC final to Horeswood, 0-17 to 1-13; 2019: lost IFC final to HWH-Bunclody, 1-12 to 0-4; 2020: lost IFC quarter-final to Ferns St. Aidan’s, 0-11 to 0-9; 2021: beat St. Mary’s (Maudlintown) in IFC final, 2-11 to 1-7; beat Park-Ratheniska (Laois), 1-8 to 0-5, before losing to Trim (Meath), 2-15 to 1-10; 2022: finished fifth in SFC Group A.

GLYNN-BARNTOWN

MANAGER: Joe Hagan (first year, former Gusserane and Starlights manager). SELECTORS: Jim McGovern (second year); Willie Carley (new). PLAYERS IN: Unchanged. PLAYERS OUT: Rowan White, Matt Doyle, Matthew Joyce, Murtagh Joyce, Shane Wilde (abroad); Ger Dempsey (work commitments).

2013: lost IFC semi-final to St. Fintan’s, 2-10 to 1-10; 2014: lost IFC final to St. James’, 1-8 to 0-10 (AET); 2015: beat Bannow-Ballymitty in IFC final, 2-7 to 0-10; beat Kilkerley Emmets (Louth), 2-15 to 0-12, and Rathcline (Longford), 1-10 to 0-12, before losing to Athlone (Westmeath), 1-6 to 0-6; 2016: lost SFC final to Gusserane, 0-11 to 0-10; 2017: lost SFC quarter-final to St. Martin’s, 0-18 to 2-6; 2018: lost SFC quarter-final to St. Martin’s, 2-8 to 1-7; 2019: lost SFC semi-final to Gusserane, 2-12 to 1-12; 2020: lost SFC quarter-final to Shelmaliers, 2-11 to 2-4; 2021: lost SFC quarter-final to Shelmaliers, 1-14 to 0-6; 2022: lost SFC quarter-final to St. Anne’s, 0-14 to 2-7.

HWH-BUNCLODY

MANAGER: Bartley Regan (first year after previous three-year stint). SELECTOR: Pat Roe (back after previous stint). PLAYERS IN: Martin O’Connor (missed IHC for second year, but could return from Germany for some SFC). PLAYERS OUT: Kevin Dunne (abroad); Bryan O’Hara (retired); Seán Kenny, Eoin Kelly (both injury doubts); Cathal Doyle (injury); Adam Hogan (unavailable).

2013: lost IFC semi-final to St. James’, 4-14 to 0-4; 2014: lost IFC quarter-final replay to Kilmore, 0-9 to 1-5, after 0-13 each draw AET; 2015: lost IFC semi-final to Bannow-Ballymitty, 1-8 to 0-9; 2016: lost IFC quarter-final to Ballyhogue, 1-8 to 0-10; 2017: lost IFC final to Kilanerin, 3-13 to 3-11 (AET); 2018: lost IFC semi-final to Crossabeg-Ballymurn, 1-11 to 0-5; 2019: beat Crossabeg-Ballymurn in IFC final, 1-12 to 0-4, did not compete in Leinster due to late finish; 2020: finished third in SFC Group A; 2021: lost SFC semi-final to Shelmaliers, 3-8 to 0-8; 2022: beat St. Martin’s in SFC relegation final, 1-8 to 1-6.

ST. ANNE’S

MANAGER: David O’Connor (third year). SELECTORS: Patrick Keary (third year); Liam O’Neill (second year); Mark Kavanagh (first year). PLAYERS IN: Finn O’Driscoll (returning). PLAYERS OUT: Páraic O’Keeffe (transfer).

2013: lost SFC quarter-final to Shelmaliers, 2-12 to 1-11; 2014: beat Gusserane in SFC final, 1-6 to 0-8, didn’t compete in Leinster due to late finish; 2015: lost SFC quarter-final to St. James’, 1-12 to 0-12; 2016: lost SFC quarter-final to Gusserane, 1-12 to 1-6; 2017: finished fifth in SFC Group A; 2018: lost SFC quarter-final to Shelmaliers, 2-10 to 0-11; 2019: lost SFC relegation final to Kilanerin, 2-14 to 0-13 (AET); 2020: beat Ferns St. Aidan’s in IFC final, 0-9 to 0-7, no Leinster campaign due to Covid; 2021: beat Sarsfields in first SFC relegation play-off, 3-14 to 0-14; 2022: lost SFC semi-final to Shelmaliers, 5-11 to 0-6.

SARSFIELDS

MANAGER: Philip Cullen (first year; selector in 2020, ’21). SELECTORS: James Roice (second year); Michael Hanrahan, Paul Moran, Eugene Brennan. PLAYERS IN: Cathal Kirwan (returns from injury). PLAYERS OUT: Seán Kelly, Conor Halligan (both abroad); Luke Murphy (injury).

2013: lost SFC semi-final to Fethard, 3-7 to 0-9; 2014: lost SFC quarter-final to Shelmaliers, 2-8 to 0-8; 2015: finished fifth in SFC Group A; 2016: finished fifth in SFC Group B; 2017: beat Horeswood in SFC relegation final, 2-9 to 1-8; 2018: beat Taghmon-Camross in SFC relegation final, 4-9 to 1-12; 2019: finished fifth in SFC Group A; 2020: lost SFC quarter-final to Castletown, 2-14 to 0-8; 2021: beat Fethard in SFC relegation final, 1-4 to 0-3; 2022: finished fifth in SFC Group B.

SFC GROUP B

GUSSERANE O’RAHILLYS

MANAGERS: Eamonn Whelan, Shane Cullen (both third year). SELECTOR: Eamonn Cullen, trainer (third year). PLAYERS IN: Mark O’Neill (one substitute appearance last year), Seán ‘Mini’ Ryan, John Roche (all return from injury). PLAYERS OUT: Tom Foran, Jack Culleton, Sam Wall, Micheál Ryan, Páraic Conway (all abroad).

2013: beat Starlights in SFC relegation semi-final, 4-10 to 1-8; 2014: lost SFC final to St. Anne’s, 1-6 to 0-8; 2015: finished fifth in SFC Group B; 2016: beat Glynn-Barntown in SFC final, 0-11 to 0-10, before losing to Rhode (Offaly), 5-22 to 0-4; 2017: lost SFC quarter-final to Shelmaliers, 1-12 to 0-11; 2018: finished fifth in SFC Group B; 2019: lost SFC final to Castletown, 3-16 to 2-10; 2020: finished third in SFC Group B; 2021: lost SFC final to Shelmaliers, 2-11 to 1-10; 2022: lost SFC quarter-final to St. James’, 2-10 to 1-10.

KILANERIN

MANAGER: Pádraig Murphy (first year, recent Wicklow Minor football joint-manager). SELECTORS: Eoin Ó Luasaigh (second year); Damien Whelan, Tommy Boland (both first year). PLAYERS IN: Tom Hughes (missed 2022 SFC through injury); Páraic Hughes (missed IHC campaign while abroad). PLAYERS OUT: Colm Kavanagh (injury).

2013: lost SFC quarter-final to Sarsfields, 2-10 to 0-9; 2014: lost SFC relegation final to Adamstown, 2-10 to 0-8; 2015: lost IFC semi-final to Glynn-Barntown, 2-10 to 0-6; 2016: lost IFC quarter-final to Ferns St. Aidan’s, 0-9 to 0-7; 2017: beat HWH-Bunclody in IFC final, 3-13 to 3-11 (AET); won Leinster IFC with wins over Rathcline (Longford), 1-12 to 0-6, Raheens (Kildare), 0-10 to 0-8, St. Mary’s (Westmeath), 0-13 to 2-4, and Ballyboughal (Dublin), 0-13 to 0-11, before losing All-Ireland semi-final to Michael Glaveys (Roscommon), 0-13 to 0-11; 2018: lost SFC final replay to Shelmaliers, 4-14 to 1-7, after 2-11 each draw; 2019: beat St. Anne’s in SFC relegation final, 2-14 to 0-13 (AET); 2020: finished third in SFC Group D; 2021: lost SFC quarter-final to St. Martin’s, 1-15 to 2-10 (AET); 2022: lost SFC quarter-final to Castletown, 3-15 to 0-7.

ST. JAMES’

MANAGERS: Brian Kennedy, Graeme Molloy (both second year; selectors last year). SELECTOR: Emmet Dunning (first year). PLAYERS IN: Shane Murphy, Mark and Owen Whitty (returns from abroad); Darragh Glynn (transfer). PLAYERS OUT: Donal Barron (abroad).

2013: lost IFC final to St. Fintan’s, 0-10 to 0-7; 2014: beat Glynn-Barntown in IFC final, 1-8 to 0-10 (AET); beat Ballinbranna (Carlow) in Leinster Club IFC, 0-11 to 1-6, before losing to Ballinlough (Meath), 0-12 to 1-3; 2015: beat St. Martin’s in SFC final, 0-11 to 1-6, before losing to Emmet Óg (Longford), 5-11 to 1-4; 2016: lost SFC quarter-final to St. Martin’s, 0-12 to 0-8; 2017: lost SFC quarter-final to Starlights, 1-14 to 0-10; 2018: lost SFC quarter-final to Kilanerin, 2-11 to 2-6; 2019: lost SFC quarter-final to Glynn-Barntown, 3-11 to 1-8; 2020: lost SFC quarter-final to Starlights, 2-12 to 1-12; 2021: beat Horeswood in SFC relegation final, 1-12 to 1-9; 2022: lost SFC semi-final to Castletown, 1-9 to 0-8.

ST. MOGUE’S (FETHARD)

MANAGERS: Ger Foley (third year); Charlie Walsh (second year). SELECTORS: Johnny Power (third year); Dara Kissane, coach (first year). PLAYERS IN: Ciarán Dwyer (back from abroad). PLAYERS OUT: Christopher Molloy, Adam Swan (both abroad for opening rounds); Joe Sutton, Bryan Power, Eddie Power, Jimmy Sutton, Ogie Doyle, Kevin Wallace, Ruairí Tubrid (all abroad).

2013: lost SFC final to St. Martin’s, 1-8 to 0-5; 2014: finished fifth in SFC Group B; 2015: lost SFC quarter-final to Castletown, 1-9 to 1-8; 2016: lost SFC quarter-final to Castletown, 2-12 to 1-9; 2017: finished fifth in SFC Group B; 2018: finished fifth in SFC Group A; 2019: finished fifth in SFC Group B; 2020: finished third in SFC Group C; 2021: lost SFC relegation final to Sarsfields, 1-4 to 0-3; 2022: beat Horeswood in IFC final, 3-9 to 3-7; beat The Heath (Laois), 2-10 to 0-11, Éire Óg (Wicklow), 1-11 to 0-11, Mullinavat (Kilkenny), 0-7 to 0-5, and Dunshaughlin (Meath), 1-15 to 2-11, to win Leinster IFC title before losing All-Ireland semi-final to Rathmore (Kerry), 2-16 to 1-10.

SHELMALIERS

MANAGER: Ronan Joyce (first year, guided Ballymore Eustace to Kildare IFC final, former coach to Carlow Senior footballers, guided Naas CBS to 2019 All-Ireland Schools SFC ‘A’ final). SELECTORS: Garrett Dunne, Pádraig McMahon, Áine Kinsella (all third year). PLAYERS IN: Unchanged. PLAYERS OUT: Jody Donohoe, Tiarnan Neville (both abroad); Tony Smith (abroad for opening rounds).

2013: lost SFC semi-final to St. Martin’s, 0-17 to 2-6; 2014: lost SFC semi-final to St. Anne’s, 0-9 to 0-7; 2015: lost SFC semi-final replay to St. James’, 2-9 to 0-10, after 0-12 to 1-9 draw; 2016: lost SFC quarter-final to Glynn-Barntown, 0-14 to 0-13; 2017: lost SFC semi-final replay to St. Martin’s, 1-14 to 2-4, after 1-10 to 0-13 draw; 2018: beat Kilanerin in SFC final replay, 4-14 to 1-7, after 2-11 each draw, before losing to St. Peter’s (Meath), 1-12 to 1-2; 2019: lost SFC quarter-final to Gusserane, 2-18 to 1-19; 2020: lost SFC semi-final to Starlights, 3-12 to 0-14 (AET); 2021: beat Gusserane in SFC final, 2-11 to 1-10; beat Naomh Máirtín (Louth), 2-6 to 1-7, before losing to Naas (Kildare), 2-15 to 1-13 (AET); 2022: lost SFC final to Castletown, 0-13 to 0-9.

STARLIGHTS

MANAGER: Anthony Russell (fourth year). SELECTORS: Purt Doyle, Jason Russell, Maurice Donohoe, Patrick ‘Fuzzy’ Casey (all fourth year). PLAYERS IN: Kevin Foley (missed 2022 SFC); Richie Farrell, Anthony Roche (both return); Riley Doran, Jack Byrne, Ben Kidd, Oran Carty, Mick Delaney (all promoted). PLAYERS OUT: Conor Farrell, Dillon Redmond (both abroad); Jordan Petticrew (transfer); Ricky Fox (unavailable).

2013: beat Duffry Rovers in SFC relegation final, 1-17 to 1-7; 2014: finished fifth in SFC Group A; 2015: lost SFC quarter-final to Shelmaliers, 1-19 to 2-14 (AET); 2016: beat Adamstown in SFC relegation final, 3-10 to 1-11; 2017: beat St. Martin’s in SFC final, 0-17 to 1-8, before losing to Simonstown Gaels (Meath), 1-12 to 0-8; 2018: lost SFC semi-final to Shelmaliers, 2-16 to 0-12; 2019: lost SFC quarter-final to St. Martin’s, 0-13 to 0-8; 2020: beat Castletown in SFC final, 1-11 to 1-9, no Leinster campaign due to Covid; 2021: lost SFC quarter-final to HWH-Bunclody, 1-10 to 2-6; 2022: lost SFC quarter-final to Shelmaliers, 3-11 to 0-5.