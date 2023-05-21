Woeful Wexford hurlers dumped out by Westmeath

Wexford’s Senior hurlers have crashed out of the Leinster championship after a complete collapse saw them squander a 16-point interval lead and lose to Westmeath by two points on home soil.

Anger and disbelief were the over-riding emotions among home followers in the small 2,500 Chadwicks Wexford Park crowd after two late Niall Mitchell goals guided the visitors to one of the greatest wins in their hurling history.

It’s only the second time that they have beaten Wexford at this level, with an 83-year gap bridged in the process since their 2-5 to 2-4 first round victory in Croke Park in 1940.

And it was impossible to see how the afternoon could unfold in this manner after Wexford waltzed into a 2-15 to 0-5 half-time lead, helped by a brace of Conor McDonald goals in the tenth and 24th minutes.

Westmeath didn’t score from play until the third minute of the second-half, relying on free-taker Ciarán Doyle for their seven points up to that stage. However, they took great heart from hitting an unanswered 1-4 after the interval, with the goal coming from Niall O’Brien – nephew of Aidan, the former Wexford Senior football manager of Good Counsel and Adamstown fame.

Even though a woeful Wexford only managed seven second-half points, they were still ahead by 2-19 to 1-12 when Westmeath corner-back Darragh Egerton was black-carded for a foul on Rory O’Connor in the 55th minute and his team were temporarily down to 14.

The poorly-struck penalty that followed from Jack O’Connor was easily saved by Noel Conaty, and Westmeath dealt Wexford another blow in the 62nd minute when Niall O’Brien swept home his second goal from a long ball in by Robbie Greville to reduce the gap to 2-20 to 2-13.

Incredibly, a listless Wexford were outscored by 2-5 to 0-2 thereafter on a truly dark day for hurling in the county. Big substitute Niall Mitchell caught a Tommy Doyle drive and flicked to the net to leave Wexford clinging to a 2-21 to 3-16 lead 40 seconds from the end of the 70 minutes.

And there was even worse to come, as Mitchell then gave them the lead almost two minutes into the extra five announced when he grabbed another rocket – this time by Peter Clarke – and beat James Lawlor from close range for a second time (4-16 to 2-21).

Eoin Keyes added a point, with Conor Hearne pulling one back before Niall O’Brien drove a late free between the posts to spark wild celebrations among the small Westmeath contingent in the ground.

The narrative beforehand was that they had one eye on next Sunday’s tie with Antrim, as it was felt a win in that game represented their best chance of staying up.

Equally, the feeling was that Wexford would do what was required here to leave them needing to defeat Kilkenny at home in order to advance to the All-Ireland series.

Now that game is a dead-rubber, and it’s likely that the County Board will be looking for a new manager to replace Darragh Egan a lot sooner than they expected.

Apart from the Niall O’Brien connection, the winning team included former St. Anne’s stalwart Aaron Craig in the half-back line. And the win was a super achievement too for their manager, ex-Shamrocks man Joe Fortune from Enniscorthy, and Rathnure’s Richie Flynn who is also part of the backroom team.

Wexford: James Lawlor; Conor Devitt, Liam Ryan, Shane Reck; Ian Carty (0-1), Matthew O’Hanlon, Simon Donohoe; Cathal Dunbar (0-1), Jack O’Connor (0-4, 2 line balls); Liam Óg McGovern, Lee Chin (capt., 0-6, 4 frees), Oisín Foley (0-2); Rory O’Connor (0-3), Conor McDonald (2-2), Mikie Dwyer (0-1). Subs. – Charlie McGuckin for Dunbar (60), Conor Hearne (0-2) for Dwyer (60), Diarmuid O’Keeffe for Foley (70+1).

Westmeath: Noel Conaty; Conor Shaw, Tommy Doyle, Darragh Egerton; Johnny Bermingham, Robbie Greville, Aaron Craig; Shane McGovern, Joey Boyle (0-1); Eoin Keyes (0-1), Ciarán Doyle (0-11, 10 frees), Charlie McCormack; Niall O’Brien (2-3, 0-1 free), Owen McCabe, Davy Glennon. Subs. – Peter Clarke (0-1) for McGovern (HT), Cormac Boyle for McCormack (HT), Niall Mitchell (2-0) for Glennon (51), Derek McNicholas (0-1) for C. Doyle, inj. (66).

Referee: Chris Mooney (Dublin).