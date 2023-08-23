Wexford

Change county

Your guide to Wexford’s Dominic Smith Electrical Senior football championship

Fethard are back in the top flight after capturing county and Leinster Intermediate titles last year.

Wexford People

TEAM NEWS BY RONAN FAGAN

TEN-YEAR RECORDS BY ALAN AHERNE

SFC GROUP A

CASTLETOWN

MANAGER: Jimmy Fogarty (second year). SELECTORS: Paul Garrigan, Anthony Masterson (both second year); Michael Quinn (new). PLAYERS IN: Jonathan Bealin (returning after two years); Gavin Kelly (promoted). PLAYERS OUT: Gavin McNulty (injury doubt); Ross Cody (abroad for opening rounds); Colin Kennedy (abroad).

2013: lost SFC quarter-final to Fethard, 1-7 to 0-7; 2014: lost SFC semi-final to Gusserane, 2-9 to 1-4; 2015: lost SFC semi-final to St. Martin’s, 1-11 to 3-2; 2016: lost SFC semi-final to Gusserane, 0-9 to 0-6; 2017: lost SFC semi-final to Starlights, 2-12 to 1-12; 2018: lost SFC quarter-final to Starlights, 2-12 to 0-11; 2019: beat Gusserane in SFC final, 3-16 to 2-10, before losing to Éire Óg (Carlow), 4-6 to 1-10; 2020: lost SFC final to Starlights, 1-11 to 1-9; 2021: lost SFC quarter-final to Gusserane, 0-14 to 1-9; 2022: beat Shelmaliers in SFC final, 0-13 to 0-9, before losing to Portarlington (Laois), 1-11 to 0-10.

CROSSABEG-BALLYMURN

MANAGER: Diarmuid McDonald (third year). SELECTORS: Niall McDonald, John Cummins (both third year); Brendan Kehoe, trainer (second year). PLAYERS IN: Unchanged. PLAYERS OUT: Ben Turner (work commitments); David Kehoe, Cathal Devereux, Oran Maddock, Eamon Moran (injury); Pádraig Foley, Paddy Devereux, Mark O’Connor, Eoin O’Connor, Sam Kelly, Mark Redmond (abroad); Cian Kinlough (abroad for opening rounds).

2013: lost JFC final to St. Joseph’s, 3-14 to 0-6; 2014: beat Rathgarogue-Cushinstown in JFC final replay, 0-8 to 0-6, after 2-8 to 1-11 draw; 2015: lost IAFC final to St. Joseph’s, 1-6 to 1-4; 2016: lost IAFC semi-final replay to Cloughbawn, 6-8 to 1-11, after 2-6 to 0-12 draw; 2017: beat Naomh Éanna in IAFC final, 1-11 to 1-9 (AET); beat Ballon (Carlow), 0-15 to 2-5, and Man O’War (Dublin), 1-12 to 2-1, before losing to Multyfarnham (Westmeath), 1-7 to 0-9; 2018: lost IFC final to Horeswood, 0-17 to 1-13; 2019: lost IFC final to HWH-Bunclody, 1-12 to 0-4; 2020: lost IFC quarter-final to Ferns St. Aidan’s, 0-11 to 0-9; 2021: beat St. Mary’s (Maudlintown) in IFC final, 2-11 to 1-7; beat Park-Ratheniska (Laois), 1-8 to 0-5, before losing to Trim (Meath), 2-15 to 1-10; 2022: finished fifth in SFC Group A.

GLYNN-BARNTOWN

MANAGER: Joe Hagan (first year, former Gusserane and Starlights manager). SELECTORS: Jim McGovern (second year); Willie Carley (new). PLAYERS IN: Unchanged. PLAYERS OUT: Rowan White, Matt Doyle, Matthew Joyce, Murtagh Joyce, Shane Wilde (abroad); Ger Dempsey (work commitments).

2013: lost IFC semi-final to St. Fintan’s, 2-10 to 1-10; 2014: lost IFC final to St. James’, 1-8 to 0-10 (AET); 2015: beat Bannow-Ballymitty in IFC final, 2-7 to 0-10; beat Kilkerley Emmets (Louth), 2-15 to 0-12, and Rathcline (Longford), 1-10 to 0-12, before losing to Athlone (Westmeath), 1-6 to 0-6; 2016: lost SFC final to Gusserane, 0-11 to 0-10; 2017: lost SFC quarter-final to St. Martin’s, 0-18 to 2-6; 2018: lost SFC quarter-final to St. Martin’s, 2-8 to 1-7; 2019: lost SFC semi-final to Gusserane, 2-12 to 1-12; 2020: lost SFC quarter-final to Shelmaliers, 2-11 to 2-4; 2021: lost SFC quarter-final to Shelmaliers, 1-14 to 0-6; 2022: lost SFC quarter-final to St. Anne’s, 0-14 to 2-7.

HWH-BUNCLODY

MANAGER: Bartley Regan (first year after previous three-year stint). SELECTOR: Pat Roe (back after previous stint). PLAYERS IN: Martin O’Connor (missed IHC for second year, but could return from Germany for some SFC). PLAYERS OUT: Kevin Dunne (abroad); Bryan O’Hara (retired); Seán Kenny, Eoin Kelly (both injury doubts); Cathal Doyle (injury); Adam Hogan (unavailable).

2013: lost IFC semi-final to St. James’, 4-14 to 0-4; 2014: lost IFC quarter-final replay to Kilmore, 0-9 to 1-5, after 0-13 each draw AET; 2015: lost IFC semi-final to Bannow-Ballymitty, 1-8 to 0-9; 2016: lost IFC quarter-final to Ballyhogue, 1-8 to 0-10; 2017: lost IFC final to Kilanerin, 3-13 to 3-11 (AET); 2018: lost IFC semi-final to Crossabeg-Ballymurn, 1-11 to 0-5; 2019: beat Crossabeg-Ballymurn in IFC final, 1-12 to 0-4, did not compete in Leinster due to late finish; 2020: finished third in SFC Group A; 2021: lost SFC semi-final to Shelmaliers, 3-8 to 0-8; 2022: beat St. Martin’s in SFC relegation final, 1-8 to 1-6.

ST. ANNE’S

MANAGER: David O’Connor (third year). SELECTORS: Patrick Keary (third year); Liam O’Neill (second year); Mark Kavanagh (first year). PLAYERS IN: Finn O’Driscoll (returning). PLAYERS OUT: Páraic O’Keeffe (transfer).

2013: lost SFC quarter-final to Shelmaliers, 2-12 to 1-11; 2014: beat Gusserane in SFC final, 1-6 to 0-8, didn’t compete in Leinster due to late finish; 2015: lost SFC quarter-final to St. James’, 1-12 to 0-12; 2016: lost SFC quarter-final to Gusserane, 1-12 to 1-6; 2017: finished fifth in SFC Group A; 2018: lost SFC quarter-final to Shelmaliers, 2-10 to 0-11; 2019: lost SFC relegation final to Kilanerin, 2-14 to 0-13 (AET); 2020: beat Ferns St. Aidan’s in IFC final, 0-9 to 0-7, no Leinster campaign due to Covid; 2021: beat Sarsfields in first SFC relegation play-off, 3-14 to 0-14; 2022: lost SFC semi-final to Shelmaliers, 5-11 to 0-6.

SARSFIELDS

MANAGER: Philip Cullen (first year; selector in 2020, ’21). SELECTORS: James Roice (second year); Michael Hanrahan, Paul Moran, Eugene Brennan. PLAYERS IN: Cathal Kirwan (returns from injury). PLAYERS OUT: Seán Kelly, Conor Halligan (both abroad); Luke Murphy (injury).

2013: lost SFC semi-final to Fethard, 3-7 to 0-9; 2014: lost SFC quarter-final to Shelmaliers, 2-8 to 0-8; 2015: finished fifth in SFC Group A; 2016: finished fifth in SFC Group B; 2017: beat Horeswood in SFC relegation final, 2-9 to 1-8; 2018: beat Taghmon-Camross in SFC relegation final, 4-9 to 1-12; 2019: finished fifth in SFC Group A; 2020: lost SFC quarter-final to Castletown, 2-14 to 0-8; 2021: beat Fethard in SFC relegation final, 1-4 to 0-3; 2022: finished fifth in SFC Group B.

Read more

SFC GROUP B

GUSSERANE O’RAHILLYS

MANAGERS: Eamonn Whelan, Shane Cullen (both third year). SELECTOR: Eamonn Cullen, trainer (third year). PLAYERS IN: Mark O’Neill (one substitute appearance last year), Seán ‘Mini’ Ryan, John Roche (all return from injury). PLAYERS OUT: Tom Foran, Jack Culleton, Sam Wall, Micheál Ryan, Páraic Conway (all abroad).

2013: beat Starlights in SFC relegation semi-final, 4-10 to 1-8; 2014: lost SFC final to St. Anne’s, 1-6 to 0-8; 2015: finished fifth in SFC Group B; 2016: beat Glynn-Barntown in SFC final, 0-11 to 0-10, before losing to Rhode (Offaly), 5-22 to 0-4; 2017: lost SFC quarter-final to Shelmaliers, 1-12 to 0-11; 2018: finished fifth in SFC Group B; 2019: lost SFC final to Castletown, 3-16 to 2-10; 2020: finished third in SFC Group B; 2021: lost SFC final to Shelmaliers, 2-11 to 1-10; 2022: lost SFC quarter-final to St. James’, 2-10 to 1-10.

KILANERIN

MANAGER: Pádraig Murphy (first year, recent Wicklow Minor football joint-manager). SELECTORS: Eoin Ó Luasaigh (second year); Damien Whelan, Tommy Boland (both first year). PLAYERS IN: Tom Hughes (missed 2022 SFC through injury); Páraic Hughes (missed IHC campaign while abroad). PLAYERS OUT: Colm Kavanagh (injury).

2013: lost SFC quarter-final to Sarsfields, 2-10 to 0-9; 2014: lost SFC relegation final to Adamstown, 2-10 to 0-8; 2015: lost IFC semi-final to Glynn-Barntown, 2-10 to 0-6; 2016: lost IFC quarter-final to Ferns St. Aidan’s, 0-9 to 0-7; 2017: beat HWH-Bunclody in IFC final, 3-13 to 3-11 (AET); won Leinster IFC with wins over Rathcline (Longford), 1-12 to 0-6, Raheens (Kildare), 0-10 to 0-8, St. Mary’s (Westmeath), 0-13 to 2-4, and Ballyboughal (Dublin), 0-13 to 0-11, before losing All-Ireland semi-final to Michael Glaveys (Roscommon), 0-13 to 0-11; 2018: lost SFC final replay to Shelmaliers, 4-14 to 1-7, after 2-11 each draw; 2019: beat St. Anne’s in SFC relegation final, 2-14 to 0-13 (AET); 2020: finished third in SFC Group D; 2021: lost SFC quarter-final to St. Martin’s, 1-15 to 2-10 (AET); 2022: lost SFC quarter-final to Castletown, 3-15 to 0-7.

ST. JAMES’

MANAGERS: Brian Kennedy, Graeme Molloy (both second year; selectors last year). SELECTOR: Emmet Dunning (first year). PLAYERS IN: Shane Murphy, Mark and Owen Whitty (returns from abroad); Darragh Glynn (transfer). PLAYERS OUT: Donal Barron (abroad).

2013: lost IFC final to St. Fintan’s, 0-10 to 0-7; 2014: beat Glynn-Barntown in IFC final, 1-8 to 0-10 (AET); beat Ballinbranna (Carlow) in Leinster Club IFC, 0-11 to 1-6, before losing to Ballinlough (Meath), 0-12 to 1-3; 2015: beat St. Martin’s in SFC final, 0-11 to 1-6, before losing to Emmet Óg (Longford), 5-11 to 1-4; 2016: lost SFC quarter-final to St. Martin’s, 0-12 to 0-8; 2017: lost SFC quarter-final to Starlights, 1-14 to 0-10; 2018: lost SFC quarter-final to Kilanerin, 2-11 to 2-6; 2019: lost SFC quarter-final to Glynn-Barntown, 3-11 to 1-8; 2020: lost SFC quarter-final to Starlights, 2-12 to 1-12; 2021: beat Horeswood in SFC relegation final, 1-12 to 1-9; 2022: lost SFC semi-final to Castletown, 1-9 to 0-8.

ST. MOGUE’S (FETHARD)

MANAGERS: Ger Foley (third year); Charlie Walsh (second year). SELECTORS: Johnny Power (third year); Dara Kissane, coach (first year). PLAYERS IN: Ciarán Dwyer (back from abroad). PLAYERS OUT: Christopher Molloy, Adam Swan (both abroad for opening rounds); Joe Sutton, Bryan Power, Eddie Power, Jimmy Sutton, Ogie Doyle, Kevin Wallace, Ruairí Tubrid (all abroad).

2013: lost SFC final to St. Martin’s, 1-8 to 0-5; 2014: finished fifth in SFC Group B; 2015: lost SFC quarter-final to Castletown, 1-9 to 1-8; 2016: lost SFC quarter-final to Castletown, 2-12 to 1-9; 2017: finished fifth in SFC Group B; 2018: finished fifth in SFC Group A; 2019: finished fifth in SFC Group B; 2020: finished third in SFC Group C; 2021: lost SFC relegation final to Sarsfields, 1-4 to 0-3; 2022: beat Horeswood in IFC final, 3-9 to 3-7; beat The Heath (Laois), 2-10 to 0-11, Éire Óg (Wicklow), 1-11 to 0-11, Mullinavat (Kilkenny), 0-7 to 0-5, and Dunshaughlin (Meath), 1-15 to 2-11, to win Leinster IFC title before losing All-Ireland semi-final to Rathmore (Kerry), 2-16 to 1-10.

SHELMALIERS

MANAGER: Ronan Joyce (first year, guided Ballymore Eustace to Kildare IFC final, former coach to Carlow Senior footballers, guided Naas CBS to 2019 All-Ireland Schools SFC ‘A’ final). SELECTORS: Garrett Dunne, Pádraig McMahon, Áine Kinsella (all third year). PLAYERS IN: Unchanged. PLAYERS OUT: Jody Donohoe, Tiarnan Neville (both abroad); Tony Smith (abroad for opening rounds).

2013: lost SFC semi-final to St. Martin’s, 0-17 to 2-6; 2014: lost SFC semi-final to St. Anne’s, 0-9 to 0-7; 2015: lost SFC semi-final replay to St. James’, 2-9 to 0-10, after 0-12 to 1-9 draw; 2016: lost SFC quarter-final to Glynn-Barntown, 0-14 to 0-13; 2017: lost SFC semi-final replay to St. Martin’s, 1-14 to 2-4, after 1-10 to 0-13 draw; 2018: beat Kilanerin in SFC final replay, 4-14 to 1-7, after 2-11 each draw, before losing to St. Peter’s (Meath), 1-12 to 1-2; 2019: lost SFC quarter-final to Gusserane, 2-18 to 1-19; 2020: lost SFC semi-final to Starlights, 3-12 to 0-14 (AET); 2021: beat Gusserane in SFC final, 2-11 to 1-10; beat Naomh Máirtín (Louth), 2-6 to 1-7, before losing to Naas (Kildare), 2-15 to 1-13 (AET); 2022: lost SFC final to Castletown, 0-13 to 0-9.

STARLIGHTS

MANAGER: Anthony Russell (fourth year). SELECTORS: Purt Doyle, Jason Russell, Maurice Donohoe, Patrick ‘Fuzzy’ Casey (all fourth year). PLAYERS IN: Kevin Foley (missed 2022 SFC); Richie Farrell, Anthony Roche (both return); Riley Doran, Jack Byrne, Ben Kidd, Oran Carty, Mick Delaney (all promoted). PLAYERS OUT: Conor Farrell, Dillon Redmond (both abroad); Jordan Petticrew (transfer); Ricky Fox (unavailable).

2013: beat Duffry Rovers in SFC relegation final, 1-17 to 1-7; 2014: finished fifth in SFC Group A; 2015: lost SFC quarter-final to Shelmaliers, 1-19 to 2-14 (AET); 2016: beat Adamstown in SFC relegation final, 3-10 to 1-11; 2017: beat St. Martin’s in SFC final, 0-17 to 1-8, before losing to Simonstown Gaels (Meath), 1-12 to 0-8; 2018: lost SFC semi-final to Shelmaliers, 2-16 to 0-12; 2019: lost SFC quarter-final to St. Martin’s, 0-13 to 0-8; 2020: beat Castletown in SFC final, 1-11 to 1-9, no Leinster campaign due to Covid; 2021: lost SFC quarter-final to HWH-Bunclody, 1-10 to 2-6; 2022: lost SFC quarter-final to Shelmaliers, 3-11 to 0-5.

Read more