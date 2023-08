Who’s who in Wexford’s Amber Springs Hotel Intermediate football championship

ADAMSTOWN

MANAGER: Aidan O’Brien (second year; trainer in 2021). SELECTORS: Shane White, John Kent (both second year). PLAYERS IN: Donnacha Tobin (former Meath Senior regular, winning Leinster Minor football title in 2008). PLAYERS OUT: Graham O’Reilly (Kerry FC); Tony French (abroad); Páraic Wickham (abroad for early rounds); Seán Barden, Ciarán Finn (both injury doubts).

BALLYHOGUE

MANAGER: Jim Carberry (second year). SELECTORS: Tom English, James Breen, Gerry Heanue (all second year); Brian Frost, trainer (first year for Oylegate-Glenbrien clubman). PLAYERS IN: Seán Ring, Kevin Ring, Myles Roche, Shane Roche, Darragh Byrne. PLAYERS OUT: Conor Byrne (abroad).

BANNOW-BALLYMITTY

MANAGER: Niall Murphy (first year). SELECTORS: Art Sweetman, John O’Sullivan, Ciarán Breen, Colm Murphy, trainer (all first year). PLAYERS IN: Joe Sinnott (returns from travels). PLAYERS OUT: Mark Wallace (abroad); Conor Anglim (injury).

CLONGEEN

MANAGER: Stephen Curtis (first year; selector last two years). SELECTORS: Jim Byrne (coach), Páraic Dundon, M.J. Donovan (all first year). PLAYERS IN: Paul Curtis (returns from injury); Cian O’Grady-Fortune (promoted). PLAYERS OUT: Robert Farrell (abroad); Shane Kilkenny (unavailable).

FERNS ST. AIDAN’S

MANAGER: Alan Molloy (second year). SELECTORS: Brian Carty (second year); Brian Lacey, Peter Nolan, Niall Maguire (all first year). PLAYERS IN: Gavin Bailey (returns to football after two years); Conor Swaine (transfers home from Horeswood). PLAYERS OUT: Barry Murphy (injury); Adrian Breen (unavailable).

NAOMH ÉANNA

MANAGER: James Flood (first year). SELECTORS: Brian Dalton, Tony Molloy (both first year). PLAYERS IN: Michael Molloy (returns from abroad); Gearóid Cullen (both promoted from Intermediate ‘A’ side). PLAYERS OUT: Seamus O’Donnell (abroad); Paul Murphy (soccer commitments); J.J. Twamley, Mary Molloy (injury).

HORESWOOD

MANAGER: Leigh O’Brien (fifth year). SELECTORS: Tommy Howlin (retained); Seán Lyng, John Foley (both first year). PLAYERS IN: Unchanged. PLAYERS OUT: Conor Swaine, Gavin Murphy (both transfers); Seán Stafford, Brian Kehoe (both abroad).

RATHGAROGUE-CUSHINTOWN

MANAGER: James Bolger (eighth year). SELECTORS: Donie Noonan (eighth year); John Michael Porter (sixth year); Brendan Fitzpatrick (third year); David Cooney (second year). PLAYERS IN: Pierce Murphy (transfer from Monaghan); Peadar Cody (played round one last year), Daniel Martin Carroll (both return from travels). PLAYERS OUT: Bryan Cody (injury); Jason Dunne (retired); Shane O’Connor (abroad).

ST. FINTAN’S

MANAGER: Liam Pettit (third year). SELECTORS: Anthony Pettit, Jack Murphy, Wayne O’Leary, John Wright Snr. (all third year). PLAYERS IN: Jack O’Leary (returns from injury); Darragh Wafer (misses early rounds through injury). PLAYERS OUT: Brendan Hughes, Donal Shanley, Shane Pettit (abroad); Jim Rossiter (misses opening rounds); Conor Sinnott.

ST. MARTIN’S

MANAGER: Daithí Hayes (second year). SELECTORS: Darin Sane (third year); Niall Cafferkey (second year); Ronan Byrne (first year). PLAYERS IN: Joe O’Connor, Ben Maddock (both return); Jack O’Connor (might play some part). PLAYERS OUT: Ciarán Lyng (transfer); Tomás Hayes (retired); Michael Codd, Paudie Kelly (unavailable); Aaron Maddock (abroad); Jake Firman (injury doubt).

ST. MARY’S (MAUDLINTOWN)

MANAGER: Paul Carty (first year after previous stint ended in 2020). SELECTORS: Donal O’Leary (third year); James Murray (second year). PLAYERS IN: Paul Dempsey (returns after two years); Jason Swords (returns after one year); Lee Nolan, Ola Sofola (both promoted). PLAYERS OUT: Paul ‘Spot’ Murphy, Craig Kelly, Jordan Donovan, Ciarán Paige, Evan Roche.

TAGHMON-CAMROSS

MANAGER: Brian Dignam (second year). SELECTORS: Derek O’Hanlon (second year); Pat Nolan (first year). PLAYERS IN: Unchanged. PLAYERS OUT: James Whitty (work commitments).